Firefox on Android will soon autofill logins for all your apps

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Mozilla's Firefox is introducing some new features that will make it easier and more secure to log in to apps on Android, matching some of the features available via Google Chrome. The update will give you the ability to save and autofill passwords for Android apps using Firefox, or unlock them using your face or fingerprints.

Firefox already has its Lockbox for storing credentials, but accessing sites or apps has never been as easy as it is with Google's Chrome. With the update, when you create an app on your Android device, you'll be able to add a new password and save it directly into the Firefox browser. It will then be saved both on mobile and desktop.

From there, you can autofill any password you've saved in the browser "to log into any online account like your Twitter or Instagram app... no need to open a web page," the Firefox team wrote. If you have multiple devices, you can use your Firefox account to sync passwords on all of them. Firefox is also introducing biometric security, letting you access accounts using your face and fingerprints.

Mozilla introduced all of this to time up with Cybersecurity Awareness month, which is October in case you didn't know. The new features will arrive with the Firefox 93 update, which will start rolling out on October 5th, 2021. 

  • FCC proposes new rules to combat SIM swapping scams

    The FCC has started the rulemaking process to address SIM swapping scams and port-out frauds.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's more important than ever for companies to protect their data, which could mean significant opportunities for investors.

  • Amazon Launches Home Robot, Tesla Works On Its Own: Ready For The Robot Revolution?

    Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has announced the launch of its feature-rich home robot. See Also: HOW TO BUY AMAZON (AMZN) STOCK What Happened: Amazon launched its Astro home robot, which allows for home monitoring with Alexa, detecting intruders, carrying objects from one person to another, checking if you turned off the stove when you are away and knows how to navigate the home. The robot also allows for video calls and follows users around while also performing all Alexa-powered actions such

  • Tech Support: Top three privacy features in iOS 15

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with today’s Tech Support: Top three privacy features in iPhone iOS 15.

  • Nokia’s Patents Chief Gets Pushback in Bid to Make Firms Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj, moving to expand its profitable licensing business beyond smartphone makers, is learning that its old ways of negotiating may not always work.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHaving r

  • One Stop Systems Wins Mobile Datacenter Project

    One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) won a new government mobile intelligence command center program. The financial terms of the project are not disclosed. The deployment will leverage the company's unique AI on the FLY technology consisting of a cluster of eight networked OSS Gen 4 PCIe SDS-3U GPU-accelerated servers in a rugged equipment rack powered by the latest Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) AMD EPYC 7003 Series Processors. The systems will feature up to sixteen PCIe 4.0, FIPS 140-2

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 1st, 2021

    After Thursday’s positive end to a bearish month, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another breakout.

  • Why AMD Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher after the company announced Google Cloud is expanding its use of AMD EPYC processors with the preview of N2D Virtual Machines powered by AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors. Utilizing the performance capabilities of the latest generation of EPYC processors, the N2D VMs, according to Google Cloud, delivers on average, over 30% better price-performance across a variety of workloads compared to the previous generation of AMD EPYC proc

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – September 30th, 2021

    After a bullish day for the majors on Wednesday, a move back through yesterday’s highs would support a breakout.

  • Is the Shiba Inu Coin the Cryptocurrency You Should Be Watching?

    The weird world of cryptocurrency got even weirder with the arrival of Shiba Inu. Now among the top 30 or so cryptocurrencies in the world, its staying power is a testament to the might of memes, the...

  • Google Hands SoftBank Patents From Failed Balloon Moonshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc., which earlier this year shut down its moonshot project to beam internet service from high-altitude balloons, is passing the baton to Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Corp.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on Chi

  • Remove Visa from Apple Pay travel card feature due to dangerous flaw, experts say

    Researchers say they were able to bypass the iPhone’s lock screen to make unlimited contactless payments from a Visa card set up for public transport.

  • The Morning After: The new iPad, reviewed

    Today’s headlines: Amazon settles with employees allegedly fired for criticizing work conditions, Razer's new entry-level gear was made for streaming newbies, Subaru teases the Solterra, its first EV.

  • PSPDFkit raises $116M, its first outside money; now nearly 1B people use apps powered by its collaboration, signing and markup tools

    An under-the-radar, bootstrapped startup from Vienna, Austria -- a hit with developers for technology that underpins user experience for some of the world's most popular apps -- is doubling down on momentum and announcing its first outside investment, in the form of a large growth round of funding. PSPDFkit -- which provides APIs and an SDK that developers use to power document processing features like e-signing, document viewing and editing, collaboration and much more -- has raised €100 million ($116 million). The funding is coming from a single investor, Insight Partners.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Taking away the option to diversify changes what matters most, but it's still possible to find great all-purpose and all-weather picks.

  • STMicroelectronics, Nu Eyne Collaborate Over Eye Care Therapy Device

    STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) and Korean medical device manufacturer Nu Eyne jointly announced a Nu Eyne wearable therapy device for eye care powered by an STM32WB55 dual-core Bluetooth LE (BLE) microcontroller (MCU). Nu Eyne's recently launched CELLENA wearable device uses electric current and light emitted to the eyes and associated nerves to relieve eye dryness and fatigue. The CELLENA device relies on the dual-core architecture of the STM32WB55 MCU for wireless connectivity and real-time

  • Lordstown Motors to Sell Former GM Factory in Ohio to Foxconn

    Foxconn plans to invest $50 million in the Ohio-based startup and assemble future vehicles.

  • Developers Are Making Games for a Nintendo 4K Console That Doesn’t Exist

    (Bloomberg) -- Many people were surprised to learn that Nintendo Co.’s new video game console is missing a common feature of rival systems: support for high-fidelity, 4K graphics. Perhaps most perplexed were the numerous developers who were working on 4K games using a software toolkit provided by Nintendo.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe

  • How Draganfly Is Revolutionizing Drone Technology

    The history of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), popularly known as drones, effectively dates all the way back to the time of World War I (with more examples of rudimentary UAVs existing even further back in history). However, it wasn’t until 2006 when drones were first used outside military ventures. Today, they are used almost everywhere to carry out numerous tasks including remote sensing, emergency rescue and agriculture. Draganfly (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CNSX: DPRO) stands as one of the leading pion

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 30th, 2021

    Following a bullish Wednesday, the majors would need to revisit Wednesday’s highs to avoid a reversal in the day ahead.