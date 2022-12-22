U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,903.00
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,542.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,327.25
    -7.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.40
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.61
    +1.32 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.23 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0647
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.15
    -1.33 (-6.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2090
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0430
    -0.2810 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,845.90
    -29.92 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.94
    +1.71 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.62
    +27.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

THE FIREWORKS MUSICAL SPECTACULAR, STAR ISLAND, RETURNS TO SINGAPORE TO USHER IN THE NEXT YEAR

·5 min read

Attendees will witness the dazzling Hanabi show that includes the unique 'Gradation Shell' and 10-award-winning bursts against the iconic Marina Bay skyline.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fireworks will start a little earlier this New Year's Eve. One of the world's leading fireworks entertainment, STAR ISLAND, returns, after a two-year hiatus, with an estimated 80-minute array of sound and colours this 31 December 2022.

Central view of the fireworks at STAR ISLAND (PRNewsfoto/Access Communications Pte Ltd)
Central view of the fireworks at STAR ISLAND (PRNewsfoto/Access Communications Pte Ltd)

In conjunction with Marina Bay Singapore Countdown (MBSC), the show will be hosted at The Float at Marina Bay. Organised by Avex Asia, presented by major global payment brand, JCB, and Sanrio as a Premium Sponsor, STAR ISLAND is a futuristic take on Japan's Hanabi (Japanese for 'fireworks') summer tradition, where spectators gather over food and drinks to enjoy the fireworks.

This year's edition will see the show being held at The Float at Marina Bay against the iconic Marina Bay skyline for the last time, before the venue's redevelopment to NS Square starting in 2023. Having presented three shows in Japan and two shows in Singapore, STAR ISLAND has also debuted in the Middle East, to celebrate Saudi Arabia's National Day in 2019.

For its show in Singapore, STAR ISLAND will be choreographed to an immersive soundtrack. This year's show features a new storyline titled LIFE - Beyond The Time - that follows a Space and Time theme.

DJ Hello Kitty is set to perform at this year's Star Island (PRNewsfoto/Access Communications Pte Ltd)
DJ Hello Kitty is set to perform at this year's Star Island (PRNewsfoto/Access Communications Pte Ltd)

Ticket holders will be treated to specially hand-crafted fireworks designs never before seen in Singapore, such as the 'Gradation Shell' fireworks - an effect that is specifically designed with Singapore in mind with a red-to-white time gradation display. Revellers at the event will also witness 10 special firework bursts that were awarded the 'Prime Minister's Award' earlier in the year at Japan's Omagari Fireworks Competition, which is described as Japan's Olympics of fireworks. Designed to angle the fireworks to bloom most beautifully at The Float at Marina Bay, ticket holders will be able to enjoy the best view of these fireworks, dazzling the night skies outside of Japan for the very first time.

Part of STAR ISLAND's showcase is the appearances of Sanrio characters, including a live pre-show gig by DJ Hello Kitty who will get fans to move to the beat; a Sanrio-themed family-friendly area, and many more!

"We are determined to create the best countdown experience for Singaporeans and international tourists alike to usher in the New Year", said Kenji Kohashi, the Executive Producer of STAR ISLAND, "and have been planning how to choreograph our Hanabi into a brand new, spectacular storyline that will be in symphony with the fireworks, an immersive sound experience, dynamic laser displays and stage performances - painting the skies with Marina Bay as the backdrop."

Site Map of STAR ISLAND’s Prequel on 25 to 30 December 2022 (PRNewsfoto/Access Communications Pte Ltd)
Site Map of STAR ISLAND’s Prequel on 25 to 30 December 2022 (PRNewsfoto/Access Communications Pte Ltd)

As a taster, there will be the "Prequel to STAR ISLAND" that will run from 25 to 30 December 2022. Held at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza, the affair is open to the public for free. With a myriad of family-friendly activities, patrons can experience a sliver of what the main show, STAR ISLAND, has to offer—a glimpse of the STAR ISLAND experience with past editions of the show playing back on LED screens, surprise Sanrio elements as well as F&B offerings.

Running from 25 to 30 December, booths from JCB, Sanrio, Penfolds and Jim Beam Highball will be set up at the Event Plaza. For the kids (and child-at-heart adults), there's a Sanrio characters Pop Up store adorned with Sanrio characters décor and a special DJ Hello Kitty x STAR ISLAND collaboration merchandise that will be available for purchase. For the adults, there's a Penfolds wine pop-up and a Jim Beam Highball Bar to usher in the new year. As a bonus, if you're a JCB member, flashing your JCB card at the booth allows for a free drink at the bar.

