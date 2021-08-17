U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Fireweed Intersects 7.71% Zinc, 0.7% Lead and 32.1 g/t Silver Over 46.96 m in Step-Out Hole at Boundary West

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fireweed Zinc Ltd.
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

2021 EXPLORATION TARGETS

Map 1: Location of Macmillan Pass deposits and exploration targets.
Map 1: Location of Macmillan Pass deposits and exploration targets.
Map 1: Location of Macmillan Pass deposits and exploration targets.

BOUNDARY ZONE 2021 DRILLING

Map 2: Boundary Zone 2021 drilling and location of cross section B-B&#x002019;.
Map 2: Boundary Zone 2021 drilling and location of cross section B-B’.
Map 2: Boundary Zone 2021 drilling and location of cross section B-B’.

BOUNDARY WEST - NEW DISCOVERY

Cross Section 1: Boundary West geology and assay results.
Cross Section 1: Boundary West geology and assay results.
Cross Section 1: Boundary West geology and assay results.

TOM EAST 2021 DRILLING

Map 3: Tom East 2021 drilling.
Map 3: Tom East 2021 drilling.
Map 3: Tom East 2021 drilling.

MACMILLAN PASS GROUND GRAVITY SURVEY

Map 4: Outlines of completed 2021 ground gravity survey areas and results of previous 2018-2020 gravity surveys (first vertical derivative of the Total Bouguer Anomaly).
Map 4: Outlines of completed 2021 ground gravity survey areas and results of previous 2018-2020 gravity surveys (first vertical derivative of the Total Bouguer Anomaly).
Map 4: Outlines of completed 2021 ground gravity survey areas and results of previous 2018-2020 gravity surveys (first vertical derivative of the Total Bouguer Anomaly).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“Fireweed”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce the results from the first drill hole at Boundary West for the 2021 Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project drill program, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

  • The first hole of the season, NB21-001 at Boundary Zone West, intersected 46.96 m of 7.71% zinc, 0.70% lead, and 32.1 g/t silver.

  • This intersection included a very high-grade section of 0.9 m grading 46.50% Zn, 11.54% Pb, and 117.3 g/t silver of stratiform, laminated mineralization similar in style to the Tom-Jason deposits.

  • In addition, a new zone of stratiform zinc-lead-silver mineralization has been discovered high in the upper sequence at Boundary West.

  • Significant widths of pyrite-sphalerite-galena mineralization have been intersected in other step-out holes at Boundary West.

  • Two diamond rigs continue drilling in the Boundary Zone area. Eight diamond drill holes have been completed so far, totalling 2,700 m.

  • An 84 line-km ground gravity geophysical survey is complete.

  • A soil geochemical survey is underway following up on preliminary ground gravity anomalies.

CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated “The first step-out hole at Boundary West has demonstrated continuity and an increase in grade of the massive sulphides in the upper sequence compared to the intersection in the discovery hole drilled in 2020. The presence of extremely high-grade Tom-Jason style mineralization above the massive sulphide is very encouraging. We are using the geology to vector towards the feeder-structure, where high zinc, lead, and silver grades are anticipated. We continue to advance these discoveries with two rigs now turning at Boundary Zone”.

Boundary Zone Drilling

At Boundary West (Map 1, Map 2), diamond drill hole NB21-001 intersected laminated sphalerite-galena-pyrite-barite mineralization similar in style to mineralization at the Tom and Jason deposits, as well as vein-hosted and massive sulphide mineralization. The laminated interval graded 30.95% zinc, 7.60% lead, and 77.8 g/t silver over 1.67 m including 46.50% zinc, 11.54% lead, and 117.3 g/t silver over 0.9 m (Cross Section 1). Below the laminated mineralization the hole intersected a sequence of massive sulphide, semi-massive sulphide and vein-hosted mineralization grading 7.46% zinc, 0.47% lead, and 32.9 g/t silver over 40.44 m. The intersected intervals of laminated mineralization and massive to semi-massive sulphides have high bulk densities (Table 1). Multiple intervals of vein-hosted mineralization were intersected at shallower depths in the hole (Table 1).

