Fireproof Insulation Market revenue to hit $40 Bn by 2032, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read
Major fireproof insulation market participants include Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain SA, Owens Corning Corporation, GAF, Johns Manville, Rockwool International A/S, Sipla Solutions, Kingspan Group PLC, BASF SE, and Beijing New Building Material Co., Ltd.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fireproof Insulation Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 40 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The stringent regulatory norms mandating the use of efficient thermal insulation in commercial and industrial establishments will stimulate industry value during 2023-2032. The skyrocketing fossil fuel and energy prices across the globe, coupled with the ongoing climate change, have accelerated the requirement to introduce sustainable energy infrastructure.

The remarkable surge in energy-efficient building projects backed by stringent government regulations and building codes will boost the sales of thermal insulation materials, thus creating favorable growth prospects for the fireproof insulation market. For instance, a legislative framework established by the European Union comprising the Energy Efficiency Directive 2012/27/EU and the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU aims to achieve a significantly decarbonized and energy-efficient building stock by 2050. The directives enable businesses and consumers to make informed choices to save money and energy, which may bolster the installation of fire-resistant insulations by 2032.

Reduced energy expenditure to increase the adoption of fiberglass thermal insulations

The fiberglass product type is slated to register 3.5% CAGR and amass USD 10 billion by 2032. Fiberglass boasts superior thermal and sound insulation properties as it traps pockets of air and slows the rate of spread of heat and cold. The material is relatively cheaper and significantly reduces energy consumption in both residential and non-residential settings, providing fiberglass thermal insulations a competitive edge over their counterparts.

Fast-paced urbanization to drive product demand in residential applications

The fireproof insulation market from the residential application type is estimated to attain 4% gains from 2023 to 2032. The increasing population growth and the accelerating urban migration, especially in the developed economies, have resulted in a surge in the construction of residential spaces. Besides, extending policy support focused on providing affordable and energy-efficient housing in association with strict building construction codes will propel the demand for fireproof insulations for residential purposes.

Consistent population rise to streamline North America industry growth

The North America fireproof insulation market is estimated to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2032, witnessing about 3.5% growth rate through 2032. The regional development is credited to the expanding urban populace and positive outlook of the construction sector. Based on United Nations estimations, over 55% of the world population resides in urban regions, which is expected to reach almost 68% by 2050. The strong economic landscape and the growing emphasis on building an energy-efficient infrastructure will foster growth trends in the region.

Innovative efforts to define the competitive landscape

Notable players operating in the fireproof insulation industry are Knauf Insulation, BASF SE, Gobain SA, Owens Corning Corporation, Sipla Solutions, Rockwool International A/S, GAF, Saint Kingspan Group PLC, Johns Manville, and Beijing New Building Material Co., Ltd. Companies participating in the business scenario have been leveraging novel technologies to develop breakthrough innovations and gain a viable advantage than others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2    Executive Summary
2.1    Global fireproof insulation industry 360° synopsis, 2018 – 2032
2.1.1    Business trends
2.1.2    Material trends
2.1.3    Application trends
2.1.4    Region trends
Chapter 3    Fireproof Insulation Industry Insights
3.1    Industry segmentation
3.2    Impact of COVID-19 on industry landscape
3.3    Industry ecosystem analysis
3.4    Raw material trends
3.5    Innovation & sustainability
3.6    Industry impact forces
3.6.1    Growth drivers
3.6.1.1   Stringent regulatory compliance related to thermal insulation in commercial and industrial spaces
3.6.1.2   Increase in construction spending
3.6.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1   Lack of awareness
3.7    Regulatory trends
3.8    Growth potential analysis
3.9    Regional price trends
3.10    Competitive landscape
3.11    Porter’s analysis
3.12    PESTEL analysis
3.13    Impact of COVID-19 on fireproof insulation market, by application

About Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


