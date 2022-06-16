U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,724.50
    -64.75 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,224.00
    -437.00 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,353.25
    -240.50 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,703.60
    -28.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.76
    +0.45 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.00
    +10.40 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.11 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0392
    -0.0055 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.98
    -1.71 (-5.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2075
    -0.0097 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3100
    +0.4910 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,722.45
    +611.24 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.22
    +12.98 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.83
    -74.58 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Firmenich Becomes Second Company in the World to Secure Living Wage Certification for All Employees

·3 min read

Living Wage is embedded within wider set of responsible pay practices aimed at creating equal opportunities and building a more inclusive society

GENEVA, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, announces it has achieved living wage certification across all of its global operations. Firmenich is the second company in the world and the first in its industry to achieve this milestone, ensuring decent living standards for employees globally. Following a rigorous external assessment by Fair Wage Network, a widely recognized international NGO, the Group was awarded this pioneering certification three years ahead of its target completion date.

Firmenich Logo
Firmenich Logo

"I am very proud that Firmenich is one of only two companies worldwide to have succeeded in securing living wage certification," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. "As a critical pillar of our inclusive capitalism model, our progressive approach aims at creating a positive impact for all our stakeholders, and our employees are key to making us thrive as a responsible business. Ensuring that people, wherever they are, earn a living wage is a critical step towards building a more equitable and inclusive workplace and society. Fair Wage Network recognizes our concrete achievements in embedding fair compensation across our Group and I am particularly pleased this is raising the standard in our industry. I hope this inspires other organizations to join our efforts."

"Firmenich continues to set the standard for excellence in the world of work, and our holistic strategy aims at securing equity and inclusion across the entire organization. Building on achievements such as our EDGE certification, our no gender pay gap policy, equal representation on the Executive Committee, and a culture of diversity and inclusion, this certification will further strengthen Firmenich's profile as a leading global employer," said Mieke Van de Capelle, Chief Human Resources Officer at Firmenich. "Having reached this milestone already today, we will now further accelerate our efforts, partnering with suppliers to ensure that fair wage practices become the standard to do business together."

The notion of a living wage is embedded within a wider set of responsible pay practices and principles already in place at Firmenich, such as fairness, equality and performance rewards. Living wage certification reinforces the Group's equitable culture and helps to stimulate economic growth with benefits for its employees, and the wider community.

In 2021, Firmenich committed to providing a certified living wage to 100% of employees globally by 2025. Having achieved this goal already today, Firmenich is engaged in driving strong practices on living wage across the value chain in collaboration with its customers and suppliers. Training for 100 major suppliers on human rights will include 10 new initiatives at source, including focus on women's empowerment, education, human rights practices and living wage.

Firmenich is an active member in living wage initiatives, including the UN Global Compact Decent Work in Supply Chain platform; IDH (The Sustainable Trade Initiative); Sustainable Vanilla Initiative (SVI); and the Juice Covenant on the juice value chain. The Group has also been recognized by the United Nations Global Compact and will assume from June 2022 a global leadership position at the Labor and Decent Work Global Compact platform.

NOTE TO EDITORS

Definition of living wage
A living wage is defined as the wage that is required to purchase the goods and services needed to meet a minimum acceptable living standard for workers and their families, encompassing access to health, food and nutrition, housing and education. Our current approach focuses on our own employees. We seek first to learn best practices and then deploy them with our suppliers.

Methodology
Fair Wage Network has defined the living wage amount for each of the countries where Firmenich has employees. Those thresholds helped assess whether the fixed compensation paid to all employees in each country meets the living wage standard. Fair Wage Network validated the analysis and carried out random surveys among employees in a number of business units. This last step was essential to confirm that all employees' wages reach the threshold. After the successful completion of these two external assessments, Fair Wage Network certified Firmenich as a living wage employer.

About Firmenich
Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 126 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2021. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

SOURCE Firmenich

Recommended Stories

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Starbucks workers on Vestal Parkway take steps to join growing trend to unionize

    Chief among the demands at the Vestal Parkway store is more equitable scheduling practices, especially after the temporary closure of a nearby shop.

  • How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Crypto crash: What contagious risks could Celsius, Three Arrows pose? Here’s what to watch

    Some market participants are now worried about the contagious risks Celsius and Three Arrows Capital may pose to the whole crypto market, if, in a worst-case scenario, the firms were to become insolvent.

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • With remote workers ready to strike back, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says Zoom could skyrocket 1,227% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Gas Cuts to Europe’s Top Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Why Are Oil Prices Down and Gas Prices Up?

    Gasoline prices continue to set records even as oil prices are beginning to slip back from their recent highs, leaving many drivers frustrated and perplexed. The American Automobile Association reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline on June 15 was $5.014. Oil prices, meanwhile, have moved lower after topping $122 a barrel last week.

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record profits on pain at the pump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure over sky-high gasoline prices, on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter was also sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • From Great Resignation to Forced Resignation: Tech companies are shifting to layoffs after a huge ramp up in hiring

    Thousands of layoffs in the tech sector, compounded by hiring freezes and a slowdown in hiring, highlight the abrupt shift in fortunes over the past several months as a result of rampant inflation, fear of stagflation and recession, supply-chain interruptions, the war in Ukraine, an ailing stock market and other red-alert economic factors.

  • Oil prices recover on tight supplies, firm demand outlook

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices recovered on Thursday from a steep drop in the previous session, supported by tight oil supply and peak summer consumption, after a hefty U.S. rate hike sparked fears of slower economic growth and less fuel demand. Brent crude futures rose 86 cents, or 0.7%, to $119.37 a barrel by 0644 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed to $116.27 a barrel, up 96 cents, or 0.8%. Prices slipped more than 2% overnight after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, the biggest hike since 1994.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Attempt to Recover

    Natural gas markets have rallied ever so slightly during the trading session on Wednesday, trying to recover some of the horrific losses on Tuesday.

  • Woman filmed spewing racist slurs at Orlando restaurant’s Asian staff after refund disagreement

    A seafood restaurant in Orlando, Florida, took to social media to expose a woman who hurled racist abuse at its Asian staff after reportedly being denied a refund on Monday. The woman’s tirade, which was caught on surveillance and cellphone videos, occurred at around 2:55 p.m. inside King Cajun Crawfish at 924 North Mills Avenue. The restaurant said the confrontation started after the woman finished her meal — consisting of snow crabs and fried shrimp — and demanded a refund.

  • 3M's Tobias Ross Teams Up With Auto Industry To Find New Solutions Using 3M Glass Bubbles

    Many companies aspire to create the next “big thing.” Tobias Ross, 3M Advanced Materials Division (AdMD) business development manager, actually helps them do it. He leads a team focused on finding ...

  • Qualcomm Wins $1 Billion Appeal Against EU Fine for Apple Chip Contracts

    The EU General Court said a number of procedural irregularities affected Qualcomm's rights of defence.