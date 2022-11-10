U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,956.37
    +207.80 (+5.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,715.37
    +1,201.43 (+3.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.15
    +760.97 (+7.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.93
    +107.53 (+6.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.21
    +0.38 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.00
    +45.30 (+2.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.43 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0206
    +0.0192 (+1.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    -0.3220 (-7.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1712
    +0.0351 (+3.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.1690
    -5.2410 (-3.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,742.93
    +1,756.18 (+10.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.28
    +38.99 (+10.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,446.10
    -270.33 (-0.98%)
     

Firm Capital Property Trust Reports Solid Q3/2022 Results

Firm Capital Property Trust
·8 min read
Firm Capital Property Trust
Firm Capital Property Trust

Accretive Acquisition of Trust Units via NCIB
$12.5 Million of Mortgage Refinancing Activity

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust (“FCPT” or the “Trust”), (TSX: FCD.UN) is pleased to report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

PROPERTY PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS
The portfolio consists of 66 commercial properties with a total gross leasable area (“GLA”) of 2,572,736 square feet, five multi-residential complexes comprised of 599 units and two Manufactured Home Communities comprised of 423 units. The portfolio is well diversified and defensive in terms of geographies and property asset types, with 55% of NOI (37% of asset value) comprised of grocery anchored retail followed by industrial at 28% of NOI (31% of asset value). In addition, the portfolio is well diversified in terms of geographies with 40% of NOI (41% of asset value) comprised of assets located in Ontario, followed by Quebec at 37% of NOI (33% of asset value).

TENANT DIVERSIFICATION
The portfolio is well diversified by tenant profile with no tenant currently accounting for more than 14.1% of total net rent. Further, the top 10 tenants are comprised of large national tenants and account for 34.8% of total net rent.

NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID GENERATES 8.3% RETURN ON INVESTMENT
On July 14, 2022, the Trust announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") accepted a notice for Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) with respect to its outstanding Trust Units. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Trust repurchased 147,200 units for net proceeds of approximately $0.9 million. The Trust Units were purchased under the NCIB at a Weighted Average Price of $6.23/Trust Unit for an implied distribution buy-back yield of 8.3%.

$12.5 MILLION IN MORTGAGE REFINANCING ACTIVITY
On July 5, 2022, The Trust closed on the refinancing of a first mortgage with a Canadian Chartered Bank on a multi-tenant residential property located in Ottawa, Ontario for $5 million. Terms of the mortgage are at a fixed interest rate of 4.75% and a 30 year amortization with a 2 year term.

On August 8, 2022, the Trust closed on the refinancing of a first mortgage with a Canadian Chartered Bank on a manufactured homes community located in Calgary, Alberta for $7.5 million. Terms of the mortgage are fixed at 4.42%, 7 year term, 30 year amortization and with a maturity date of July 9, 2029.

REVOLVING OPERATING FACILITY EXTENSION
On October 12, 2022, The Trust extended the $19 million Revolving Operating Facility with the Bank until October 31, 2024. All other terms of the Revolving Operating Facility remained substantially unchanged.

Q3/2022 HIGHLIGHTS
Key highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2022 are as follows:

  • Net income (ex. fair value adjustments) was approximately $4.4 million, a 5.8% increase over Q3/2021;

  • $7.51 Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per Unit;

  • Net Operating Income (“NOI”) was approximately $8.9 million, 12% increase over Q3/2021;

  • Same Store NOI increased 1% over Q3/2021 and 5% over 3Q/2021;

  • Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) was approximately $4.0 million, inline over Q2/2022;

  • Commercial occupancy was 95.1%, Multi-Residential occupancy was 92.7% while Manufactured Homes Communities was 99.5%;

  • Conservative leverage profile with Debt / Gross Book Value (“GBV”) at 51%; and

  • The Trust declared and approved monthly distributions in the amount of $0.04333 per Trust Unit for Unitholders of record on January 31, 2023, February 28, 2023, and March 31, 2023, payable on or about February 15, 2023, March 15, 2023, and April 17, 2023, respectively.

