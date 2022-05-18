U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,923.68
    -165.17 (-4.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,490.07
    -1,164.52 (-3.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,418.15
    -566.37 (-4.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.85
    -65.45 (-3.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.23
    -0.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    -0.13 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0466
    -0.0089 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    -0.0820 (-2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2342
    -0.0150 (-1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2890
    -1.0690 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,168.62
    -1,237.37 (-4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.57
    -20.11 (-3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     

Firm Capital Apartment REIT Reports Q1/2022 Results and USD $10.04 (CAD $12.54) NAV Per Unit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FCAFF
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

All figures in $USD unless otherwise noted.
TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (“the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.U), (TSXV: FCA.UN) is pleased to report its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022:

  • NAV AT $10.04 PER TRUST UNIT ($CAD $12.54): Since Q3/2017, the Trust has increased NAV from $7.85 (CAD $9.80) per Trust Unit to $10.04 (CAD $12.54) per Trust Unit for a +10.1% Compounded Annual Growth Rate (“CAGR”);

  • AVERAGE RENT INCREASES ACROSS INVESTMENT PORTOFLIO: For the three months ended March 31, 2022, average rents increased by 5% to $1,255 per unit from the $1,192 per unit reported for the three months ended December 31, 2021;

  • SECOND DISTRIBUTION INCREASE: On February 8, 2022, the Trust announced a 4.2% increase in quarterly distributions from $0.059 per Trust Unit to $0.0615 per Trust Unit commencing with the Q2/2022 Distributions. In addition, the Trust declared and approved quarterly distributions of $0.0615 per unit for unitholders of record on June 30, 2022, payable on or about July 15, 2022;

  • 100% RETURN OF CAPITAL ON 2021 DISTRIBUTIONS: The Trust’s distributions for 2021 were tax efficient for unitholders as it delivered a 100% return of capital;

  • CAD $13 MILLION BRIDGE LOAN: On April 18, 2022, the Trust entered into an agreement with an entity related with the Asset manager of the Trust, to borrow CAD$13 million to be used for the Houston, TX Transaction and Preferred Capital Investment. Summarized terms of the Bridge Loan are (i) interest rate the greater of 6.0% per annum or the Canadian Chartered Bank Prime Rate plus a spread; (ii) two year term; (iii) fully open for repayment at any time prior to maturity; (iv) 1% commitment fee; (v) undertaking to pledge all net excess cash flow generated from any and all mortgage refinancings and capital raises completed by the Trust until such time as the Bridge Loan is repaid in full and (vi) general security agreement;

  • $3.5 MILLION, 12% PREFERRED CAPITAL INVESTMENT: On April 22, 2022, The Trust provided $3.5 million of preferred equity to an unrelated third party for the recapitalization of a multi-residential portfolio located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The preferred equity earns 12% interest during the initial three year term; and

  • HOUSTON, TX ACQUISITION: On April 29, 2022, the Trust acquired the remaining 50% interest in the Houston, TX Equity Accounted and Preferred Investment for $5.3 million. The Trust now owns 100% of this investment and will report it going forward as an investment property on the Trust’s financial statements.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Key highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are as follows:

  • Net loss was approximately $0.3 million, in comparison to the $2.9 million net loss reported for the three months ended March 31, 2021;

  • Excluding non-cash fair value adjustments, net income was $0.5 million; and

  • AFFO was approximately $0.4 million.

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Mar 31,
2022

 

Dec 31,
2021

 

Mar 31,
2021

 

Net Income/(Loss)

$

(345,345

)

$

3,478,939

 

$

(2,945,917

)

Net Income Before Fair Value Adjustments

$

532,100

 

$

497,949

 

$

508,948

 

FFO

$

290,189

 

$

244,667

 

$

(2,114,359

)

AFFO

$

446,352

 

$

497,684

 

$

507,952

 

Distributions

$

448,658

 

$

448,658

 

$

455,166

 

AFFO Per Unit

$

0.06

 

$

0.07

 

$

0.07

 

Distributions Per Unit

$

0.06

 

$

0.06

 

$

0.06

 

AFFO Payout Ratio

 

101%

 

 

90%

 

 

90%

 


For the complete financial statements including Management’s Discussion & Analysis, please visit www.sedar.com or the Trust’s website at www.firmcapital.com

INVESTMENT STRUCTURE

The Trust’s portfolio consists of (i) Wholly Owned Real Estate Investments (ii) Joint Venture Real Estate Investments and (iii) Preferred Capital Investments

(i) Wholly Owned Real Estate Investments:
The Trust opportunistically acquires wholly owned multi-family residential real estate assets in large core markets on an accretive basis and when the Trust’s cost of equity is compelling. Any growth of the scale as outlined above will require the Trust to raise additional capital through either the private and/or public debt and equity capital markets.

(ii) Joint Venture Real Estate Investments:
The Trust has successfully utilized a joint venture strategy with partners who bring strong, local expertise in its core and non-core markets. The Trust strives to have a minimum 50% ownership interest and will fund the equity in a combined preferred/common equity investment structure. The preferred equity provides a fixed rate of return resulting in a secured structure ahead of the partner’s ownership interest, while the common equity provides investors an upside return for investors as the investment meets its targeted objectives. The joint venture strategy de-risks the Trust’s investment.

(iii) Preferred Capital Investments:
The Trust, using Firm Capital’s plus 30-year experience as a leader in the mortgage lending industry, provides preferred capital secured by multi-family residential real estate properties. Preferred capital investments continue to provide attractive, risk adjusted returns for the Trust. Preferred capital ranks ahead of common shares, and behind first mortgage debt in the capital structure of a real estate investment. These types of investments typically generate a higher yield and an overall better risk-adjusted return for the Trust than the underlying real estate when real estate valuations are at a premium. In the near term, the Trust expects to continue to increase this investment class.

