U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,726.50
    +21.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,272.00
    +144.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,946.00
    +115.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.70
    +13.30 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.13
    +0.91 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.20
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.19 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7360
    -0.0100 (-0.57%)
     

  • Vix

    17.71
    -1.69 (-8.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1710
    -0.1390 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,815.59
    +2,109.79 (+5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.37
    +50.95 (+5.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.15
    +59.78 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Fireweed Drills 6.9% Zinc, 5.0% Lead, and 48.7 g/t Silver over 11.7 m True Width at Tom East

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fireweed Zinc Ltd.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Photo 1: Hole TS21-001 at 148.53-148.73 m illustrating laminated high-grade mineralization.

Photo 1: Hole TS21-001 at 148.53-148.73 m illustrating laminated high-grade mineralization.
Photo 1: Hole TS21-001 at 148.53-148.73 m illustrating laminated high-grade mineralization.
Photo 1: Hole TS21-001 at 148.53-148.73 m illustrating laminated high-grade mineralization.

Macmillan Pass 2021 Exploration Targets

Map 1: Location of Macmillan Pass deposits and exploration targets.
Map 1: Location of Macmillan Pass deposits and exploration targets.
Map 1: Location of Macmillan Pass deposits and exploration targets.

Tom East 2021 Drilling

Map 2: Location of Tom East drill hole TS21-001, for results reported in the release.
Map 2: Location of Tom East drill hole TS21-001, for results reported in the release.
Map 2: Location of Tom East drill hole TS21-001, for results reported in the release.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce further assay results from the 2021 drilling program at the Macmillan Pass project, Yukon, Canada where an infill hole at Tom East (see Maps 1 & 2) encountered high-grade laminated mineralization.

Highlights

  • Hole TS21-001 intersected 10.41% zinc, 11.58% lead, and 149.9 g/t silver over 7.99 m (true width 2.46 m) within a broader interval of 6.92% zinc, 5.03% lead, and 48.7 g/t silver over 37.99 m (11.70 m true width).

  • Tom East is the highest-grade deposit on the property and remains open for expansion.

  • Assay results from the last two holes at Boundary West are pending.

Table 1: Drill Results, Tom East Zone

Hole

From

To

Intersected width

Estimated True width

Zinc

Lead

Silver

Bulk density

(meters)

(meters)

(meters)

(meters)

(%)

(%)

(g/t)

(t/m3)

TS21-001

145.21

183.20

37.99

11.70

6.92

5.03

48.7

3.200

Including

145.21

153.20

7.99

2.46

10.41

11.58

149.9

3.453

Including

150.20

152.20

2.00

0.62

12.61

15.01

219.6

4.271

Including

151.20

152.20

1.00

0.31

18.34

16.68

256.9

4.118

CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated “Tom East continues to deliver high-grade results consistent with previous drilling in the area. As we continue to develop the resource, it is highly encouraging that we continue to intersect these wide high-grade zones. These results will be used to guide future drilling, enhance existing geological models, and upgrade the resource. In the coming weeks, we look forward to more drill results from the last two holes at Boundary West.”

Tom East Drilling Results

Hole TS21-001 was drilled at Tom East, a high-grade zone within the Tom deposits area (Maps 1 and 2). Tom East hosts a current Mineral Resource of 0.81 Mt at 8.74% zinc, 8.62% lead, and 110.0 g/t silver Indicated Resource in addition to 1.68 Mt at 9.86% zinc, 12.86% lead and 170.0 g/t silver Inferred Resource (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10th, 2018, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details). The Tom East Zone is hosted within and around the hinge of a tight north-plunging syncline fold containing stratiform laminated sphalerite, galena, and barite mineralization. The mineralization is hosted by late-Devonian diamictite and carbonaceous mudstones in the Portrait Lake Formation (Earn Group).

Photo 1: Hole TS21-001 at 148.53-148.73 m illustrating laminated high-grade mineralization is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92701a3f-7ce2-43e4-b943-7e797eaba6a3

The mineralization comprises laminated to massive sulphides, predominantly consisting of thinly laminated sphalerite, galena, barite, and chert. Soft-sediment deformation has created chaotic laminae (Photo 1) further distorted by regional folding. Mineralization is consistent with other intervals encountered within the Tom East and Tom West zones. Geological information from this hole will inform ongoing geological models for resource expansion.

Notes on sampling, assaying, and data aggregation:

The diamond drill core logging and sampling program was carried out under a rigorous quality assurance / quality control program using industry best practices. Drill intersections in this release are all HQ3 (split tube) size core (61.1mm / 2.4-inch diameter) with recoveries typically above 85% unless otherwise noted in the table of results. After drilling, core was logged for geology, structure, and geotechnical characteristics, then marked for sampling and photographed on site. The cores for analyses were marked for sampling based on geological intervals with individual samples 1.5 m or less in length. Drill core was cut lengthwise in half with a core saw; half-core was sent for assays reported in this news release, and the other half is stored on site for reference. Bulk density was determined on site for the entire length of each sample assayed by measurement of mass in air and mass in water. Sample duplicate bulk density determinations and in-house bulk density standard determinations were each made at a rate of 5%. Since 2017, four in-house bulk density standards (mineralized drill core from the Tom deposit that span a range of densities) have been used and show an acceptable long-term precision. Certified standard masses are used to calibrate the scale balance used for bulk density determinations.