A new additional zone of laminated mineralization was also discovered in NB21-001, high in the upper sequence grading 2.63% zinc, 0.26% lead, and 13.2 g/t silver over 13.45 m. A higher-grade portion of this interval returned 9.28% zinc, 0.28% lead, and 29.6 g/t silver over 2.66 m including a semi-massive sulphide interval grading 19.35% zinc, 0.29% lead and 42.8 g/t silver over 0.9 m. The new zone of mineralization comprises fine-grained sphalerite-galena-pyrite with semi-massive sphalerite-pyrite near the base. The upper contact of the new zone of mineralization in NB21-001 is marked by a fault, consistent with a thicker, more complete intersection of this zone in NB21-002 that appeared better mineralized than in NB21-001.

Table 1: NB21-001 drill hole results

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Intersected
Width (m)1

Zinc (%)

Lead (%)

Silver (g/t)

Bulk Density (t/m3)

Mineralization Style

NB21-001

76.45

79.5

3.05

3.88

0.04

8.6

2.90

Vein-hosted

NB21-001

93.5

95.09

1.59

2.79

0.02

4.9

2.78

Vein-hosted

NB21-001

101.5

108.88

7.38

2.27

0.01

2.6

2.87

Vein-hosted

NB21-001

116.05

129.5

13.45

2.63

0.26

13.2

2.88

Laminated

>including

116.05

118.71

2.66

9.28

0.28

29.6

2.99

Laminated

>>including

116.05

116.95

0.9

19.35

0.29

42.8

3.35

Semi-massive sulphide

NB21-001

187.25

234.21

46.96

7.71

0.70

32.1

3.52

Stratiform

>including

187.25

188.92

1.67

30.95

7.60

77.8

3.70

Laminated

>>including

187.25

188.15

0.9

46.50

11.54

117.3

4.13

Laminated

>and

193.77

234.21

40.44

7.46

0.47

32.9

3.58

Massive and semi-massive sulphide

>>including

193.77

215.35

21.58

10.11

0.64

44.0

4.05

Massive Sulphide

1True widths of stratiform, laminated mineralization, and semi-massive or massive sulphide mineralization are estimated to be approximately 50 to 60% of intersected widths. Vein-hosted mineralization is interpreted to be a stockwork style, similar to Boundary Main, with an undetermined true thickness.

Drilling and Exploration Update

The 2021 drill program has completed eight holes (2,750 m) to date and drilling continues with two rigs. Mineralization has been intersected in every hole at Boundary Zone and Boundary West so far, including wide zones of massive sulphides in holes NB21-002, NB21-003 and NB21-004 (Table 2). Mineralization was also intersected in a hole completed at Tom East, TS21-001 (Map 3). Collar details are provided in Table 3.

The ground gravity geophysical survey has been completed for a total of 84 line-km comprising surveys over the Eleven, Kobuk, Imperial and Corvus areas (Map 4). A soil geochemical survey has been initiated over gravity highs evident in the preliminary gravity data, focusing on the Kobuk area where there has been no historic soil sampling.

Notes on sampling, assaying, and data aggregation:
The diamond drill core logging and sampling program was carried out under a rigorous quality assurance / quality control program using industry best practices. Drill intersections in this release are all HQ3 (split tube) size core (61.1mm / 2.4-inch diameter) with recoveries typically above 85%. After drilling, core was logged for geology, structure, and geotechnical characteristics, then marked for sampling and photographed on site. The cores for analyses were marked for sampling based on geological intervals with individual samples 1.5 m or less in length. Drill core was cut lengthwise in half with a core saw; half-core was sent for assays reported in this news release, and the other half is stored on site for reference. Bulk density was determined on site for the entire length of each sample assayed by measurement of mass in air and mass in water. Sample duplicate bulk density determinations and in-house bulk density standard determinations were each made at a rate of 5%. Since 2017, four in-house bulk density standards (mineralized drill core from the Tom deposit that span a range of densities) have been used and show an acceptable long-term precision. Certified standard masses are used to calibrate the scale balance used for bulk density determinations.