See chart below for additional information:

 

Three Months

 

Nine Months

 

Sep 30, 2022

Sep 30, 2021

Change

 

Sep 30, 2022

Sep 30, 2021

Change

Rental Revenue

$

13,278,554

$

11,861,170

12%

 

$

39,773,730

$

34,476,108

15%

NOI - IFRS Basis

 

8,985,669

 

8,055,672

12%

 

 

26,291,889

 

22,317,145

18%

NOI - Cash Basis

 

8,936,862

 

8,012,051

12%

 

 

25,910,970

 

22,117,166

17%

Same-asset NOI

 

7,856,367

 

7,769,865

1%

 

 

22,017,795

 

21,015,029

5%

Net Income

 

5,132,990

 

9,826,281

(48%)

 

 

(9,847,918)

 

51,821,589

(119%)

FFO

 

5,227,250

 

5,162,097

1%

 

 

14,937,358

 

11,632,698

28%

AFFO

 

4,049,626

 

4,331,519

(7%)

 

 

12,117,463

 

11,355,522

7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

 

 

 

$

631,403,138

$

558,741,635

13%

Total Mortgages

 

 

 

 

 

306,310,058

 

237,331,275

29%

Bank Indebtedness

 

 

 

 

 

18,325,621

 

13,179,119

39%

Unitholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

294,428,855

 

293,725,736

0%

Units Outstanding (000s)

 

 

 

 

 

37,402

 

34,011

10%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO Per Unit

$

0.139

$

0.152

(8%)

 

$

0.419

$

0.370

13%

AFFO Per Unit

$

0.108

$

0.128

(16%)

 

$

0.340

$

0.362

(6%)

Distributions Per Unit

$

0.130

$

0.128

2%

 

$

0.383

$

0.383

(0%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO Payout Ratio

 

93%

 

84%

936 bps

 

 

91%

 

103%

(1,170) bps

AFFO Payout Ratio

 

121%

 

100%

2,050 bps

 

 

113%

 

106%

655 bps

Wtd. Avg. Interest Rate -

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mort. Debt

 

 

 

 

 

3.5%

 

3.3%

20 bps

Debt to GBV

 

 

 

 

 

51%

 

45%

661 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GLA - Commercial, SF

 

 

 

 

 

2,572,736

 

2,241,013

15%

Units - Multi-Res

 

 

 

 

 

599

 

464

29%

Units - MHCs

 

 

 

 

 

423

 

423

0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy - Commercial

 

 

 

 

 

95.1%

 

95.6%

(55) bps

Occupancy - Multi-Res

 

 

 

 

 

92.7%

 

93.7%

(104) bps

Occupancy MHCs

 

 

 

 

 

99.5%

 

99.4%

13 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rent PSF - Retail

 

 

 

 

$

18.54

$

17.79

4%

Rent PSF - Industrial

 

 

 

 

$

7.37

$

6.96

6%

Rent per month - Multi-Res

 

 

 

 

$

1,310

$

1,057

23%

Rent per month - MHCs

 

 

 

 

$

599

$

510

18%

For the complete financial statements, Management’s Discussion & Analysis and supplementary information, please visit www.sedar.com or the Trust’s website at www.firmcapital.com

DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN & UNIT PURCHASE PLAN
The Trust has in place a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) and Unit Purchase Plan (the “UPP”). Under the terms of the DRIP, FCPT’s Unitholders may elect to automatically reinvest all or a portion of their regular monthly distributions in additional Units, without incurring brokerage fees or commissions. Under the terms of the UPP, FCPT’s Unitholders may purchase a minimum of $1,000 of Units per month and maximum purchases of up to $12,000 per annum. Management and trustees have not participated in the DRIP or UPP to date and own approximately 8% of the issued and outstanding trust units of the Trust.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST (TSX : FCD.UN)
Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust’s plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", and by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Trust. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Although management of the Trust believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will occur as anticipated. Neither the Trust nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any forward-looking statements, and no one has any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or such other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, which may be made only by means of a prospectus, nor shall there be any sale of the Units in any state, province or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of any such state, province or other jurisdiction. The Units of the Firm Capital Property Trust have not been, and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration or an application for exemption from the registration requirements of U.S. securities laws.

Certain financial information presented in this press release reflect certain non- International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) financial measures, which include NOI, Same Store NOI, FFO and AFFO. These measures are commonly used by real estate investment entities as useful metrics for measuring performance and cash flows, however, they do not have standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other real estate investment entities. These terms are defined in the Trust’s Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2021 and period ended September 30, 2022, as filed on www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

 

 

 

Robert McKee

 

Sandy Poklar

President & Chief Executive Officer

 

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 635-0221

 

(416) 635-0221

 

 

 

For Investor Relations information, please contact:

 

 

 

Victoria Moayedi

 

 

Director, Investor Relations

 

 

(416) 635-0221

 

 


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of digital advertising company Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) skyrocketed on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2023 that were better than expected. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, Digital Turbine stock was up a whopping 61%. In Q2, Digital Turbine's software was added to 75 million new devices.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Snowflake Stocks All Surged Early Thursday

    The latest read on inflation had bargain-hunting investors on the prowl for beaten-down tech stocks.

