Firm Forward, LLC: New Principal Consultant, Latin America

·2 min read

<p> María Fernanda Cornejo, based in Ecuador, will help lead the Houston-based legal marketing company's LatAm expansion </p>

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- María Fernanda Cornejo, based in Quito, Ecuador, joins Firm Forward, LLC, a leading marketing and business development agency for B2B law firms, as Principal Consultant, Latin America.

Cornejo has a master's degree in Marketing and Digital Communication and has served as Communications Director for companies such as Huawei Technologies. After more than 10 years working in Corporate Communication - almost five of them dedicated to Legal Marketing, including as a Director of Communication for one of the most important law firms in Ecuador, Cornejo opened her own legal marketing boutique specializing in directory services, social media, and websites, prior to taking on this new role with Firm Forward. Cornejo says she is "excited to be joining Firm Forward and be able to help firms in Latin America reach their marketing and communications goals through all the tools and knowledge that Firm Forward has to offer."

"We are thrilled to have María Fernanda joining the team," says Elyssa LeFevre Chayo, Firm Forward's CEO and founder. "Her impressive background of law firm work in the precise areas that are the direction of the agency will help us better serve our clients, as well as expand throughout Latin America. She also gives us a trifecta for native-level communication in the region, adding Spanish to the group that already provides services in English and Brazilian Portuguese."

Firm Forward is a leader in law firm marketing and business development, providing modern and innovative solutions for everything from websites and social media management to client journey improvement and dynamic growth strategies. The company began as a strategic business development consultancy for law firms focused on intellectual property. Since its founding in 2014, Firm Forward has grown into a full-service agency for any B2B law firm, including international firms with a focus on reaching the US and other leading international markets.

For more information on this, please contact:
 Lia Amancio
 +1 972 800 2719
 317951@email4pr.com
Website: www.firmforward.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firm-forward-llc-new-principal-consultant-latin-america-301367309.html

SOURCE Firm Forward, LLC