STRATEGIC DIRECTION

The Trust’s strategy and primary objective is to use the proven industry experience of management, board of trustees, and joint venture partners to acquire and own, U.S. Multi-Family Residential Real Estate Properties to grow the NAV per unit, generate attractive distributions and total unitholder returns.

Over the short and medium-term, the Trust expects to grow its wholly owned real estate investment portfolio by exercising its first offer to acquire the interest of co-owners on some of its existing joint ventures. Over the medium to long-term, the Trust’s target is to maintain a 1:1 ratio of wholly owned vs. joint venture partner ownership, while continuing to grow its Preferred Capital Investments that provide enhanced returns secured by asset classes we own.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse factors affecting the U.S. real estate market generally or those specific markets in which the Trust holds properties; volatility of real estate prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Trust to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Additional risk factors that may impact the Trust or cause actual results and performance to differ from the forward-looking statements contained herein are set forth in the Trust's Annual Information form under the heading Risk Factors (a copy of which can be obtained under the Trust's profile on www.sedar.com).

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable law, the Trust undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise

Certain financial information presented in this press release reflect certain non-International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) financial measures, which include, but not limited to NOI, FFO and AFFO. These measures are commonly used by real estate investment companies as useful metrics for measuring performance, however, they do not have standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate investment companies. These terms are defined in the Trust’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 filed on www.sedar.com.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Sandy Poklar

Mark Goldreich

President & Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 635-0221

(416) 635-0221

 

 

For Investor Relations information, please contact:

Victoria Moayedi

 

Director, Investor Relations

 

(416) 635-0221

 


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Why Costco, Kohl's, and Five Below Were All Sliding Today

    Retail stocks including Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Kohl's (NYSE: KSS), and Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) were getting shocked today after retail giants including Walmart and Target badly missed bottom-line estimates and their first-quarter earnings reports. Both companies also cut their guidance for the year, warning that challenges from inflation and supply chain disruptions would persist. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, Costco stock was down 11.4%, while Kohl's had given up 10%, and Five Below was off 9.1%.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm, and Micron Technology Fell Today

    Recession fears were in the air as leading retailers reported terrible earnings and the Fed raises rates.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling 3.9% heading into noontime trading Wednesday as retail sector earnings have been weaker than expected this week and the Federal Reserve is expected to further tighten the screws on the economy. There has also been an uptick in cases of COVID-19, which caused Apple to delay implementation of its three-days-in-the-office policy.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Rising Yet Again today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were 3.4% higher at 11:24 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the movie theater operator filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it now owns a 6.8% stake in National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI), which runs advertisements on movie theater screens. CEO Adam Aron has said he would be making more investments using the $1.8 billion in liquidity AMC has available, and a purchase like this is probably what most people had in mind. National CineMedia is a holding company whose sole purpose is to operate National CineMedia LLC (NCM), which distributes ads to theaters.

  • Could Novavax's Next Step Make It a Multibagger?

    Novavax disappointed investors when its regulatory submissions fell behind. Now, all eyes are on Novavax's next step: winning authorization in the U.S. Could this nudge the stock out of its slump -- and even turn it into a multibagger? Novavax reported revenue of $704 million and net income of $203 million.

  • Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

    Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.

  • Why Boeing and Airline Stocks Are Falling Today

    On Tuesday, airline stocks got a lift after United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) said that so far, at least, demand is holding up well in the face of rising inflation. Shares of United, American Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: AAL), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) all fell about 5%, and planemaker Boeing (NYSE: BA) also traded down by a similar amount. As I said yesterday, these are volatile times to be investing in airline stocks.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges in Wake of Target, Walmart Debacles. This Is Why.

    The trends highlighted by Target's and Walmart's disappointing results bode poorly for Amazon. Investors reacted with shock, sending shares down sharply.

  • Target misses earnings as rising costs cut into profits, stock plunges premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Target.

  • Why Dollar Tree, Tractor Supply, and BJ's Wholesale Club Stocks All Fell Today

    Wednesday was a rough day for investors in many retailing stocks. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO), and BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) shares each fell by more than 10% by 12:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 2.7% slump in the S&P 500. The retailing segment seemed to drive the decline in the wider market, and that pressure came from tough earnings news out of Target (NYSE: TGT), one of the industry's biggest players.

  • Better Buy: Palantir Technologies vs. Amazon

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) both burned the bulls after their stocks hit all-time highs last year. Palantir's stock started trading at $10 after the data-mining firm went public via a direct listing in September 2020. Amazon's stock closed at an all-time high of $3,731.41 last July, but it subsequently tumbled to about $2,200 as investors fretted over its slowing e-commerce growth and rising expenses.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Retail numbers going ‘sideways’ is a precursor to a recession: Wealth advisor

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert and Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market sell-offs for retailers like Walmart, the Fed's interest rate hike cycle, viable sectors to invest in, and mortgages.

  • 3 Stocks Up 25% to 65% That Are Still Smart Buys

    Most investors are seeing a lot of red right now. The Nasdaq Composite is in a bear market. The S&P 500 is in a correction. When major indexes are down significantly, it means that many stocks are also sinking.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • 1 Stock Warren Buffett Likes Today vs. 1 Stock Cathie Wood Likes

    Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood, although widely different in their philosophies, are two of the world's most prominent investors today. Buffett is famously known for his value investing strategy, where he looks for companies that are unjustifiably cheap based on their intrinsic values. The star stock picker also prefers companies with wide economic moats, high dividend yields, and easy-to-understand business models.