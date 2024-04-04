Fired CEO, Rebel Investor and M&A Talks Fuel Battle Over Gildan’s Future

(Bloomberg) -- Suitors for Gildan Activewear Inc. have six more days to put together their offers for the clothing maker, as a pitched battle over its future rages.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Canadian firm has told bidders it wants to see their initial proposals by April 10, according to a person familiar with the matter. But there’s a catch: Some of its biggest shareholders are dead-set against selling the business right now.

It’s the latest turn in a power struggle that has engulfed Gildan, a global player in the cheap-clothing trade that churns out T-shirts and socks for the likes of Walmart Inc. and Nike Inc. and under its own brands, including American Apparel.

The saga features a former CEO who ran the company for decades and wants to extend his reign; a chairman who says the board had no choice but to fire the CEO; and leading investors who are now waging a campaign to fire the chairman.

The $6 billion company has hired investment bankers from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and RBC Capital Markets to drum up interest from private equity firms and other possible buyers. Sycamore Partners is among those to have explored an offer, Bloomberg reported on March 19.

But the fact that the board is listening to takeover offers at all has infuriated investors such as Andrew Brenton, co-founder of Turtle Creek Asset Management, a longtime Gildan shareholder that owned about 2.5% of Gildan as of the end of December. He’s called it “the most surreal situation” he’s seen in 25 years of investing in public markets.

“To even a casual market observer, it is so obviously a bad time to initiate a sale process that we have been left stunned in disbelief,” Brenton’s firm said in a letter to the board last week.

Story continues

M&A Proposals

For months before the internal turmoil spilled into public view, tension was building inside Gildan’s headquarters in Montreal.

Chamandy, 62, has ruled the place for decades, managing a business founded by his grandfather in the 1940s. He was the only CEO many Gildan employees had ever known, and he’d earned the loyalty of a number of longtime shareholders, too, thanks to excellent returns. They’ve made 19% annual returns, including dividends, since the company went public in the late 1990s, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, as it grew from a small company into a global enterprise that employs about 43,000 people.

The company’s biggest strength is producing cheap casual wear at exceptionally low costs — particularly blank T-shirts that are sold to screenprinters, who print designs or logos on them on behalf of companies, event organizers and artists. But for all of its success, Gildan’s growth had stalled, and the board had begun looking around for a successor.

And Chamandy knew it.

Near the end of October, at a board meeting in Barbados, he made his case. In a presentation crafted with the help of Boston Consulting Group, he walked directors through a series of options for Gildan’s future. One was to keep trying to grow on its own, adding market share. A second involved the purchase of rival Hanesbrands Inc., according to documents seen by Bloomberg.

The third option was the most ambitious of all — an acquisition of two major apparel distributors, valued at more than $3 billion in total, the documents show. Instead of merely sewing clothing items, Gildan would plunge into the complex business of distributing them to the thousands of screenprinting shops that buy blank T-shirts and other items.

The deals would have more than doubled Gildan’s revenue — and if they worked, they had the potential to more than double the stock price over five years to around $63, according to the presentation. But Gildan would have been at the mercy of the debt markets by dramatically increasing its leverage.

The board rejected the concept as too risky and, weeks later, fired Chamandy — stating that he’d given them an ultimatum they simply couldn’t accept. Directors had become “increasingly more nervous and concerned about Glenn’s ability to grow the company,” Chair Don Berg said in an interview.

Chamandy’s record is hardly unblemished when it comes to dealmaking. In 2018, Gildan bought the American Apparel brand in a bankruptcy auction, hoping to revive it. “It’s a shadow of what it used to be,” Morningstar research analyst David Swartz said. Some deals “were designed to try to build Gildan into more of a consumer brand name, but that never really worked,” the analyst said.

“Glenn didn’t have a particularly great track record around acquisitions. We either had to sign up with him for another three years and do some perilous deals, or fire him,” Berg said. The board announced his departure before the market opened on Dec. 11, only to watch the share price tumble 11% in the first hour of trading.

Chamandy is still pushing back against the idea that he ever sought to make reckless or risky deals. His October presentation to the board was an overview of potential opportunities, “which we do every single year,” he said in an interview. “There was no engagement with any potential acquisition targets, and we did not hire any advisers, such as investment bankers, to pursue them.”

In a letter he wrote to Berg in November, Chamandy described the acquisition of apparel-distribution companies as “the strategy enthusiastically favoured by me and my key executive team members.”

Regardless, the board may have underestimated Chamandy’s personal brand among investors. The surprise announcement of his termination caused a negative reaction from shareholders who accused Berg and the board of mishandling the situation.

By the end of December, Browning West LP, a boutique Los Angeles investment firm that owns about $300 million of Gildan shares, had formally launched an effort to eject Berg and other board members and bring back Chamandy.

Browning West and Chamandy argue that it’s unnecessary to consider a sale. The company can boost its stock price to around $100 in about five years, from around $37 today, if it makes changes to its core business and aggressively uses its cash to buy back shares, they say.

Read More: Gildan’s Ex-CEO Rips Possible Sale, Unveils Growth Strategy

Browning West has some momentum. Several investment firms have come out publicly declaring their wish to put Chamandy back in the top job. Collectively, they hold about a third of Gildan’s shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The matter will be decided at a May 28 shareholder meeting at which Gildan investors will choose whether to keep the current board or install Browning West’s eight-director slate.

That’s assuming the company doesn’t announce a deal to be taken over before then.

“This whole process has been driven a lot more by ego than logic,” said Evan Mancer, president of Cardinal Capital Management Inc., a Canadian investment firm that’s backing Browning West and Chamandy.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.