A total of 5% assay standards or blanks and 5% core duplicates are included in the sample stream as a quality control measure and are reviewed after analyses are received. Standards and blanks in 2021 drill results to date have been approved as acceptable. Duplicate data add to the long-term estimates of precision for assay data on the project and precision for drill results reported is deemed to be within acceptable levels. Samples were sent to the Bureau Veritas preparation laboratory in Whitehorse, Yukon, where the samples were crushed and a 500 g split was sent to the Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver, B.C to be pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh size pulps. Clean crush material was passed through the crusher and clean silica was pulverized between each sample. The pulps were analyzed by 1:1:1 Aqua Regia digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-ES/ICP-MS) multi-element analyses (BV Code AQ270). All samples were also analyzed for multiple elements by lithium borate fusion and X-ray fluorescence analysis (XRF) finish (BV Code LF725). Over-limit Pb (>25.0%) and Zn (>24.0%) were analyzed by lithium borate fusion with XRF finish (BV Code LF726). Silver is reported in this news release by method AQ270, and zinc and lead are reported by LF725 or LF726. Bureau Veritas (Vancouver) is an independent, international ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited laboratory.

Results in this news release are length and bulk-density weighted averages as would be used in a Mineral Resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that in Fireweed news releases prior to 2020, only length weighted assay averages were reported which may result in slightly lower (under-reported) average values. Length and bulk-density weighted averages have been reported as these most accurately represent the average metal-content of the intersections.


Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Jack Milton, P.Geo., Ph.D., Chief Geologist and a ‘Qualified Person’ as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43101.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company managed by a highly experienced team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its district-scale 940 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in the Yukon, Canada, which is host to the 100% owned Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10, 2018, and May 23, 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR, NS, Oro, Sol, Ben, and Stump) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous and recent work identified zinc, lead and silver prospects, and geophysical and geochemical anomalies in prospective host geology.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its Macmillan Pass Zinc Project including maps and drill sections can be found on the Company’s website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED ZINC LTD.

Brandon Macdonald

CEO & Director

Contact:
Brandon MacDonald
Phone: (604) 646-8361

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements and information relating to the Company and the Macmillan Pass Project that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, pandemics, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company’s operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Additional risks are set out in the Company’s prospectus dated May 9, 2017, and filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Map 1: Location of Macmillan Pass deposits and exploration targets is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f2d7726-5569-4797-9385-9624a812402c

Map 2: Location of Tom East drill hole TS21-001, for results reported in the release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9401dc8-3500-42ba-82cf-ba4562f028e8

Table 2: 2021 drill hole results and observations

Drill Hole

Length (m)

Zone

Target

Results and Observations

NB21-001

277.0

Boundary West

BZW down-dip extension

Results reported 17th August 2021.

NB21-002

439.0

Boundary West

BZW down-dip extension

Results reported 16th September 2021.

NB21-003

189.0

Boundary West

BZW step-out to west

Results reported 23rd November 2021.

NB21-004

382.7

Boundary West

BZW step-out to west

Results reported 23rd November 2021.

TS21-001

402.7

Tom East

Tom East infill

Results reported in this release.

TS21-002

46.0

Tom East

Tom East step-out

Hole ended early due to drilling problems and redrilled as TS21-003.

TS21-003

401.5

Tom East

Tom East step-out

No mineralization encountered.

NB21-005

481.7

Boundary Main

BZ down-dip extension

Results reported 18th November 2021.

NB21-006

157.2

Boundary West

BZW step-out to east

Results reported 23rd November 2021.

NB21-007

106.7

Boundary West

BZW step-out to east

Results reported 23rd November 2021.

NB21-008

325.8

Boundary West

BZW step-out to east

Results reported 23rd November 2021.

NB21-009

445.6

Boundary West

BZW down-dip extension

Wide zone encountered. Assays pending.

NB21-010

190.5

Boundary Main

BZ step-out to west

Moderate zone encountered. Assays pending.

Table 3: 2021 drill collar details

Drill Hole

Length (m)

Zone

Easting*

Northing*

Elevation (m)

Dip (°)

Grid Azimuth (°)

NB21-001

277.0

Boundary West

422052

7010614

1217

-65

211

NB21-002

439.0

Boundary West

422053

7010614

1218

-75

212

NB21-003

189.0

Boundary West

421932

7010644

1226

-50

204

NB21-004

382.7

Boundary West

421932

7010644

1226

-75

204

TS21-001

402.7

Tom East

442064

7004322

1679

-82

060

TS21-002

46.0

Tom East

442197

7004428

1688

-89

236

TS21-003

401.5

Tom East

442197

7004431

1688

-89

236

NB21-005

481.7

Boundary Main

422397

7010550

1203

-75

211

NB21-006

157.2

Boundary West

422093

7010516

1189

-50

211

NB21-007

106.7

Boundary West

422094

7010518

1189

-70

211

NB21-008

325.8

Boundary West

422094

7010518

1189

-75

211

NB21-009

445.6

Boundary West

422128

7010632

1223

-68

211

NB21-010

190.5

Boundary Main

422199

7010400

1159

-75

211

*UTM Zone 9 NAD83. Final RTK GPS surveyed locations.


