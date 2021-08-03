U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,386.89
    -0.27 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,879.23
    +41.07 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,623.16
    -57.91 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.27
    -16.22 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.35
    -0.91 (-1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -8.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1660
    -0.0080 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3896
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9790
    -0.3300 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,553.31
    -1,013.94 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.11
    -2.33 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.60
    +17.88 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Firmament Provides Follow-on Financing for Ultima Health Products, Inc.

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), a leading provider of tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today a follow-on investment in Ultima Health Products, Inc. ("Ultima" or the "Company"). Ultima is the first investment within the Wellmore platform that also houses the Great Lakes Gelatin Company, Jade Leaf, LLC, and Feel Good Organics, LLC. Ultima is a manufacturer of powdered hydration drink mixes that provide electrolyte replenishment, and which are sold direct-to-consumer through Amazon, Whole Foods and various retailers and e-tailers.

(PRNewsfoto/The Firmament Group)
(PRNewsfoto/The Firmament Group)

As a provider of bespoke capital solutions, Firmament made a follow-on debt and equity investment in the Company in partnership with WM Partners, a Florida-based private equity firm.

"We are confident that Wellmore will benefit from our partnership with Firmament, as we are both very excited to support the platform in its next phase of growth" said Ernesto Carrizosa, Executive Managing Director & Partner at WM Partners.

Lisa Moraglia, Principal at Firmament, added, "Firmament has a strong interest in the health and wellness industry and is delighted to continue to support Ultima and the WM Partners team given their expertise in the better-for-you space."

Firmament's Parris Boyd also commented, "We are thrilled to work with WM Partners again and are excited to support Ultima. We look forward to seeing its continued growth within the category."

About Ultima
Headquartered in Cortland, OH, Ultima develops and manufactures the Ultima Replenisher brand of powdered drink mix that provides balanced electrolytes and support minerals without sugar or artificial ingredients. The products have a broad appeal to athletes, active individuals and those concerned with overall health and well-being.

About WM Partners
WM Partners is a private equit firm focused on the health and wellness sector that was founded in 2015. The firm acquires emerging and established brands and looks to capitalize on strong demographic, lifestyle trends and consumer demand. WM leverages its extensive investment, operational and strategic experience of its principals to grow businesses organically and through acquisitions.

About Firmament
Firmament (www.thefirmamentgroup.com) provides tailored debt and equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on businesses in the healthcare services, software, health and wellness, food and agriculture, life sciences, and business services industries. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business..

CONTACT: Allie Reitman, media@thefirmamentgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firmament-provides-follow-on-financing-for-ultima-health-products-inc-301347220.html

SOURCE The Firmament Group

Recommended Stories

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock inched up a respectable 2% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Monday after the graphics, crypto-mining, and artificial intelligence semiconductor manufacturer announced an advance in the latter part of its business this morning. As Nvidia revealed, it is setting up a "hosted AI development hub" called the "NVIDIA Base Command Platform" to offer its customers "instant access to powerful computing infrastructure wherever their data resides." NVIDIA Base Command Platform went live in May for "early access" customers, but it is now available for anyone who wants to lease access to the company's "NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputers" month to month to accelerate their own efforts at developing and testing AI algorithms.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers a Dividend Gusher in Q2

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) generated a gusher of cash flow during the second quarter, fueled by higher oil prices and recent acquisitions. At $1.51 per share, the inaugural payout is nearly three times its regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.56 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources produced strong second-quarter results.

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Surged 13.1% in July

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 13.1% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. AMD is outgrowing the industry; as it takes market share, reaches greater scale, and the data center becomes a larger part of the business, management sees further growth in margins, targeting gross margins above 50% in the long run, up from 48% last quarter.

  • 2 Ultra-Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Ocugen's stock price has soared by more than 260% in 2021, while the S&P 500 is up just 17%. The increase has been fueled by the hope that Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ocugen is co-developing with India's Bharat Biotech, will lead to significant revenue for the healthcare company. The good news is that results look promising -- Ocugen reported in July that phase 3 results showed Covaxin to be over 93% effective in preventing severely symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) posted its second-quarter earnings on July 29. The social media company's revenue jumped 125% year-over-year to $613.2 million, reflecting an easy comparison to the pandemic's initial impact on its ad business a year ago, and beat analysts' estimates by $51.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Square acquires Afterpay: why Visa and Mastercard should be 'scared'

    Jay Jacobs, SVP and Head of Research & Strategy at Global X ETFs, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Square’s acquisition of Afterpay.

  • Alibaba Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    Like U.S. e-commerce peer Amazon, Alibaba's earnings show that year-over-year revenue growth has begun to slow.

  • ‘Anti-Aging Freak’ Gets $817 Million Haul in Hot Japan Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Kiyoshi Matsuura was so worried about growing old that he started using an anti-baldness treatment as a teenager.It was an obsession that went on to define his life. The Japanese entrepreneur continued to experiment with various supplements and other products, and founded his own company dedicated to fighting the ravages of time about 12 years ago.Premier Anti-Aging Co. went public in Tokyo in October and quickly became one of Japan’s best-performing stocks. It’s more than tripled

  • BP Closes Big Oil Earnings Season With Surprise Dividend Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc followed its Big Oil peers by increasing dividends and share buybacks as higher crude prices boosted profit.The oil majors -- with the notable exception of Exxon Mobil Corp. -- are raising returns as they express confidence that the worst of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over. Their goal is to woo investors who are becoming increasingly wary about the future of the fossil fuels in a changing climate.BP will increase its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents a share

  • This Underrated Airline Just Posted Another Profit

    The largest regional airline expects to be profitable in every quarter of 2021, whereas most of the industry remains early in the recovery process.

  • Forget Robinhood -- This Hot IPO Stock Is a Better Buy

    And it can teach you how to say ''investing'' in your choice of language

  • Alibaba Earnings Top, Revenue Misses; BABA Stock Edges Lower

    Alibaba stock fell as the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly results early Tuesday that beat on earnings but missed on revenue.

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Furthermore, the case against the stock looks even stronger when investors realize that Snap still isn't profitable. The first reason Snap's premium valuation is easily justified is the social network specialist's staggering growth trajectory. The social network is also seeing impressive user growth that handily exceeds Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR).

  • QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.68

    The board of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 23rd of...

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • BP delivers dividend hike after rebounding to profit

    The oil giant has pledged more dividend rises and share buybacks of around £720 million a quarter until 2025 as oil prices bounce back.