Given the popularity of the last STAR ISLAND; the tickets for this year's event are selling fast with limited available seats.

Those looking for a maximum experience can purchase the VVIP SUITES package (from SGD6,888, up to 6 pax), which comes with a bird's eye view of the fireworks performance from the comfort of sofa seats, table services and exclusive lounge access. Those interested in the VVIP SUITES package (limited availability) can e-mail info@avex.asia.

TICKETING INFORMATION

STAR ISLAND SINGAPORE Countdown Edition 2022

Date:               

31 December 2022

Time:             

5pm (doors open); 10:48pm (tentative showtime)

Venue:             

The Float at Marina Bay

Admission:     

VVIP SUITES: 6,888 (Limited Availability)


VIP: SGD318


Premier: SGD218


Light Green: SGD118


Light Blue: SGD118


Dark Green: SGD88


Dark Blue: SGD88


Prequel to STAR ISLAND

Date:               

25-30 December 2022

Time:               

2:30pm-10:30pm

Venue:             

Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza

Admission:     

Free

<DOWNLOAD FULL PRESS ASSETS>

About Avex Asia

As Avex Group's Asian headquarters in Singapore, Avex Asia implements the Group's regional strategies for China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and other markets in East & Southeast Asia. It also organizes a wide range of live music events, anime, sports, and other types of events across the region. The company supports other Avex Group companies to conduct marketing and research with an eye to tap into regional markets.

Corporate Website: https://avex.com/jp/en/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/avex.asia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/avex.asia

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 39 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

About Sanrio
Originating from Japan, the company designs, licenses and produces products featuring over 400 characters in its portfolio to date, focusing on the kawaii (cute) segment of Japanese popular culture that is sold worldwide. The company's vision, One World, Connecting Smiles, refers to their corporate philosophy of "everyone getting along together in harmony", which they aim to achieve by creating smiles one person at a time and spreading the circle of happiness even further afield.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-fireworks-musical-spectacular-star-island-returns-to-singapore-to-usher-in-the-next-year-301708936.html

SOURCE Avex Asia Pte Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Carnival Says 2023 Bookings Show Cruisers So Ready to Put Pandemic to Rest

    Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein said, during Wednesday’s earnings call for its fiscal fourth quarter that ended on November 30, some consumers are a bit weary about booking cruises with Covid and flu cases on the rise. But that didn’t dampen his optimism about 2023 with Carnival seeing a surge in bookings for the new year, […]

  • Why Carnival Stock Sailed Higher on Wednesday

    Carnival's still sailing through a financial storm, but investors are just happy it hasn't sunk.

  • 12 Countries that Produce the Best Doctors in the World

    In this article we present the list of 12 Countries that Produce the Best Doctors in the World. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Countries that Produce the Best Doctors in the World. Spain, Japan, and Canada rank highly on the list of 12 countries that produce the best doctors in the world given […]

  • Most U.S. airlines offering travel waivers ahead of snow storm

    Travelers wouldn't have to pay any change fees or fare increases.

  • The airlines that have never had a single crash

    Remember the famous scene in Rain Man during which Dustin Hoffman’s character refuses to fly by any airline other than Qantas on the basis of its impeccable safety record? You probably won’t if you watched it on a plane: the scene was cut from one version shown in the skies over fears that it might alarm passengers (Qantas, of course, stuck to the original).

  • How to Get a Free Royal Caribbean Cruise (Really)

    In 2022 I've been on eight cruises, on Royal Caribbean, Virgin, MSC, and Celebrity without paying for any of them. You can do this, too.

  • Carnival Beats Earnings Estimates, but Fuel and Food Costs Soar

    Carnival posts an adjusted fiscal fourth-quarter loss of 85 cents a share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

  • Airbnb Bans Practice You Probably Assumed Was Already Banned

    The concept of renting out your home to guests has wholly revolutionized the travel industry. The San Francisco-based company Airbnb started with one guy renting a room in his apartment to guests. The following year, Airbnb went global, providing a more private, homey alternative to staying at a hotel.

