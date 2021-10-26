U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,577.00
    +19.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,729.00
    +109.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,599.25
    +103.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,317.80
    +7.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.28
    -0.48 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    -0.18 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.92
    -0.51 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0100
    +0.3110 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,641.57
    -32.26 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,505.77
    +1,263.10 (+520.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.50
    +47.68 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

FireFox Gold Identifies New Drill Targets at Utsamo Area, Jeesiö Gold Project, Finland

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") today reported the results of its recently completed base-of-till (BOT) sampling program at the Utsamo Prospect in the northeast part of the Company's 100% owned Jeesiö Gold Project. The data include strong gold and multielement anomalies associated with multiple interpreted splays of the important Sirkka Shear Zone (SSZ).

The most prominent feature emerging from the survey is a multi-line anomaly near the northwest limits of sampling that is comprised of a spatial association among gold and several other trace elements. There are at least two other robust anomalies farther south and east. Each of the major anomalies is associated with major interpreted structures and magnetic anomalies that could be favorable settings for gold deposits (see Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3vQzqxR). The core drill will arrive at Utsamo in November, so the FireFox team is readying drill sites based on these BOT data.

Key takeaways from the Utsamo BOT survey include:

  • High contrast gold anomalies against a very low background, the maximum gold value in the 2021 data is just under 1 ppm (0.919 ppm);

  • Well-developed spatially associated anomalies in key pathfinder element such as: tellurium, bismuth, arsenic, antimony, silver, and molybdenum;

  • Statistical and spatial associations in the geochemistry assist in mapping geology, as well as mineralization, beneath the glacial sediments; and

  • The high priority BOT anomalies correlate with important faults and geophysical anomalies that were already believed to have potential for gold mineralization.

Carl Löfberg, President and CEO of FireFox, commented, "We have recently seen the value of quality BOT sampling with the Rupert discovery at Area 1, and now the FireFox team has delivered some great results at Utsamo. We knew that Utsamo occupied a major structural corridor where the Sirkka Shear Zone bends from dominantly east-west to dominantly north-south. Now we can see geochemical evidence of a gold system that heightens the importance of the 2021 drilling that is about to begin. We are excited for the Utsamo target to become our second prospect tested this fall, as the drill will soon depart Mustajärvi."

Base of Till Program Summary and Interpretation

Similar to other gold exploration projects in the Central Lapland Gold Belt (CLGB), such as Rupert Resources' Area 1 Discovery, this part of the Jeesiö Project is covered by glacial sediments of varying depths. BOT sampling is a very useful tool to prospect through this cover by capturing samples of the basal till or bedrock. Sometimes the BOT anomalies may be transported "down-ice" by glacial processes and subsequent groundwaters, but in other cases the anomalies may be very near their source. This is partially due to the fact that this part of Lapland is near the origin of the glaciers.

The Utsamo Corridor is a five-kilometre-long zone of complex folds, faults and shears developed along a flexure in the SSZ. A BOT survey with numerous survey lines and closely spaced sample sites was planned to test prospective geological, structural, and geophysical targets within the structural corridor. Between March and August of this year the FireFox team completed the detailed BOT sampling program with 1,012 sample points in an area spanning approximately 3.5 by 4 kilometres where bedrock is covered by an estimated 5 to 30 metres of glacial overburden. This brings the total BOT samples at Utsamo to 1,233.

ALS Global labs analyzed the BOT samples using an aqua regia digestion and ultra-trace analysis for gold and a suite of 50 elements. FireFox employed industry standard quality assurance protocols during the sampling program, including the inclusion of analytical control samples. The quality of the data was found to be good. There are numerous gold anomalies across the survey area and they are not confined to a single geologic unit but appear to be related to faults and major interpreted lithologic contacts. While the maximum gold values reach as high as 0.919 ppm, the most prospective anomalies are likely where gold anomalies correlate with other important pathfinder elements such as arsenic, bismuth, tellurium, and antimony.

