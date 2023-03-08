U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

Firmenich confirms anti-trust probes into fragrances sector

·1 min read

GENEVA, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume and taste company confirms that on March 7th, 2023, certain competition authorities commenced an industry wide investigation into the fragrances sector. As part thereof, unannounced inspections were carried out at its offices in France, Switzerland and the UK.

Firmenich Logo (PRNewsfoto/Firmenich)
Firmenich Logo (PRNewsfoto/Firmenich)

Unannounced inspections are a preliminary step in anti-trust investigations into suspected infringements of competition rules. This does not mean that the company has engaged in anti-competitive behavior nor does it prejudge the outcome of the investigation itself.

Firmenich is closely monitoring the situation and is fully cooperating with the investigators. The Company is unable to comment further at this stage.

About Firmenich

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895, and has been family-owned for 128 years. Firmenich is a business-to-business company specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors, and ingredients. Renowned for its excellent research, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers innovation in formulation, a broad palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies such as biotechnology. Firmenich delivered CHF 4.9 billion in sales for the calendar year ended 31 December 2022. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firmenich-confirms-anti-trust-probes-into-fragrances-sector-301765669.html

SOURCE Firmenich

