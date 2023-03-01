Firebirds Wood Fired Grill Among the Latest of ArrowStream Partnership Renewals

Contemporary-polished Casual Restaurant Chain Continues Partnership with Leading Foodservice Cloud Platform

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2023 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, announced Firebirds Wood Fired Grill ("Firebirds") renewed its partnership with ArrowStream. Among a network of over 275 chain operators across 100,000 restaurant locations, 1,300 distribution locations, and 10,000 manufacturers, Firebirds will continue to leverage ArrowStream Central to control spend and price, protect supply, ensure quality and enhance partnerships.



Started in 2000 in Charlotte, NC, Firebirds is a contemporary-polished casual restaurant chain known for its bold flavors, scratch kitchen and inviting atmosphere. Firebirds offers a guest-first culture across 58 U.S. locations specializing in classic American cuisine prepared over an authentic wood-fired grill. Since 2019, Firebirds has been leveraging ArrowStream Central to improve contract and inventory management, reduce food spend, identify supplier consolidation opportunities, and eliminate invoicing discrepancies.

"ArrowStream is critical to running our supply chain efficiently and enabling quicker accurate decisions. So, when it came time to renew our partnership, it was an easy decision for the stakeholders," said Stephen Crouch, Vice President of Purchasing at Firebirds. "ArrowStream Central's Spend Report and Inventory Dashboard have become integral to our daily processes to effectively manage our supply chain. The solution is taking our complex supply chain and simplifying the key data points like daily inventory, price variances, and substitutions, all at our fingertips. It allows us to identify our potential areas at risk and resolve them ahead of the problem."

ArrowStream's Inventory Dashboard and Inventory Tracking & Modeling reports allow Firebirds to protect their supply. Firebirds proactively monitors inventory for critical items and takes action to prevent stock-outs and surpluses. Firebirds uses ArrowStream's Spend Report to analyze category spend for close to 100% of every item flowing through their supply chain to optimize and reduce food spend.

"Firebirds is a great partner in that they are forward-thinking about managing their supply chain and we're thrilled to have them continue their partnership with ArrowStream," said Jeff Dorr, President at ArrowStream. "Firebirds has built an amazing brand and we are excited to be a key partner in their growth initiatives. Brands like these are at critical junction points and Firebirds knew that they needed to future-proof their business and have a platform they can grow into."

Firebirds is part of a growing ArrowStream network of operator customers, including Slim Chickens, Maggiano's Little Italy, and Sbarro, among others. ArrowStream's robust network brings together operators, distributors, and manufacturers onto an interconnected platform that provides transparency, control, and actionable insight, and drives efficiency and cost savings in an end-to-end solution for their partners.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability.