  • How does de-icing work? Inside United Airlines’ winter operations at its largest hub

    Snow and bitter cold can create an extra challenge for airlines and the pilots tasked with getting passengers from point A to point B. But many planes have features built-in to combat snow and ice and keep passengers safe.

  • Delta planning free Wi-Fi for passengers in 2023

    Delta Air Lines Inc. plans to introduce free Wi-Fi service on its planes starting as soon as early next year, according to a media report. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the plan, says that the carrier will begin offering the free wireless data service on a significant portion of its fleet at first and continue throughout the year. Atlanta-based Delta, which is the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, declined to comment but told the Journal that it is testing Wi-Fi infrastructure for "various offerings to select customers on select routes."

  • Analyst Report: Carnival Corporation & plc

    Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 91 ships in its fleet as of October 2022, with eight of its nine brands set to be fully redeployed by the end of 2022. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted about 13 million guests in 2019, prior to COVID-19.

  • Travel stocks: The ‘ongoing demand has some legs,’ analyst says

    Citi Research Analyst Stephen Trent joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of air travel amid holiday spending and a post-pandemic environment, consumer spending, rising airfare costs, pilot shortages, travel stocks, and the outlook for the travel sector.

  • Airlines issuing waiver, rebooking flights amid upcoming winter storm

    We are just days away from the busiest travel day of the year and it comes with the potential of a major winter storm on the same day. Delays and cancellations are already on the horizon as many airlines, including United, Southwest, and Delta, are now issuing travel waivers so that passengers who are heading to impacted areas, won't also take a financial hit. Nearly 1.3 million travelers are estimated to pass through the metro airport from Christmas through New Year this holiday season. And nearly 3.5 million Michiganders are expected to travel through the next week as well. "Most airlines, especially if it's weather-related, will usually email you or text you like the day before and give you the option of changing your flight," President of Gamble America Travel Art Nittskoff said. In total, an estimated 85 million people are under a winter storm warning across 28 states from Montana to Alabama.

  • This Brand-new Cruise Ship Has the Largest Dry Slide at Sea, a Gin Bar, and 14 Hot Tubs — and It Started Sailing Today

    MSC World Europa will sail the Middle East, mostly in the Persian Gulf, departing from Doha's brand-new cruise port.

  • Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil Renew Partnership to Bring a World of Wonder to Millions Worldwide

    Today, Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil® announced the renewal of their exclusive partnership that will see Air Canada continue as the official airline for Big Top and Arena shows in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australia through December 2024. The two globally renowned, Quebec-based companies will celebrate bringing Canadian creativity and talent to the world at tonight's Montreal premiere of Corteo by Cirque du Soleil at the Bell Centre.

  • Amazon gets approval for 10 more acres at Lakeland airport

    Lakeland officials paved the way Monday for Amazon to increase its air cargo operations at the city-owned airport. Seattle-based Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) will expand its footprint at the Lakeland Linder International Airport by 10.6 to 57.6 acres, or a 22.6% increase. "During the negotiations, originally Amazon had planned to expand all the way out — actually dividing up this parcel and blocking the airport from future development up here," airport Assistant Director Adam Lunn said at a city commission meeting.

  • Fazoli’s Phoenix comeback starts at Sky Harbor International Airport

    The Lexington, Kentucky-based Italian restaurant chain, which is now part of FAT Brands Inc., announced that construction on a location inside Sky Harbor is set to start in January.

  • Analyst Report: Southwest Airlines Co.

    Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the United States, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite expanding into longer routes and business travel, the airline still specializes in short-haul leisure flights, using a point-to-point network. Southwest operates a low-cost carrier business model.

  • Cruise Expands Robotaxi Service In Additional Cities In Record Time, CEO Says

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) owned robotaxi unit tweeted completing its first paid rides for members of the public in Phoenix and Austin. Cruise shared that it accomplished its target to enter two new markets before the end of 2022. Cruise, until now, only operated its ride-hailing service in San Francisco. Also Read: Uber And Motional Tap Las Vegas For Their Collaborative Robotaxi Debut Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt expected to expand faster in the new cities due to its San Francisco experience. Those m

  • Carnival Survived the Pandemic, but Investors Should Probably Avoid the Stock for This Reason

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and its peers have experienced an unprecedented disruption in their businesses. The 15-month shutdown caused great harm to the cruise industry, and it will likely take years to repair the damage caused by the shutdown. What happened to Carnival's stock?