Recommended Stories

  • Iron Ore Climbs to 3-Month High as Deluge Halts Brazilian Mines

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore advanced to the strongest level since the middle of October as heavy rains disrupted southeastern Brazil’s iron ore industry, with the world’s No. 2 producer Vale SA among companies halting operations and regulators sent to monitor the impact on tailings dams. Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorDjokovic Admits Doing

  • Copper Market Facing Shortages, Says Barrick CEO: Saudi Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s hosting its first major mining conference this week, as it tries to exploit deposits of copper, gold and and other metals it thinks are worth $1.3 trillion.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergra

  • FIRST ENERGY METALS ACQUIRES FALCON LAKE LITHIUM PROPERTY IN NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO, CANADA

    First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a lithium exploration property located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Falcon Lake Lithium Property consists of 48 mining claims covering approximately 960 hectares land located approximately 325 km North-northeast of Thunder Bay, and 75 km northeast of Armstrong, Ontario. The Property contains three spo

  • i-80 Launches Comprehensive Plan to Create Nevada Focused Gold Mining Company

    i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce its development plans for 2022 - a catalyst-rich year as the Company commences its plans to build a comprehensive Nevada mining complex. i-80 is in the process of developing multiple mining operations to achieve its objective of building a Nevada focused mining company with a goal of ultimately producing more than 500,000 ounces of gold annually.

  • First Mining Provides Update on Springpole Technical Programs and Announces Senior Management Change

    First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing technical work at its Springpole Gold Project ("Springpole" or the "Project") located in Ontario.

  • Luxor Launches New Business for Buying and Selling Bitcoin Mining Machines

    The company aims to simplify the procurement process for high-performance ASIC mining computers for both institutional and retail customers.

  • Orea Reports that Third-Party Opposition to Renewal of Montagne d'Or Mining Titles has been Denied

    Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQX: OREAF) (FSE: 3CG) reports that the Supreme Court of France (Conseil d'Etat) has denied a petition by an NGO to join the French Government's appeal against the renewal of the 5-million-ounce Montagne d'Or Gold Deposit mining titles, located in French Guiana, France, owned 44.99% by Orea and 55.01% by Nord Gold plc (the "JV").

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Commercial Metals Company building a micro mill

    Commercial Metals Company is building a micro mill to serve the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-Western markets. The planned mill will help Commercial Metals Company expand its footprint and increase its scale in the Eastern regions of the country. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) aims to have the facility be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking plants in the world.

  • Omicron will end up being a good thing for the stock market: JPMorgan

    Buy the dip in stocks, contends J.P. Morgan.

  • Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

    Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile

  • Column: At a subsidiary of a $4-billion corporation, these low-wage workers are striking for better pay

    A nearly three-month strike shows the determination of low-wage factory workers.

  • Fintech Startup Checkout.com Scores $40 Billion Valuation in Latest Share Sale

    Since its first fundraising round in 2019, Checkout.com’s valuation has swelled 20 times and now exceeds that of Instacart Inc. and all but a handful of other startups. The company’s payment volume tripled in both 2020 and 2021, said Chief Executive Officer with clients such as Netflix Inc. and Klarna Bank AB benefiting from higher demand for their services.

  • Bitcoin Trading Down as Stocks and Oil Prices Tumble, WisdomTree Adds Bitcoin Futures Exposure to Fund

    "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee speaks to Marc Lopresti, managing director of The Strategic Funds, for an in-depth analysis of bitcoin's price today, as it falls along with stocks and oil prices. WisdomTree Global Chief Investment Officer Jeremy Schwartz shares insights into the firm's most recent move in crypto, adding bitcoin futures exposure to its Futures Strategy Fund.

  • Israel's One Zero Digital Bank gains full licence

    One Zero Digital Bank has received final regulatory approval for a full banking licence, the Bank of Israel said on Monday, becoming the first new Israeli bank in 43 years. Having gained a restricted licence in December 2019, One Zero operated on a trial basis initially but has now met all criteria, including raising the necessary capital. One Zero's status is now the same as all the other banks in Israel, supervised by the Bank of Israel’s Banking Supervision Department to ensure its stability and to protect the money of its depositors, the Bank of Israel said.

  • February Comex Gold Futures Set Up for Counter-Trend Rally into $1807.20 – $1817.20

    The direction of the February Comex gold futures contract early Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1793.00.

  • 5 ways a personal loan can simplify your finances

    As your life gets financially complex, a personal loan may can help you achieve your goals.

  • Gold futures waver ahead of consumer inflation report

    Gold futures edge back Wednesday morning, with the precious metal flipping between small gains and losses, ahead of a report on inflation.

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Oil field services co.'s public listing at risk due to market cap, shareholder equity

    The company focuses on well completions and operates mainly in the Permian Basin, Marcellus and Haynesville Shale production regions.