A total of 5% assay standards or blanks and 5% core duplicates are included in the sample stream as a quality control measure and are reviewed after analyses are received. Standards and blanks in 2021 drill results to date have been approved as acceptable. Duplicate data add to the long-term estimates of precision for assay data on the project and precision for drill results reported is deemed to be within acceptable levels. Samples were sent to the Bureau Veritas preparation laboratory in Whitehorse, Yukon, where the samples were crushed and a 500 g split was sent to the Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver, B.C to be pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh size pulps. Clean crush material was passed through the crusher and clean silica was pulverized between each sample. The pulps were analyzed by 1:1:1 Aqua Regia digestion followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-ES/ICP-MS) multi-element analyses (BV Code AQ270). All samples were also analyzed for multiple elements by lithium borate fusion and Xray fluorescence analysis (XRF) finish (BV Code LF725). Over-limit Pb (>25.0%) and Zn (>24.0%) were analyzed by lithium borate fusion with XRF finish (BV Code LF726). Silver is reported in this news release by method AQ270, and zinc and lead are reported by LF725 or LF726. Bureau Veritas (Vancouver) is an independent, international ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited laboratory.

Results in this news release are length and bulk-density weighted averages as would be used in a Mineral Resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that in Fireweed news releases prior to 2020, only length weighted assay averages were reported which may result in slightly lower (under-reported) average values. Length and bulk-density weighted averages have been reported as these most accurately represent the average metal-content of the intersections.

Clarification on Recent Private Placement Dates

Further to the Company’s news release dated July 2, 2021, securities under the private placement were issued July 6, 2021 and the Exchange hold period ends November 7, 2021.

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Jack Milton, P.Geo., Ph.D., Chief Geologist and a ‘Qualified Person’ as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43101.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company focused on zinc-lead-silver and managed by a veteran team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its district-scale 940 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the 100% owned Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10, 2018, and May 23, 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR, NS, Oro, Sol, Ben, and Stump) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous and recent work identified zinc, lead and silver prospects, and geophysical and geochemical anomalies in prospective host geology.

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its Macmillan Pass Zinc Project including maps and drill sections can be found on the Company’s website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF FIREWEED ZINC LTD.

Brandon Macdonald

CEO & Director

Contact:
Brandon MacDonald
Phone: (604) 646-8361

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements and information relating to the Company and the Macmillan Pass Project that are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Such statements reflect the current risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors including but not limited to, without limitations, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, pandemics, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company’s operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, and one-time events. Additional risks are set out in the Company’s prospectus dated May 9, 2017, and filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should any one or more risks or uncertainties materialize or change, or should any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and forward-looking statements may vary materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Map 1: Location of Macmillan Pass deposits and exploration targets is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8bf1179-7da5-4a3c-baf0-589c92602e56.

Map 2: Boundary Zone 2021 drilling and location of cross section B-B’ is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4225960c-46e1-4e72-b9b4-329062588de4.

Cross Section 1: Boundary West geology and assay results is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02ac5dca-4e25-4a3c-8299-9fc3e688c72a.

Map 3: Tom East 2021 drilling is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63b28791-0360-4a91-805d-eed6b4513a9f.

Map 4: Outlines of completed 2021 ground gravity survey areas and results of previous 2018-2020 gravity surveys (first vertical derivative of the Total Bouguer Anomaly) is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e81e79c-0167-44fc-ba91-c77101421991.

Table 2: 2021 drill hole results and observations.

Drill Hole

Length (m)

Zone

Target

Results and Observations

NB21-001

277.0

Boundary West

BZW down-dip extension

See Table 1 above for assay results.

NB21-002

439.0

Boundary West

BZW down-dip extension

Wide zone encountered. Assays pending.

NB21-003

189.0

Boundary West

BZW step-out to west

Wide zone encountered. Assays pending.

NB21-004

382.7

Boundary West

BZW step-out to west

Wide zone encountered. Assays pending.

TS21-001

402.7

Tom East

Tom East infill

Wide zone encountered. Assays pending.

TS21-002

46.0

Tom East

Tom East step-out

Hole ended early due to drilling problems and redrilled as TS21-003.

TS21-003

401.5

Tom East

Tom East step-out

No mineralization encountered.

NB21-005

In progress

Boundary Main

BZ down-dip extension

Drilling in progress.

NB21-006

157.2

Boundary West

BZW step-out to east

Narrow zone encountered. Assays pending.

NB21-007

In progress

Boundary West

BZW step-out to east

Drilling in progress.