The FireFox team and its technical advisors employed principal components and factor analysis of the large multielement database to identify targets and map geology. The statistical analysis captured at least two multi-element associations that may be related to buried gold systems. One statistical factor that is believed to be significant in the Utsamo targets includes a simple gold (Au) - tellurium (Te) association. There is another more complex association that maps more extensive anomalous patterns, including elements such as antimony (Sb), molybdenum (Mo), arsenic (As), mercury (Hg), bismuth (Bi), lead (Pb), tellurium (Te), and zinc (Zn). By grouping these multielement responses into one statistical factor, referenced here as the "Mineralization Factor", more information can be conveyed in a single map, as shown in Figure 1.

The strongest anomalies for this associated group of elements form an arcuate pattern in the northwest part of the target area that is coincident with several gold anomalies. The 2019 drill campaign tested a very small part of this area with three holes, but the anomaly strengthens considerably over a 500-metre trend farther to the northwest from the previous drilling. While the 2019 drilling did not intercept significant gold, those three core holes did intersect a significant fault (see Company news release dated January 21, 2020), cutting through intermediate to mafic volcanic rocks cut by ultramafic dikes or sills. Confirming the presence of a fault in this area makes the continuation of this anomaly to the northwest even more interesting, particularly given the prevailing ice transport direction - from the northwest. FireFox intends to drill test this target during November and December.

There are other significant anomalies visible on the map of the Utsamo Corridor. The southeastern anomaly is very interesting as the multielement association correlates with several gold anomalies associated with another likely splay of the SSZ. There is also a prominent northeast trending fault that has been interpreted from the magnetics data cutting through the area. Here too FireFox has previously drilled in the area. The four holes shown on the map were drilled in late 2020 and news released on March 5, 2021. The target at the time was an interpreted structural zone cutting through a metasedimentary and volcanic rock package. The reconnaissance drilling was helpful in confirming a fault in the area as well as moderate hydrothermal alteration and associated anomalous trace element geochemistry. The potential drill targets for the 2021 - 2022 drill program will be shifted back to the southeast, closer to the interpreted cross fault and anomalous BOT results.

Methodology &Quality Assurance

The basal till and bedrock interface was targeted using a percussion drill mounted on a tracked vehicle. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including collection of field duplicates and insertion of certified reference materials and blank samples into the laboratory submittals. FireFox team members transported the samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were first crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Loughrea, Ireland to be measure for gold and a package of 50 other elements to ultra-trace levels after aqua-regia digestion by ICP-MS (method AuME-TL43). ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures.

No QA/QC issues were identified from a review of the analytical data.

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approves, the technical information in this news release.

About the Jeesiö Project

The 100%-controlled Jeesiö Gold Project covers approximately 142km2 of the prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, proximal to other exciting recent gold discoveries in Finland. The Jeesiö properties are positioned along the major regional structure known as the Sirkka Shear Zone, a trans-crustal structure that controls the emplacement of most of the orogenic gold deposits in Lapland. The main Jeesiö targets include the Utsamo and Kataja Belt areas. Utsamo is situated directly between Aurion Resources' Risti and Launi gold occurrences, while Kataja is only two kilometres southwest from the gold-bearing quartz-sulfide vein system at Launi.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture stock exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a project portfolio that includes over 80,000 hectares of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:
FireFox Gold Corp.
Email: info@firefoxgold.com
Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Forward-Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from the COVID 19 virus, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2021 - 2022. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669634/FireFox-Gold-Identifies-New-Drill-Targets-at-Utsamo-Area-Jeesi-Gold-Project-Finland

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Should I Avoid ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • 3 Stocks That Are Poised to Beat Earnings Based on Latest Web Traffic Figures

    Earnings season is in full swing, and investors are understandably eager to see the Q3 results. While the reports from the first half of the year showed solid growth, market analysts are expecting a slowdown in the third quarter. The COVID Delta variant, the increasing supply chain disruptions, rising inflation, and a tight labor market are all putting headwinds in the way of growth. But there are companies out there poised to beat the expectations – and there are tools we can use to find them.

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Here’s What Makes Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Great Stock Investment

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]

  • Why Marqeta Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) were up 11.9% as of 2:47 p.m. EDT on Monday after the modern card issuing platform announced a partnership with Branch and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) to handle payments for carriers that use Uber Freight. The partnership with Uber Freight is a new market opportunity for Marqeta in transportation, where Uber has already emerged as one of the leading digital freight brokers globally outside of China. Marqeta, which completed its initial public offering in June, has already benefited from enormous momentum lately.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the