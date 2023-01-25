U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

Firmament Completes Investment in Home Care Provider Family Tree Private Care

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmament, a provider of structured equity and debt capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises, announced today an investment in Family Tree Private Care ("Family Tree"). Family Tree is amongst the premier providers of concierge-level caregiving, private nursing, and care management services to families throughout Texas and Colorado. Firmament's investment will help support Family Tree's organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

Firmament (PRNewsfoto/The Firmament Group)
Firmament (PRNewsfoto/The Firmament Group)

Family Tree is led by CEO Alex Bonetti and President Daniel Gottschalk, who are committed to providing quality care to patients and families in the setting they feel most comfortable, their own home. Mr. Gottschalk shared his thoughts on the investment: "Alex and I are excited to partner with Firmament at a time when the home care industry is undergoing such meaningful changes. Firmament's financial backing will further catalyze the progress our team has already made in adding meaningful density to our existing markets, expanding our reach into new geographies, and diversifying our service offerings in order to provide best-in-class private care."

Chas Egan, Vice President at Firmament stated, "Millions of people each year rely on home care providers to provide important caregiving and nursing services for their loved ones, and this figure will continue to grow as the elderly population expands. Alex and Daniel have built a home care business that places quality care above all else, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to help them achieve their goal of becoming a national leader in the industry."

Green Campbell, Principal at Firmament stated, "We are excited to partner with the Family Tree team as they embark on their next chapter of growth. As the pandemic highlighted, patients and families are increasingly seeking out high-quality care within the home setting. We believe Family Tree is well positioned to meet this growing demand with compassion and excellent service."

About Family Tree

Founded in 2011, Family Tree Private Care (www.familytreecares.com) provides quality private care experiences for long-term aging at home. With offices throughout Texas and Colorado, the Company provides professional caregiving, private nursing, and care management services to help seniors live well at home during every stage of the aging journey.

About Firmament

Firmament (www.firmament.com) provides structured equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners, and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on software and services businesses with significant scaling potential in the healthcare, logistics, wellness, and environmental sectors. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

Contact: Allie Reitman, media@firmament.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firmament-completes-investment-in-home-care-provider-family-tree-private-care-301729822.html

SOURCE Firmament

