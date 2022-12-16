Fired heaters market: Growth opportunities led by Air Industrie Thermique and Boustead Singapore Ltd.- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fired heaters market size is forecast to increase by USD 158.27 million from 2023 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.32%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in global oil and gas refinery capacity, emerging regulations and increasing government initiatives to reduce emissions, and growth in global petrochemical and specialty chemicals industries.

Technavio categorizes the global fired heaters market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Air Industrie Thermique, Boustead Singapore Ltd., ComEnCo Inc., Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd., Exotherm Corp., G.C. Broach Co., Hastings HVAC Inc., Kilburn Engineering Ltd., Linde Plc, Optimized Process Furnaces, Petrosadid Group, Pirobloc S.A, SCANDIUZZI STEEL CONSTRUCTIONS, Sigma Thermal Inc., Stelter and Brinck Ltd.

The market is segmented by segment product (oil and gas, chemicals, and others) and type (direct-fired heater and indirect-fired heater).

Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

The oil and gas segment grew gradually from USD 408.57 million in 2017 to 2021. The demand for fired heaters will increase owing to the rising global demand for energy. Power, transportation, and residential and commercial heating sectors are among the biggest consumers of energy. Qatar, Australia, Russia, China, the US, Malaysia, India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Canada, and others are witnessing significant expansions in their crude oil refining and natural gas processing capacities. This, in turn, will drive the demand for fired heaters in the end-user segment during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Fired Heaters Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Fired Heaters Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Fired Heaters Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Fired Heaters Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Fired Heaters Market vendors

Fired Heaters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 158.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Industrie Thermique, Boustead Singapore Ltd., ComEnCo Inc., Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd., Exotherm Corp., G.C. Broach Co., Hastings HVAC Inc., Kilburn Engineering Ltd., Linde Plc, Optimized Process Furnaces, Petrosadid Group, Pirobloc S.A, SCANDIUZZI STEEL CONSTRUCTIONS, Sigma Thermal Inc., Stelter and Brinck Ltd., TechEngineering S.r.l., Thermax Ltd., Tulsa Heaters Midstream, UnitBirwelco Ltd., and Westinghouse Air Brake Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Fired Heaters Market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Direct-fired heater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Indirect fired heater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Air Industrie Thermique

12.4 Boustead Singapore Ltd.

12.5 Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd.

12.6 Exotherm Corp.

12.7 G.C. Broach Co.

12.8 Hastings HVAC Inc.

12.9 Kilburn Engineering Ltd.

12.10 Linde Plc

12.11 Optimized Process Furnaces

12.12 Sigma Thermal Inc.

12.13 Stelter and Brinck Ltd.

12.14 Thermax Ltd.

12.15 Tulsa Heaters Midstream

12.16 UnitBirwelco Ltd.

12.17 Westinghouse Air Brake

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

