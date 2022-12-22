U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,916.75
    +11.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,636.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,372.00
    +37.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.50
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.61
    +0.32 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.40
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.07
    -1.41 (-6.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8550
    -0.4690 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,824.92
    -12.67 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.92
    +0.68 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,513.43
    +125.71 (+0.48%)
     

Fired Twitter Manager Sues Over Cancellation of Stock Options

Jef Feeley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- An former Twitter Inc. manager fired as part of billionaire Elon Musk’s revamping of the social-media platform after he bought it earlier this year claims the company improperly canceled some stock options he had.

Most Read from Bloomberg

John Barnett, whose Chroma Labs start-up was bought by Twitter, argues the company violated a restricted-stock agreement he got in the Chroma buyout, according to a Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit unsealed Wednesday.

Barnett, a staff-product manager, was terminated by email in November after expressing support for other colleagues fired in Musk’s efforts to cut costs. He claims Twitter is losing $4 million per day. The lawsuit was originally filed Dec. 16.

“Twitter wrongfully cancelled Barnett’s” options in violation of the pact linked to the Chroma deal, “which caused Barnett to suffer, and continue to suffer, irreparable harm,” according to the 23-page complaint. Twitter officials didn’t immediately return an email for comment sent Wednesday after regular business hours.

The suit is among a number of legal actions taken by former Twitter employees who were fired after Musk took over the company in October. Some of Barnett’s ex-colleagues contend in a California suit Twitter failed to give proper layoff notices and is shortchanging them on severance pay.

After Musk bought the social media company for $44 billion, he fired half the workforce, asked some essential employees to return, rolled back its expansive work-from-home policy, and called on workers to sign a pledge to remain “extremely hardcore” at Twitter or quit. He’s threatened to put the company into bankruptcy because of more than $3 billion in losses.

Barnett – an ex-Facebook programmer best known for creating apps with photo and video-editing features – joined Twitter in 2020 as part of the Chroma Labs acquisition. As part of the deal, he was awarded Twitter stock options that couldn’t be canceled unless he was fired for wrongdoing, according to the Delaware suit. The number of options were blacked out in the suit.

After Barnett expressed support for Eric Frohnhoefer, a Twitter software engineer fired after getting into a public spat with Musk, the manager said Twitter sent his termination notice to his wife’s email address. “Twitter never sent this email to Barnett himself,” his lawyers noted. Barnett’s wife wasn’t a Twitter employee, they added.

That notice said any unvested options would be canceled as part of the company’s decision to fire Barnett, according to the suit. Barnett wants a Delaware judge to order Twitter to abide by the terms of the stock-award agreement and pay him for his unvested options.

The case is John Barnett v. Twitter, 2022-1163, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Encavis (ETR:ECV) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a...

  • Valuetronics Holdings' (SGX:BN2) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly...

  • Has RPC (RES) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

    Here is how RPC (RES) and Select Energy Services (WTTR) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Consol Energy (CEIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Consol Energy (CEIX) closed at $73.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.6% move from the prior day.

  • Core Scientific Declares Bankruptcy as Crypto Winter Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- Core Scientific Inc., one of the largest miners of Bitcoin, became the latest crypto company to file for bankruptcy as the industry reckons with a plunge in digital-asset prices. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among

  • Indian stocks top Asian markets, strong economic growth fuels hope

    In a year when Indian equities emerged as the best performers in Asia and the country took advantage of a structural shift in supply chains from a pandemic-hit China, forecasts of robust economic growth are set to keep stocks on a firm footing. India's Nifty 50 index struck a record high in December and is up 5% this year, joining an exclusive group of markets worldwide that rose in spite of interest rate hikes and slower growth. In contrast, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 19%.

  • Big Egypt Rate Hike Is in Play Amid Devaluation Risks: Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesInflation stirred up by Egypt’s second currency devaluation this year has made another sizable increase in interest rates all but certain on Thursday, a de

  • The Morning After: Elon Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO

    The top news stories today: Elon Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO, NASA's InSight lander says goodbye from Mars, Lenovo's Swiss Army lamp kicks off the weird gadgets of CES 2023.

  • Texas governor tells Biden flow of migrants is ‘a catastrophe of your own making’

    Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott is ramping up his claims that the Biden administration’s border policies are to blame for the increase in migration into the United States. In a letter to President Biden dated Tuesday, Abbott said Texas is “overburdened as we respond to this disaster caused by you and your administration.” “This terrible…

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter Problems Are Multiplying

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s Twitter-related headaches multiplied Tuesday, with the US Federal Trade Commission widening an investigation into the company’s handling of user data and police in Southern California seeking information about an alleged vehicle assault that might involve a member of his security detail.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swa

  • Covid Hits Shanghai With Crowded Hospitals, Empty Streets

    (Bloomberg) -- Months after Shanghai endured a brutal lockdown to stop the spread of Covid, the virus is starting to make its way virtually unchecked through the megacity’s 25 million-strong population.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deduction

  • Vietnam's VinFast Scores All Approvals To Sell First Electric SUVs In US

    Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast has received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in the U.S. The first batch of VinFast’s 999 electric vehicles arrived in the U.S. as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of December. The VF 8 City Edition will enable direct customer experience of VinFast vehicles from 2022 in the U.S. Also Read: Toyota CEO Reserves Doubts Over Going Solely EV A

  • Germany Returns to Coal as Energy Security Trumps Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to boost its reliance on coal as it battles an unprecedented energy crisis — even at the expense of its ambitious climate goals. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesEurope’s la

  • Oil rises on tight U.S. stocks as winter blast hits

    Oil prices climbed for a fourth straight day on Thursday with U.S. crude, heating oil and jet fuel stocks growing tighter just as a wintry blast hits the United States and travel is set to soar for its holiday season. Brent crude futures gained 44 cents, or 0.54%, to $82.64 at 0422 GMT, extending gains of around 2.7% from the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 49 cents, or 0.63%, to $78.78 a barrel.

  • Labor shortage: These are the states with the most job openings

    As the ongoing labor shortage continues stifling America's economy from fully recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are having to fight harder than others to attract talent.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • How a 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    She job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Jamie Dimon Is More Crucial Than Ever to the Bank He's Run for 17 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The cocktails flowed as guests arrived that evening at what was once the lavish library of J. Pierpont Morgan, the greatest banker of his time.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel VoteIt