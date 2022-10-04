U.S. markets closed

Firewall As A Service Market Size to Grow by USD 1.06 Bn, System Software Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has categorized the global firewall as a service market as a part of the global system software market within the global IT software market. The global systems software market covers companies engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies that offer database management software. In addition, the global systems software market covers organizations that are engaged in developing application development and management software, data center and hosting software, cloud computing software, mobility software, IT management software, security software, networking software, online video platform, and storage software. The growth of the system software market will be driven by factors such as the growing demand for IT security solutions, the growing adoption of agile software development platforms, the availability of open-source software, and the growing proliferation of video streaming services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Firewall as a Service Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Firewall as a Service Market 2022-2026

The "Firewall as a Service Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the firewall as a service market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.06 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 19.17%.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Key Market Dynamics

The growing need for network security and privacy is driving the firewall as a service (FwaaS) market growth. However, factors such as the availability of open-source and free-of-cost security firewalls may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The firewall as a service market report is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, education, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the firewall as a service market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions and the rising adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy and IoT-based devices.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • AlgoSec Inc.

  • Barracuda Networks Inc.

  • Cato Networks Ltd.

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • F5 Networks Inc.

  • FireMon LLC

  • Forcepoint LLC

  • Fortinet Inc.

  • Juniper Networks Inc.

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc.

  • Skybox Security Inc.

  • SonicWall Inc.

  • Sophos Ltd.

  • Spitfire Technology Group

  • Vocus Group Ltd.

  • WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

  • Zscaler Inc.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Online Home Service Market Growth By - Forecast & Analysis - 2022-2026: The online home service market size is expected to grow by USD 2.33 trillion from 2021 to 2026.

Service Integration and Management Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The service integration and management market share is expected to increase by USD 1.39 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Firewall As A Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.9%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.06 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.17

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AlgoSec Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., FireMon LLC, Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Skybox Security Inc., SonicWall Inc., Sophos Ltd., Spitfire Technology Group, Vocus Group Ltd., WatchGuard Technologies Inc., and Zscaler Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Barracuda Networks Inc.

  • 10.4 Cato Networks Ltd.

  • 10.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 Forcepoint LLC

  • 10.8 Fortinet Inc.

  • 10.9 Juniper Networks Inc.

  • 10.10 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

  • 10.11 WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

  • 10.12 Zscaler Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Firewall as a Service Market 2022-2026
Global Firewall as a Service Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firewall-as-a-service-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-06-bn-system-software-market-to-be-parent-market---technavio-301638729.html

SOURCE Technavio

