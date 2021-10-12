U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,350.65
    -10.54 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,378.34
    -117.72 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,465.92
    -20.28 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.27
    +13.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.56
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1533
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5970
    +0.2750 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,509.51
    -1,587.24 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.62
    -16.15 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces $22 Million Bought Deal Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX: FC) is pleased to announce that the Corporation, along with Eli Dadouch, Jonathan Mair and Michael Warner (the “Selling Shareholders”), have entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) to sell, on a bought deal basis, to a syndicate of underwriters bookrun by TD Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets, 1,482,000 common shares of the Corporation (the “Shares”) at a price of $14.85 per Share (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds of $22,007,700.

Under the Agreement, 1,012,000 Shares will be issued from treasury by the Corporation for gross proceeds of approximately $15 million (the “Treasury Offering”) and an aggregate of 470,000 Shares will be sold by the Selling Shareholders for aggregate gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of approximately $7 million (the “Secondary Offering”). The net proceeds of the Treasury Offering will be used to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. The Corporation will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Shares associated with the Secondary Offering. The Corporation has also granted the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to 222,300 Shares at the Issue Price exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time until 30 days following the closing of the offering. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds of the Treasury Offering and Secondary Offering will be approximately $18 million and $7 million, respectively.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 1, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

A preliminary short-form prospectus will be filed by no later than October 18, 2021 with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, unless an exemption from registration is available. This news release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Corporation in any jurisdiction.

About The Corporation

Where Mortgage Deals Get Done®

The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine and equity investments. The Corporation’s investment objective is the preservation of shareholders’ equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions. Lending activities to date continue to develop a diversified mortgage portfolio, producing a stable return to shareholders. The Corporation is a mortgage investment corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Accordingly, the Corporation is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the Corporation had been made directly by the shareholder. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation for the year are outlined in the audited financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis of the Corporation, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. In addition, supplemental information is available on the Corporation’s website at www.firmcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, among others, statements associated with the ability to satisfy regulatory, stock exchange and commercial closing conditions of the offering, the expected use of proceeds of the offering, the expected closing date of the offering, the uncertainty associated with accessing capital markets and the statements related to the Corporation’s business, including those contained in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as statements with respect to management’s beliefs, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intent”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plans” or “continue” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

These statements are not guarantees and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 under “Risk Factors” (a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedar.com). Those risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with public health crises (including COVID-19) mortgage lending, dependence on the Corporation’s manager and mortgage banker, competition for mortgage lending, real estate values, interest rate fluctuations, environmental matters, shareholder liability and the introduction of new tax rules. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information include, among others, that the Corporation is able to invest in mortgages at rates consistent with rates historically achieved, adequate mortgage investment opportunities are presented to the Corporation, adequate bank indebtedness and bank loans are available to the Corporation, and a non-material impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the forward-looking information continued in this new release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results and performance will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation
Eli Dadouch
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 635-0221

Boutique Mortgage Lenders®



Recommended Stories

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) spiked by as much as 22% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is moving northward this morning on the news that the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, was granted emergency use approval for children ages 2 to 18 by India's Subject Expert Committee. This vaccine is among the first to receive such a broad emergency use authorization label in the entire world.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • Tesla stock jumps, Micron shares fall, Coinbase planning NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire James Dinan

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire James Dinan. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund, and go directly to read the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire James Dinan. James Dinan is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager. […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is on Fire Today

    The hydrogen fuel cell stock was trading up 4.7% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT after jumping 5.9% earlier in the day. With today's gains, Plug Power shares hit their highest point in a month's time. All eyes are on Plug Power this week as it hosts its analyst day, called the Plug Symposium, on Oct. 14.

  • Should I Buy NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • R.R. Donnelley Stock Jumps 38% on a Big Buyout Offer

    Shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) popped this morning after the printing and marketing company received a buyout offer from its largest shareholder for a price that represents a whopping 52% jump from the stock's Monday's closing price. R.R. Donnelley shares were trading up 38% as of 11:35 a.m. EDT. In a regulatory filing dated Oct. 12, R.R. Donnelley revealed it has received a nonbinding offer from Chatham Asset Management to acquire the company at a price of $7.50 per share.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • Investors should ‘fasten their seat belts’ this earnings season: Wall Street Alliance Group Partner

    Aadil Zaman, Wall Street Alliance Group Partner, Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for Q3 earnings season, big banks, and the economic recovery.

  • Why Progenity Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    The biotech stock, which has had a volatile year, is a favorite of retail investors because of its potential for a short squeeze.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • IMF Sees Risk of ‘Sizable’ Selloffs in Stocks, Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned of the risk of sudden and steep declines in global equity prices and home values as the Federal Reserve and other central banks withdraw the support they’ve provided during the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Pr

  • Buy SoFi Stock Because $25 Is Around the Corner, Says Morgan Stanley

    The hardest part of consumer finance, according to Morgan Stanley’s Betsy Graseck, is lending. Outlining the bullish case for SoFi Technologies (SOFI), the company being a specialist in this specific segment is a major differentiator. “SoFi is unique,” says Graseck. “It is a challenger consumer finance company that is leading with lending; specifically refinancing a high yield student loan into a lower rate.” Lending is particularly difficult as it requires understanding of credit and demands a

  • GE stock deserves to plunge 47%: analyst

    Here's why one influential analyst is very bearish on shares of General Electric.

  • Plug Power stock jumps toward a 6th straight gain ahead of much-awaited annual symposium

    Shares of Plug Power charged higher Tuesday, putting them on track for a sixth straight gain, ahead of the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company's much-anticipated annual symposium later this week.

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)?

    With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). However, a...