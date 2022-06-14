U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,743.89
    -5.74 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,397.79
    -118.95 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,824.26
    +15.04 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.24
    -7.35 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    123.17
    +2.24 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.40
    -16.40 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    20.93
    -0.32 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0425
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4170
    +0.0510 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2024
    -0.0111 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7750
    +0.3690 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,515.37
    -620.63 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.52
    +9.27 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,197.90
    -7.91 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Firefox gets a privacy boost as Total Cookie Protection becomes the default for all users

Lauren Forristal
·5 min read

While the ad tech industry tries to function in a less cookie-filled environment, browsers like Mozilla Firefox are jumping on the opportunity to grow its user base with features such as Total Cookie Protection (TCP). The feature was first introduced in February 2021 and was initially restricted to Firefox’s tracking protection feature – Enhanced Tracking Protection Strict Mode. It was then enabled by default in private browsing windows with the launch of Firefox 89 later that year. As of today, Total Cookie Protection will now be default for all users worldwide, not just in private windows or if you opt into stricter settings.

Compared to its competitors such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox claims to be “the most private and secure major browser available across Windows and Mac,” and Marshall Erwin, Mozilla's Chief Security Officer, tells TechCrunch that Total Cookie Protection is Firefox’s “strongest privacy protection to date.”

Mozilla hopes that making TCP the default for all users will ensure that they are kept safe online.

Mozilla beefs up anti-cross-site tracking in Firefox, as Chrome still lags on privacy

“Internet users today are stuck in a vicious cycle in which their data is collected without their knowledge, sold, and used to manipulate them. Total Cookie Protection breaks that cycle, putting people first, protecting their privacy, giving them a choice, and cutting off Big Tech from the data it vacuums up every day,” Erwin added.

Here's how it works. The TCP feature creates a separate “cookie jar” for each website you visit and confines the cookies to the site where they were created. The trackers can only see your behavior on that individual site. This, in turn, prevents tracking companies from using these cookies to track your browsing from site to site. So, the amount of information that companies gather from you is reduced as well as all the invasive and sometimes too-close-to-home advertisements you might see on a daily basis.

Image Credits: Mozilla

In addition, Total Cookie Protection offers additional privacy protections provided by existing anti-tracking features such as Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP), which Mozilla launched in 2018 and became default to all Firefox users in 2019. ETP blocks trackers based on a list yet had some shortcomings as there were still ways for trackers to evade being blocked. For instance, many just set up a new tracking domain that wasn’t on the list. Meanwhile, TCP restricts the functionality of all cookies no matter what.

Mozilla flips the default switch on Firefox tracker cookie blocking

When third-party cookies are blocked outright, this can break some site functionality. So this is part of the reason why Firefox’s Total Cookie Protection doesn’t completely eliminate third-party cookies. Access to these cookies is only restricted. That way, the browser experience isn't affected as TCP continues to offer strong protection against tracking.

Plus, cross-site cookies are an exception as they are needed for non-tracking purposes, such as those used by popular third-party login providers. This means the website and the login provider will access the same cookie jar so the user can sign in conveniently. Firefox will remember the user’s preference for 30 days.

It's important to note that TCP in Firefox doesn’t protect users from all cookie pop-ups. The company informed TechCrunch that while it protects users from the third-party tracking that might occur on the websites that ask you to accept or decline their privacy policy in a cookie banner, TCP, however, does not protect against first-party tracking, so choosing to click either “accept” or “decline” is still required for first-party cookies.

When Mozilla was first testing the feature in February, the company monitored for breakage and even collaborated with websites to restructure their site to work with cookie storage isolation technologies like TCP, often by encouraging the use of the Storage Access API, the company told TechCrunch. The Storage Access API offers a way for embedded resources to see if they currently have access to their first-party storage and then gives them the ability to request access from the user agent.

As Mozilla became more aware of common breakage patterns, the company developed heuristics and SmartBlock in Firefox that allow sites using these patterns to continue working without breakage while still enabling the privacy benefits of TCP. Overall, the amount of breakage was limited, according to Mozilla.

In total, the Firefox browser has over 200 million monthly active users, per its own data, and is known to be a popular browser among users with privacy concerns. However, by the beginning of 2021, Firefox reported having lost up to 12% of its user base, according to StatCounter.

It is likely that this decline was due to complaints that the Firefox design introduced in version 89 was "slow and buggy," a Reddit user wrote. In May 2022, Firefox 100 was then hacked in seven seconds, but Mozilla quickly released 100.0.2 within 48 hours. This month, Firefox 101.0.1 was released with no zero-day security holes fixed, and no patches deemed critical, so maybe users will flock to the browser.

Earlier this month, Safari reached one billion worldwide users, whereas Google Chrome has over three billion. Microsoft Edge has 212 million users, according to Atlas VPN’s findings.

Even though the browser struggles to retain as many users as its competitors -- and had some road bumps with updates -- Firefox’s tracking protection is far more comprehensive than Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome, which do not disable third-party cookies by default. Meanwhile, Apple’s Safari browser and Firefox have blocked third-party cookies since 2013. In addition, privacy-focused browsers Tor, Brave, Epic, and Min also block third-party cookies by default.

In 2020, Google announced that it plans to phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome within the next two years. This was delayed until 2023.

Google has argued with Mozilla’s approach to blocking third-party cookies and has said that this will only drive the industry to find workarounds. Mozilla believes that while advertising is central to the internet economy, it also believes that consumer privacy should not be optional. The non-profit company never sells or buys your data – it still collects it, however – and Firefox developers are driven to work towards a more “healthy internet,” the company once wrote.

