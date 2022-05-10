U.S. markets closed

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Q1/2022 Results, and Declaration of July, August and September Monthly Cash Dividends

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation
·6 min read
  • FCMGF
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX FC, FC.DB.F, FC.DB.G, FC.DB,H, FC.DB.I, FC.DB.J,FC.DB. K and FC.DB.L) released its financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

NET INCOME
For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net income increased by 7.6% to $7,861,540 as compared to $7,306,837 reported for the same period in 2021. The increase is a result of higher interest income due to a larger average investment portfolio size (on average $86 million higher in the first quarter of 2022 relative to the first quarter of 2021), and a recovery of impairment on investment portfolio.

EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic weighted average profit per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, was $0.232, as compared to the $0.237 per share reported for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

PORTFOLIO
The Corporation’s investment portfolio decreased by $28 million to $614.5 million as at March 31, 2022, in comparison to $642.5 million as at December 31, 2021 (in each case, gross of the impairment provision and fair value adjustment). During the first quarter, new investment funding was $116.7 million (2021 – $112.4 million), and repayments were $144.7 million (2021 – $124.0 million).

RETURN ON EQUITY
The Corporation continues to exceed its yield objective of producing a return on shareholders’ equity in excess of 400 basis points over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield. Income for the three months ended March 31, 2022, represented a return on total shareholders’ equity (based on the average of the month end shareholders’ equity in the year) of 8.06%, representing a return on total shareholders’ equity of 610 basis points per annum over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield of 1.96%.

PRUDENT IMPAIRMENT ALLOWANCE
Management has always taken a proactive approach to the Corporation’s loan impairment allowance. This is a prudent approach that provides stability of dividends to our shareholders in the event there are any future issues with any of the loans within the Corporation’s investment portfolio. The allowance for impairment and fair value adjustment as of March 31, 2022, was $5,770,000 (December 31, 2021, allowance for impairment – $5,750,000).

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO DETAILS
Details on the Corporation’s investment portfolio as at March 31, 2022, are as follows:

  • Total gross investment portfolio of $614,532,539 which is lower than the $642,531,533 reported at December 31, 2021.

  • Conventional first mortgages, being those first mortgages with loan-to-values less than 75%, comprise 74% of the total portfolio (73% as at December 2021), and total conventional mortgages with loan-to-values less than 75%, comprise 83% of the total portfolio (82% as at December 2021).

  • Approximately 68% of the portfolio matures by March 31, 2023.

  • The average face interest rate on the portfolio is 8.05% per annum, as compared to 7.91% at December 31, 2021.

  • Regionally, the mortgage investment portfolio is diversified as follows: Ontario (85.0%), Western Canada (5.7%), Quebec (6.6%), and USA (2.7%).

CASH DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION
The Corporation is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.078 per common share (subject to adjustment at the discretion of the board of directors) payable on each dividend payment date set out below to holders of common shares of record at the close of business on each record date set out below:

Record Date

Dividend Payment Date

July 31, 2022

August 15, 2022

August 31, 2022

September 15, 2022

September 30, 2022

October 17, 2022

DIVIDEND AND SHARE PURCHASE PLAN
The Corporation has in place a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) and Share Purchase Plan that is available to its shareholders. The DRIP allows participants to have their monthly cash dividends reinvested in additional shares. The price paid per share is 97% (if the share price is higher than $14.85) of the weighted average trading price calculated five trading days immediately preceding each dividend date with no commission cost. Once registered with the Share Purchase Plan, participants have the right to purchase additional shares, totaling no greater than $12,000 per year and no less than $250 per month. Shareholders participating pay no commission.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Corporation declared dividends on its common shares totaling $7,940,890, or $0.234 per share, versus $7,222,663 respectively, or $0.234 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The number of common shares outstanding at March 31, 2022, was 34,482,286, as compared to 30,891,265 at March 31, 2021.

About the Corporation

Where Mortgage Deals Get Done®

The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine, and equity investments. The Corporation’s investment objective is the preservation of shareholders’ equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions. Lending activities to date continue to develop a diversified mortgage portfolio, producing a stable return to shareholders. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation for the quarter are outlined in the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and the related management discussion and analysis of the Corporation, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. In addition, supplemental information is available on the Corporation’s website at www.firmcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, among others, statements concerning our objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, our performance, our investment portfolio and our dividends, as well as statements with respect to management’s beliefs, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance, or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intent”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plans”, or “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our current Annual Information Form under “Risk Factors” (a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedar.com), which could cause our actual results and performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation
Eli Dadouch
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 635-0221

Boutique Mortgage Lenders®



