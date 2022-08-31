U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,969.42
    -16.74 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,627.00
    -163.87 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,839.18
    -43.95 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.27
    -6.32 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.41
    -1.23 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.20
    -10.10 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    -0.38 (-2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0043
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1210
    +0.0110 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1613
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7730
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,974.04
    +344.52 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.87
    -12.82 (-2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Firewalla launches the Gold Plus, its new 2.5 Gigabit firewall

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

Firewalla, maybe the only company that can say that its hardware firewalls have something of a cult following, today announced the latest addition to its portfolio: the $569 Firewalla Gold Plus. The Gold Plus will feature four 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet interfaces and its deep packet inspection hardware can handle up to 5 Gigabits at a time.

With this addition, Firewalla now offers a full set of products from the 100 Mbit Red (which is probably too slow for most users at this point) to the $329 Purple with up to a Gigabit of inspection bandwidth — and a few other variants in between and now the Gold Plus at the top end of the line. The regular Firewalla Gold will set you back $485 during the pre-buy phase, but its inspection hardware can handle up to 3 Gigabits of data.

The Gold Plus is something of a flagship device for Firewalla, being the most expensive and capable of its combined firewall and router devices yet.

With its four 2.5 Gigabit ethernet interfaces and 5 Gigabits of inspection capabilities, it’s likely overkill for home users. The Purple — and maybe even the Blue Plus — would be more than capable for most homes. The Firewalla team, however, also argues that as home internet speed increase beyond 1 Gigabit per second, a 2.5 Gigabit firewall and router may just be a good investment for the future.

Image Credits: Firewalla

My guess is that most of the buyers here will be small businesses, though. For them, the Gold Plus may just represent the right size for their needs (or the size they may soon grow into), before opting for more expensive and harder to manage enterprise devices.

”If a router can’t match the speed of an internet connection, users are leaving value and speed on the table,” said Jerry Chen, founder of Firewalla. ”Firewalla Gold Plus is perfect for the fast internet of the future and helps secure home networks and small businesses. We’re seeing many people upgrade their internet service and Firewalla Gold Plus can meet those speeds, future-proof their network architecture, and is compatible with WiFi 6E routers.”

When I tried Firewalla’s Purple router in the past, I was impressed by how easy it was to manage the basics of my home network without loosing the ability to dig very deep into the settings and customize every aspect of the network. In part, that’s why Firewalla has such a dedicated following, I think. It’s easy enough to get started but doesn’t hold you back when you want to go beyond the basics. That’s fun and useful for many home users but often essential for businesses.

The new Firewalla Gold Plus is now available for pre-order (and its price will likely go up after the pre-order phase). The devices will start shipping in January 2023, though if the company hits a certain number of pre-orders, it’ll be able to pull this date forward.

Firewalla launches its Purple gigabit home firewall

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon, Google Oppose Microsoft's Cloud Computing Updates

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) unit Google slammed Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud computing changes, Reuters reports. The companies argued that Microsoft's updates limit competition and discourage customers from switching to rival cloud service providers. Microsoft amended licensing deals effective October 1, likely to make it easier for cloud service providers to compete. Microsoft excluded Amazon, Google, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE

  • Russia's anti-monopoly service approves Yandex-VK internet deal

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) on Tuesday granted approval to technology companies Yandex and VK to proceed with an asset-swap deal but with some terms aimed at preserving competition. Yandex last week agreed to sell its news aggregator, content platform Zen and homepage yandex.ru to state-controlled VK in a move that is expected to tighten the government's grip on the internet. "The operator of these platforms will be obliged ... to ask for and receive users' consent to process personal data for each service separately," the FAS said in a statement.

  • The Shiba Inu Ecosystem: A Quick Guide

    One of the biggest strengths of memecoins is their active communities, which make them a more reasonable investment than many people think.

  • A huge Chinese database of faces and vehicle license plates spilled online

    A massive Chinese database storing millions of faces and vehicle license plates was left exposed on the internet for months before it quietly disappeared in August. While its contents might seem unremarkable for China, where facial recognition is routine and state surveillance is ubiquitous, the sheer size of the exposed database is staggering. At its peak the database held over 800 million records, representing one of the biggest known data security lapses of the year by scale, second to a massive data leak of 1 billion records from a Shanghai police database in June.

  • Corning to establish 250-job manufacturing plant in Gilbert

    Corning, a major manufacturing company based in New York state, is establishing a new facility in Gilbert to build optical fiber. The company will also work with local educators to ensure a workforce is ready to staff up the forthcoming site.

