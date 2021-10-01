Firefox on Android will soon autofill logins for all your apps

Mozilla's Firefox is introducing some new features that will make it easier and more secure to log in to apps on Android, matching some of the features available via Google Chrome. The update will give you the ability to save and autofill passwords for Android apps using Firefox, or unlock them using your face or fingerprints.

Firefox already has its Lockbox for storing credentials, but accessing sites or apps has never been as easy as it is with Google's Chrome. With the update, when you create an app on your Android device, you'll be able to add a new password and save it directly into the Firefox browser. It will then be saved both on mobile and desktop.

From there, you can autofill any password you've saved in the browser "to log into any online account like your Twitter or Instagram app... no need to open a web page," the Firefox team wrote. If you have multiple devices, you can use your Firefox account to sync passwords on all of them. Firefox is also introducing biometric security, letting you access accounts using your face and fingerprints.

Mozilla introduced all of this to time up with Cybersecurity Awareness month, which is October in case you didn't know. The new features will arrive with the Firefox 93 update, which will start rolling out on October 5th, 2021.