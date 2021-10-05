Firefox Focus gets new logo, shortcuts, dark theme and more

Mozilla has updated its privacy-centric mobile browser Firefox Focus with a new look, shortcuts and more privacy controls. Firefox Focus first launched in 2016 and basically offers private browsing mode by default. The browser now has new colors, a new logo and a dark theme. Mozilla also added a new shortcut feature to allow users to get to sites they frequently visit faster.

The latest update also brings a new shield icon that lets you quickly turn individual trackers on and off directly from the icon. Mozilla also added a new global counter that shows users all the trackers blocked for them. The company notes that this latest refresh aims to allow users to quickly complete searches without distractions or fears of being tracked.

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Mozilla is also adding new features on Firefox for Android. Users who create an account for any app can now also create and add a new password that can be saved directly in the browser to be used on both mobile and desktop.

Additionally, users can now autofill their password on their phone and use any password they’ve saved in the browser to log into any online account. Users who have a Firefox account will be able to sync all of their passwords across desktop and mobile devices. Mozilla now also lets users unlock accounts using their faces or fingerprints.

Mozilla also announced that Firefox will be available in the Windows store later this year after, as Microsoft has loosened restrictions that had banned third-party browsers from the store.

“We welcome the news that their store is now more open to companies and applications, including independent browsers like Firefox. We believe that a healthier internet is one where people have an opportunity to choose from a diverse range of browsers and browser engines,” the company said in a statement.