PG&E Gas Blast Engulfs Part of San Francisco Block in Flames

(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is working to contain a natural gas leak from a pipeline that exploded on Wednesday along a major thoroughfare in San Francisco, engulfing a stretch known for its bars and restaurants in flames.

The blaze, which had spread to four buildings as of Wednesday afternoon, triggered an evacuation order for people within a block of the site on Geary Boulevard -- a major artery that leads into downtown San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Eight workers near the explosion were accounted for and no injuries were reported, San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White told reporters. Workers may have struck the pipeline while installing fiber optic equipment, she said.

PG&E’s stock plunged as much as 6.3 percent as yet another accident threatens to plague California’s largest utility. Just a week ago, the company declared bankruptcy after being saddled with as much as $30 billion in liabilities from deadly wildfires that its equipment may have ignited in 2017 and 2018. And the utility is still dealing with the consequences of the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people and leveled 38 homes.

“I’m confident that it’ll be contained soon,” Hayes-White told reporters at the scene. “As soon as the gas leak is tamped down, we’ll have it under control.”

Flames, meanwhile, continued to tower above nearby buildings more than an hour after the blast was first reported. Hayes-White said PG&E was still working to contain the leak. She called the company’s response time to the blast “pretty good.”

For its part, PG&E said on Twitter that it’s working with first responders and urged people to avoid the area.

Five PG&E workers could be seen digging into the pavement in a crosswalk near the flames more than an hour after the blast. Helicopter footage of the fire scene showed a blackened backhoe near the source of the flames.

Hayes-White described the explosion and ensuing fire as extensive but noted that it’s “not as extensive” as the San Bruno blast.

The National Transportation Safety Board didn’t immediately say whether the agency is sending a team to the incident. The U.S. Transportation Department’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, which regulates pipeline safety, is gathering information on the blast to determine whether it will dispatch investigators, according to a statement.

“PHMSA recognizes the seriousness of this incident and appreciates the work of the San Francisco Fire Department and all first responders,” the agency said.

In the six years after the San Bruno explosion, PG&E installed more than 230 automatic or remote-controlled valves on its natural gas network, so workers wouldn’t need to manually shut off the flow of gas in an emergency. The company also replaced all the remaining cast-iron pipes in its system with modern plastic and steel pipes.

