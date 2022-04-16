U.S. markets closed

FIREHOUSE JAMS, LLC RECALLS UNCURED BACON MARMALADE PRODUCTS PRODUCED WITHOUT BENEFIT OF INSPECTION

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
·3 min read


Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH

Congressional and Public Affairs
Maria Machuca 202-720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-009-2022



FIREHOUSE JAMS, LLC RECALLS UNCURED BACON MARMALADE PRODUCTS PRODUCED WITHOUT BENEFIT OF INSPECTION

Washington, DC, April 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firehouse Jams, LLC, an Erwinna, Pa. establishment, is recalling approximately 709 pounds of heat-treated, shelf-stable uncured bacon marmalade products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.



The uncured bacon marmalade with oranges and balsamic caramelized onions product was produced on July 10, 2021, Dec. 3, 2021, and March 1, 2022. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:



  • 10.5-oz. jar containing “Eat This – YUM! – Uncured Bacon Marmalade with Oranges and Balsamic Caramelized Onions” with lot codes 7/23, 11/23, 12/23 and 3/24 with a two-year shelf-life.



The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 47682” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold online and shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) of a complaint received through the OIG’s hotline. FSIS investigated the complaint and determined that the products were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by FSIS.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.



Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Gino De Schrijver, owner, Firehouse Jams, LLC, at 908-777-1465.



Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

###



NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.



Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.



USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).


CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press@fsis.usda.gov