  • Microsoft Changes European Cloud-License Terms After Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. outlined planned changes to the terms of its software licensing agreements, following complaints to antitrust regulators from some European cloud-computing service providers that the company’s practices put rivals at a competitive disadvantage.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberTrump Document Trove Bears Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionThere’s a New Recession

  • 3 Stocks to Watch for in a Prospering Networking Industry

    The Zacks Computer - Networking industry players like CSCO, EXTR and DGII are poised to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment, robust demand for network security and growing prominence of smart networking.

  • Can Ethereum Out-Engineer the Censors by 'Shuttering' the Beacon Chain?

    Ethereum’s developers are realizing censorship is not a problem that can just be coded away. This piece is originally from Valid Points, CoinDesk's weekly newsletter, breaking down Ethereum’s evolution and its impact on crypto markets.

  • Corning to build new Arizona optical cable factory ahead of U.S. broadband push

    Corning Inc announced plans on Tuesday to build a new optical cable manufacturing plant in Arizona as the U.S. government moves to award $42 billion to expand broadband to millions of unserved Americans. The factory in Gilbert, Arizona, expected to open in 2024, will help supply AT&T, the largest U.S. fiber internet provider, the companies' chief executives said in a joint interview with Reuters. Chief Executive Wendell Weeks said the factory was the latest in a series of investments the company has made in fiber and cable making totaling more than $500 million since 2020 to nearly double Corning's supply capacity and followed extensive talks with AT&T about its demand.

  • Microsoft's cloud computing changes stir up a storm

    Microsoft has decided to amend the terms of its licensing deals, making it easier for customers to run Microsoft software on cloud platforms beyond its own Azure. According to Microsoft, the changes “will enable new scenarios for how they can license and run workloads with infrastructure outsourcers” and are due to go into effect starting Oct. 1. The new flexible virtualization benefits, which are meant to benefit smaller EU-based cloud service providers, exclude certain “listed providers” such as Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft itself.

  • Stocks Dive For Truth Social SPAC Amid Merger Delay

    It's one thing after another for Donald Trump's problem-plagued Truth Social.

  • S. Korean City Busan Taps FTX to Develop Crypto Exchange, Promote Blockchain Businesses

    Busan aims to position itself as a blockchain hub in the coming years and signed on crypto exchange Binance for similar efforts last week.

  • Market for Compound Ether Token ‘Frozen’ After Code Bug Kills Price Feed

    Compound points to faulty code in a recent addition to the protocol as the problem and said a solution is days away.

  • Smaller EU telcos say network fee aimed at Big Tech will hurt competition

    EU regulators' plan to make Alphabet's Google, Meta and Netflix bear some of the costs of the bloc's telecoms network would distort the telecoms market and harm competition, a group of small telecoms operators said on Tuesday. The warning from MVNO Europe, whose members include Comcast's pay TV company Sky which has its own mobile service, German mobile operator Freenet and Poste Italiane unit PosteMobile, underlined the stakes involved. Big players such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange and Telefonica have long complained about tech rivals free-riding on their networks.

  • Twitter planned to build an OnlyFans clone, but CSAM issues reportedly derailed the plan

    Employees claimed the company isn't doing enough to tackle harmful sexual content, according to The Verge.

  • FBI Asks DeFi Platforms to Increase Security Measures, Warns Crypto Investors Against Vulnerabilities

    The warning comes after a slew of DeFi hacks this year, which has led to investors losing billions of dollars worth of crypto.

  • DeFi Platform RedStone Raises Nearly $7M to Improve Connectivity Between Blockchains, Real-World Data

    The company aims to make interoperability between blockchains and external data sources faster and more affordable.

  • Bankrupt Infowars parent company will face second Sandy Hook defamation trial

    (Reuters) -The parent company of far-right website Infowars agreed on Monday to face a second U.S. defamation trial stemming from the company's false claims the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting was a hoax. Free Speech Systems' attorneys told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston the company would no longer oppose a trial in Connecticut next month, even though the company's bankruptcy would normally shield it from lawsuits. The Connecticut trial will determine how much FSS and its founder, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, should pay in a defamation case brought by family members of children slain in the shooting.

  • Could China’s Yuan replace the U.S. dollar as the world’s dominant currency? Here’s how the Asian nation's trade supremacy is rapidly boosting its reserve status

    Think the greenback can’t be displaced? You might be surprised.

  • PC Makers Are Looking for a New Floor

    While hybrid work was thought to elevate the sector permanently, recent HP and Dell results show business demand is stalling.