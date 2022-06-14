Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Election of Directors
- FCMGF
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OVER U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
TORONTO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX: FC) today announced that at the annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders of the Corporation held earlier today, all director nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:
Nominee
Votes “For”
% Votes “For”
Votes “Withheld”
% of Votes “Withheld”
Geoffrey Bledin
9,295,646
88.14
%
1,250,707
11.86
%
Eli Dadouch
9,316,361
88.34
%
1,229,992
11.66
%
Morris Fischtein
8,969,539
85.05
%
1,576,814
14.95
%
Stanley Goldfarb
8,850,511
83.92
%
1,695,842
16.08
%
Victoria Granovski
9,296,179
88.15
%
1,250,174
11.85
%
Anthony Heller
8,968,404
85.04
%
1,577,949
14.96
%
Jonathan Mair
9,231,404
87.53
%
1,314,949
12.47
%
Hon. Francis Newbould
9,289,547
88.08
%
1,256,806
11.92
%
Hon. Joe Oliver, P.C.
9,235,690
87.57
%
1,310,663
12.43
%
Keith Ray
9,265,116
87.85
%
1,281,237
12.15
%
Lawrence Shulman
9,252,950
87.74
%
1,293,403
12.26
%
Michael Warner
9,283,416
88.02
%
1,262,937
11.98
%
* The number of votes disclosed reflects proxies received by management of the Corporation in advance of the Meeting.
The other matters voted on by shareholders at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of the auditors and the re-approval of the stock option plan of the Corporation, were also approved, the details of which are contained in the Report on Voting Results regarding the Meeting filed by the Corporation on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT THE CORPORATION
Where Mortgage Deals Get Done®
The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine and equity investments. The Corporation's investment objective is the preservation of shareholders' equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions. The Corporation is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Accordingly, The Corporation is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation for the year are outlined in the audited financial statements and the related management discussion and analysis of Corporation, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. In addition, supplemental information is available on Corporation’s website at www.firmcapital.com.
For further information, please contact:
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation
Eli Dadouch
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 635-0221