  • Why Magnite Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the supply side ad-tech company, were soaring today after it beat estimates in its third-quarter earnings report and also benefited from the lower-than-expected inflation reading this morning. Magnite, which helps publishers optimize their digital ad inventory, said revenue, excluding traffic-acquisition costs (ex-TAC) in the quarter, increased 12% to $127.7 million, which was better than analyst estimates at $124.2 million.

  • Why Unity Software Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.

  • Why Home Depot Stock Was Up on Thursday

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shareholders outpaced a soaring market on Thursday. Investors also gained a bit more confidence about the retailer's upcoming earnings report. The main factor driving Home Depot's shares higher was news that inflation cooled slightly in October.

  • Why Shares of Visa, Mastercard, and Blackstone Are Rising Today

    Investors cheered October inflation data, which showed that consumer price growth is starting to slow.

  • FTX Latest: Employees Try to Sell Assets With Bankman-Fried Away

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX .com founder Sam Bankman-Fried said Thursday that he’s closing Alameda Research, the trading house at the center of speculation about whether his crypto exchange mishandled customer funds. Trading may be halted in a few days on FTX US, the platform’s domestic operation.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns

  • Nasdaq, Dow soar ahead of the closing bell

    Markets reporter Ines Ferre examines how high stocks are climbing ahead of the day's closing bell, as well as sector gains and Nasdaq leaders.

  • Is Disney Stock a Buy Now?

    Shares of Disney have fallen after earnings, but investors shouldn't be surprised by the company spending on streaming. Does the market's short-term view make this a long-term buy? Travis and Jason discuss in this video.

  • Why Good Inflation News Has Upstart, SoFi, and Ally Shares Rising Today

    The market zoomed higher this morning after a better-than-expected inflation report showed that consumer prices finally might be easing. Bond yields dipped and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had jumped more than 880 points as of this writing, while the Nasdaq Composite was up nearly 5.6%. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender powered by artificial intelligence (AI), traded more than 17% higher as of 10:50 a.m. ET today.

  • Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: AC) | (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today announced its financial and operational results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022. As a reminder, Fiscal 2023 will be comprised of three quarters, with the new fiscal year end being March 31, 2023.

  • Devon Energy's Dividend Is Down. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Count It Out.

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) tumbled after the oil and gas producer reported its third-quarter results. While Devon's combined fixed-plus-variable dividend payment of $1.35 per share for the third quarter was up 61% year over year, it was down 14.8% from the record $1.55 per share it paid in the second quarter. Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework sees it pay a fixed-rate base quarterly dividend (currently set at $0.18 per share) and a variable dividend of up to 50% of its excess free cash flow each quarter.

  • Why Tesla, Lucid, and Fisker Shares All Jumped Today

    Quarterly reports have given electric vehicle (EV) investors plenty to look at recently. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has led the way, perhaps for non-business-related reasons. A jump in several stocks in the EV sector today may be due to more general economic news, but some of those are outperforming even the mammoth 6% gain the Nasdaq Composite index is seeing.

  • Dow gets more than 400-point boost from just 4 stocks

    Shares of four of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's components are seeing price gains of more than $10, which are adding more than 400 points to the price-weighted index. Shares of Home Depot Inc. powered up $24.01, or 8.4%, to add 158 points to the Dow's price; Microsoft Corp. rose $13.78, or 6.1% to provide a 91-point boost; Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gained $11.93, or 3.3%, to add 79 points; and Salesforce Inc. climbed $11.25, or 7.9%, to add 74 points. Combined, those stocks were adding 402 p

  • Bulls in Control of Nvidia Stock. Here's How High It Could Rally

    Nvidia stock is bursting higher on Thursday and hitting its highest level since August. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Why Shares of Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Are Glowing Green Today

    Canadian marijuana stocks are having a moment in the sun today. Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are up by a healthy 7.4%, while Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) stock is higher by 14.3%, and Tilray Brands' (NASDAQ: TLRY) equity is in the green by 5.6%, as of 12:35 p.m. ET Thursday. The U.S. Labor Department announced this morning that the Cosumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 7.7% in October relative to the same month a year ago, which represents the smallest rise in the CPI so far this year.

  • The Top High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy With $100

    If you are looking for yield in the energy sector, these five sub-$100 stocks are all worth a close look.

  • Why Carnival Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) soared in Thursday's trading thanks to better-than-expected inflation data. The cruise line company's share price closed out the day up 14.3%, while the S&P 500 index ended the daily session with a 5.5% gain. The latest data from the U.S. Labor Department showed that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% on a sequential basis and 7.7% year over year in October, significantly below the 0.6% sequential increase and 7.9% annual increase that had been forecasted by economists.

  • Plug Power Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Misses Expectations

    Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$188.6m (up 31% from 3Q 2021...