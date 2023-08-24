Firm Capital Mortgage Investment's (TSE:FC) Dividend Will Be CA$0.078

The board of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSE:FC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.078 per share on the 15th of September. This means the annual payment is 8.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Firm Capital Mortgage Investment's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

EPS is set to grow by 0.09% over the next year if recent trends continue. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 98% over the next year.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$1.07 total annually to CA$0.95. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.2% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. The earnings growth is anaemic, and the company is paying out 97% of its profit. As they say in finance, 'past performance is not indicative of future performance', but we are not confident a company with limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio will be a star dividend-payer over the next decade.

Our Thoughts On Firm Capital Mortgage Investment's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

