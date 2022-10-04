Firewall As A Service Market Size to Grow by USD 1.06 Bn, System Software Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has categorized the global firewall as a service market as a part of the global system software market within the global IT software market. The global systems software market covers companies engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies that offer database management software. In addition, the global systems software market covers organizations that are engaged in developing application development and management software, data center and hosting software, cloud computing software, mobility software, IT management software, security software, networking software, online video platform, and storage software. The growth of the system software market will be driven by factors such as the growing demand for IT security solutions, the growing adoption of agile software development platforms, the availability of open-source software, and the growing proliferation of video streaming services.

The potential growth difference for the firewall as a service market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 1.06 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 19.17%.

Key Market Dynamics

The growing need for network security and privacy is driving the firewall as a service (FwaaS) market growth. However, factors such as the availability of open-source and free-of-cost security firewalls may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The firewall as a service market report is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, education, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the firewall as a service market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions and the rising adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy and IoT-based devices.

Some Companies Mentioned

AlgoSec Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Cato Networks Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

FireMon LLC

Forcepoint LLC

Fortinet Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Skybox Security Inc.

SonicWall Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Spitfire Technology Group

Vocus Group Ltd.

WatchGuard Technologies Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

Firewall As A Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AlgoSec Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Cato Networks Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., FireMon LLC, Forcepoint LLC, Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Skybox Security Inc., SonicWall Inc., Sophos Ltd., Spitfire Technology Group, Vocus Group Ltd., WatchGuard Technologies Inc., and Zscaler Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