Table 3: 2021 drill collar details

Drill Hole

Length (m)

Zone

Easting*

Northing*

Elevation (m)

Dip (°)

Grid Azimuth (°)

NB21-001

277.0

Boundary West

422049

7010614

1218

-65

211

NB21-002

439.0

Boundary West

422049

7010614

1218

-75

212

NB21-003

189.0

Boundary West

421927

7010637

1225

-50

211

NB21-004

382.7

Boundary West

421927

7010637

1225

-75

211

TS21-001

402.7

Tom East

442063

7004323

1679

-82

060

TS21-002

46.0

Tom East

442197

7004428

1688

-89

236

TS21-003

401.5

Tom East

442197

7004429

1688

-89

236

NB21-005

In progress

Boundary Main

422394

7010555

1205

-75

211

NB21-006

157.2

Boundary West

422077

7010506

1186

-50

225

NB21-007

In progress

Boundary West

422077

7010506

1186

-70

225

*UTM Zone 9 NAD83


Recommended Stories

  • Deep Sea Mining Is An $8 Trillion Opportunity

    Not only is deep sea mining a potential trillion-dollar opportunity, it could also help the world transition away from fossil fuels such as oil and gas

  • Superior Gold Intersects 42.2 G/t Over 5.6 Metres and 17.7 G/t Over 6.4 Metres as it Opens 1.6km Long Western Mining front at Plutonic

    Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) is pleased to announce high-grade drill results from its ongoing underground diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Plutonic Gold mine in Western Australia. Plutonic is a world-class Archean lode-style gold mineralized system that has produced close to six million ounces of gold to date and encompasses a Measured and Indicted Mineral Resource of 1.89 million ounces together with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.07 million ounces

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Suze Orman says avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celebrity says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • My second husband pays $1,200 toward our living expenses. How do I avoid commingling our assets so I keep my house separate?

    ‘I have made it clear that this money does not go toward paying the mortgage on this home, which I purchased before we got married.'

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • If Bitcoin hits $500,000, mining it will spew more CO2 than Mexico or Brazil

    Assuming that Bitcoin’s carbon footprint grows in tandem with its price, a ride to the moon is bad news for the earth.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • ‘Bubble-like behavior’ unlikely to destabilize the stock market, but JPMorgan says value will prove a ‘cushion’ as yields rise

    Bond yields and cyclical bets in equities probably bottomed this month and are on their way up for the rest of 2021, with rising rates and pockets of “bubble-like behavior” unlikely to destabilize the stock market, according to a JPMorgan strategists.

  • Banks Are Already Bracing for a September Leveraged Buyout Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are increasingly selling off short-term loans they made to fund leveraged buyouts, a sign that they’re freeing up capacity to lend even more in the coming months.Lenders are distributing $7.8 billion of such loans for the leveraged buyout of Medline Industries Inc., the biggest since the global financial crisis. Wells Fargo is selling a $1.475 billion short-term facility to investors for Gray Television’s acquisition of Meredith Corp.’s broadcast stations. And Citigroup Inc.

  • Chainalysis Report: 37 Billion Dogecoin Is Owned By Only 31 Investors

    What Happened: On-chain analysis from blockchain data firm Chainalysis revealed that newer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors had increased their skin in the game. In a recent market intel report, Chainalysis’s Chief Economist Philip Gradwell said Dogecoin is currently being adopted by new investors at a level not seen since the late-2017 bull market. Between July 2020 and August 2021, new Dogecoin holders increased their share of supply from 9% to 25%, while those who held the meme-based cryptoc

  • Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE trading Monday as Dow, S&P 500 on track to snap 4-session win streak

    Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Monday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced some selling pressure attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and a slowdown in China's economy. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.414 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at lea

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • It’s becoming ‘increasingly common.’ How to refinance your home, and spend $0 at closing to do it

    With some mortgage refi rates below 3%, many people are likely pondering a refi, but wonder: Can you refinance your home without any money coming out of your pocket at the closing? The short answer is yes, but you will end up paying those closing costs down the road. Closing costs associated with refinances tend to run about 2-5% of the total principal amount that you owe, and the average closing costs on a refi are upwards of $5,700, according to data from fintech firm ClosingCorp.

  • The Chip Shortage Could Last Years. It Isn’t All Bad for Auto Stocks.

    RBC analyst Joe Spak says the chip shortage choking auto production could last years. The crunch has been good for vehicle mix, however.

  • 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. NGL Energy Partners The Trade: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) CEO H. Michael Krimbill acquired a total of 150000 share

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • Why won’t anyone hire this 60-year-old?

    Has the system of employment search and response has become intrinsically biased toward younger people?