Recommended Stories

  • If You Use This Internet Browser, Prepare to Have It Shut Down Tomorrow

    Almost everything about how we experience the internet has changed since it became a household staple decades ago. But as GIF-covered Geocities webpages have given way to streaming HD video, we've also been forced to upgrade the way we access the web as well. Now, with smartphones and tablets thrown into the mix, there are plenty of options for programs that allow you to peruse websites and search for information while keeping you safe from emerging threats. But just as new alternatives have bec

  • Google Maps will now show you info about toll pricing on your route

    Google Maps will now help you plan your trip better with a new feature that'll add up toll amounts on your route. Previously, Google Maps used to just show you if a particular route has tolls. "We look at factors like having a toll pass or not, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it," the company said in a forum post.

  • Firefox enables its anti-tracking feature by default

    The feature prevents websites from tracking your browsing activity.

  • No-code tool Next Matter lands $16M to automate business processes

    Next Matter, a workflow automation platform for business operations, today closed a $16 million Series A funding round led by OMERS Ventures with participation from BlueYard and Crane Venture. The proceeds will be put toward expanding the team from 15 to 75, according to CEO Jan Hugenroth, with a particular emphasis on the U.S. and Europe. Operational excellent is becoming a must-have, he asserts; COOs are using "duct-tape" solutions to streamline workflows; and operations are changing rapidly, leaving companies' tech stacks in the dust.

  • 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 will be available to preorder on June 17th

    Apple will start selling the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 on June 17th, with customers getting their laptops on June 24th.

  • Amber Heard talks Johnny Depp verdict on 'Today': 'I will stand by my testimony'

    Amber Heard is doing her first interview since a jury found her guilty of defaming Johnny Depp. The actress sat down with NBC's Savannah Guthrie.

  • Microsoft axes Internet Explorer web browser after 27 years

    Microsoft will shut down its Internet Explorer browser after 27 years on Wednesday, closing the book on what was many people’s first introduction to the web.

  • Rockets rookie Jalen Green featured in Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Mean Tweets’

    Rockets rookie Jalen Green had his basketball IQ compared to that of a baby hamster in the 2022 NBA edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets.”

  • Elbit to Reveal Unmanned Robotic Combat Vehicle Integrated with Foresight’s QuadSight® Technology

    Foresight’s solution will be showcased in Elbit’s booth at Eurosatory, the world’s largest defense and security exhibition

  • John Oliver Calls For The Break Up Of Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook

    Before AT&T formally sold-off Warner Bros. to Discovery Media , John Oliver took great delight in mocking HBO's parent company, frequently calling them "business daddy" and skewering the company's reputation for poor cellular service (amongst other common complaints). In the most recent episode of his late night news show "Last Week Tonight," Oliver uses the history of AT&T as a jumping off point for a segment on antitrust legislation, in which he makes the point that monopolies are bad for business and customers. The segment begins with a brief history of AT&T, which Oliver explains once had a monopoly over the telephone industry, and would go out of its way to hinder competing businesses.

  • Adobe revamps metaverse design tools for Apple's chips

    Adobe Inc on Tuesday said it has reworked several of its tools for creating three-dimensional content to make them work well on Apple Inc computers that use the iPhone maker's proprietary "M" series chips. Adobe has long been a major player providing software in creative fields like photography, graphic design and film. Adobe acquired software tools called Substance 3D in 2019 when it bought French firm Allegorithmic for an undisclosed sum.

  • Chinese smartphone brand Meizu sold to carmaker Geely as smart vehicles become latest frontier for Big Tech

    A subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has acquired Meizu, the Alibaba Group Holding-backed smartphone maker, as part of the carmaker's efforts to bolster its connected ecosystem, as rivals race to build new digital platforms for vehicles. Hubei Xingji Shidai Technology, a venture launched by Geely founder Li Shufu last September to make premium smartphones and other connected devices, bought a 79.09 per cent stake in Meizu, taking control of the Zhuhai-based brand, according to a document

  • China’s Geely Takes Over Alibaba-Backed Smartphone Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., the satellite-to-automobile group controlled by billionaire Li Shufu, has purchased a majority stake in Chinese smartphone maker Meizu Technology Co., according to a Caixin report that cited an announcement from the State Administration of Market Regulation.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After L

  • CAE partners with Behaviour Interactive to implement new immersive digital solutions to improve safety and operational efficiency

    (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE today announced a partnership with Behaviour Interactive, one of North America's leading independent game developers.

  • Michigan approves digital license plates by startup Reviver

    The state joins California and Arizona in giving the all-clear to digital plates.

  • Apple Needs ‘One More Thing’—and It Will Have to Be Big

    Apple is so massive that growing its revenue by 10% requires adding $40 billion in annual sales. That’s equivalent to building another Mac business.

  • Spotify buys an AI startup that turns text into 'realistic' speech

    Spotify has bought Sonantic, an AI text-to-speech startup that could add voice to more parts of the music service.

  • Is Salesforce A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • PlayStation Takes On Xbox With New Subscription Service

    (Bloomberg) -- PlayStation’s revamped version of its video game subscription service went live on Monday, giving members access to a catalog of several hundred games both new and old.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupVolatility Grips Stocks as Traders Brace for Fed: Markets WrapBitcoin Turns Lower Again as Celsius Weighs o

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?