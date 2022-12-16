U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

Fired heaters market: Growth opportunities led by Air Industrie Thermique and Boustead Singapore Ltd.- Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fired heaters market size is forecast to increase by USD 158.27 million from 2023 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.32%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in global oil and gas refinery capacity, emerging regulations and increasing government initiatives to reduce emissions, and growth in global petrochemical and specialty chemicals industries.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fired Heaters Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global fired heaters market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. 

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Air Industrie Thermique, Boustead Singapore Ltd., ComEnCo Inc., Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd., Exotherm Corp., G.C. Broach Co., Hastings HVAC Inc., Kilburn Engineering Ltd., Linde Plc, Optimized Process Furnaces, Petrosadid Group, Pirobloc S.A, SCANDIUZZI STEEL CONSTRUCTIONS, Sigma Thermal Inc., Stelter and Brinck Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by segment product (oil and gas, chemicals, and others) and type (direct-fired heater and indirect-fired heater).

Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The oil and gas segment grew gradually from USD 408.57 million in 2017 to 2021.  The demand for fired heaters will increase owing to the rising global demand for energy. Power, transportation, and residential and commercial heating sectors are among the biggest consumers of energy. Qatar, Australia, Russia, China, the US, Malaysia, India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Canada, and others are witnessing significant expansions in their crude oil refining and natural gas processing capacities. This, in turn, will drive the demand for fired heaters in the end-user segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report 

Related Reports:

Natural Gas-Fired Electricity Generation Market by Type and Geography – 2021-2025: The natural gas-fired electricity generation market size is forecasted to grow by 880.78 TWh from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 2.68%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (CGCT and OCGT) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Commercial Bain-Marie Heaters Market by Product and Geography – 2022-2026: The commercial bain-marie heaters market share is expected to increase by USD 35.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers commercial bain-marie heaters market segmentation by product (wet heat bain-marie heaters and dry heat bain-marie heaters) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this Fired Heaters Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Fired Heaters Market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Fired Heaters Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Fired Heaters Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Fired Heaters Market vendors

Fired Heaters Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 158.27 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.1

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Air Industrie Thermique, Boustead Singapore Ltd., ComEnCo Inc., Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd., Exotherm Corp., G.C. Broach Co., Hastings HVAC Inc., Kilburn Engineering Ltd., Linde Plc, Optimized Process Furnaces, Petrosadid Group, Pirobloc S.A, SCANDIUZZI STEEL CONSTRUCTIONS, Sigma Thermal Inc., Stelter and Brinck Ltd., TechEngineering S.r.l., Thermax Ltd., Tulsa Heaters Midstream, UnitBirwelco Ltd., and Westinghouse Air Brake

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Fired Heaters Market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Direct-fired heater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Indirect fired heater - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Air Industrie Thermique

  • 12.4 Boustead Singapore Ltd.

  • 12.5 Esteem Projects Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.6 Exotherm Corp.

  • 12.7 G.C. Broach Co.

  • 12.8 Hastings HVAC Inc.

  • 12.9 Kilburn Engineering Ltd.

  • 12.10 Linde Plc

  • 12.11 Optimized Process Furnaces

  • 12.12 Sigma Thermal Inc.

  • 12.13 Stelter and Brinck Ltd.

  • 12.14 Thermax Ltd.

  • 12.15 Tulsa Heaters Midstream

  • 12.16 UnitBirwelco Ltd.

  • 12.17 Westinghouse Air Brake

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

