Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K drops to $25 before Prime Day

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Amazon's Fire TV devices provide a cheap and easy way to transform a sub-par TV into a serious streaming hub. Ahead of Prime Day, several of the gadgets are on sale for Prime members, making an already affordable range even cheaper. Amazon's compact streamer, the Fire TV Stick 4K, is on offer for $25, down from $50. If you can settle for full HD, then the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite has been discounted by $12, bringing it to just $18. While Amazon's most powerful streaming device, the Fire TV Cube, is down to $80 from $120.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $25 Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $80 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $18

For those on a budget, the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick Lite offer reliable access to Amazon's Fire TV software for free and premium streaming apps and on-demand content. Both the dongles hide out of view behind your TV and come with the Alexa Voice Remote, though the Stick Lite version doesn't feature TV controls. Of the two, the Fire TV Stick 4K is easily worth the extra cash as it supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Whereas the Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-of-the line streamer. The substantial, box-shaped device boasts the best processor out of the lot, can handle Alexa voice commands, and also offers 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR+ support. What's more it has an Ethernet adapter for those looking to boost their tepid connection. That should also come in handy if you want to try out Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service. 

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

