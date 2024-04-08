Firetail Resources Insider Purchases Yet To Pay Off Regardless Of Recent Strength

Insiders who bought AU$150.5k worth of Firetail Resources Limited (ASX:FTL) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 13% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at AU$76k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Firetail Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman of the Board Brett Grosvenor for AU$140k worth of shares, at about AU$0.09 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.045 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Brett Grosvenor.

Brett Grosvenor purchased 1.66m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.091. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Firetail Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Firetail Resources insiders own about AU$1.3m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Firetail Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Firetail Resources shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Firetail Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Firetail Resources (4 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

