Firms in Low-calorie Food Market to Capitalize on Inclination of Consumers toward Healthy Diets: TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 /Transparency Market Research Inc. - Growing awareness about the role of low-calorie food as part of holistic diets for staying healthy has spurred proclivity toward low calorie meals. Rise in consumption of food products containing plant-based and dairy-free food ingredients has boosted the sales of low-calorie food market. The size of the market was pegged at more than US$ 10 Bn in 2019.

Minimally-processed, low calorie snacks that have desirable taste and flavor characteristics has opened up a vast proposition for several food companies aiming at low-carb and lower fat foods. Leading food companies are expanding their product line to monetize on the opportunity in the low-calorie food market. They are keen on unveiling reduced-calorie foods that are desirable as well as show comparable sensory characteristics to calorie-rich food.

Stridently, consumers are keen on switching from consumption of livestock products to plant-based ingredients in a bid to adopt plant-based diets to eventually combat the risks of chronic diseases. Increased focus on low-carb diets and gluten-free food products has nudged companies to launch low-calorie food products to satiate the demand. Furthermore, the growing popularity of keto and paleo diets worldwide is enriching the low-calorie food market outlook.

Key Findings of Low-calorie Food Market Study

Dairy-free and Plant-based Substitutes Offering Value-grab Opportunities: Continuing push toward commercialization of plant-based milk presents a vast avenue for players in the market. The sales of low-calorie non-dairy ice cream and yoghurt have increased significantly in the recent years, thus generating substantial revenue streams to the food companies.

Rising Demand for Healthy Diets to Reduce Risks of Chronic Diseases Bolstering Prospects: Prevalence of obesity due to overconsumption of high-calorie food products among populations around the world has spurred the awareness toward the health risks. Nutritional interventions to fight obesity is a key underpinning for lucrative avenues in the low-calorie food market. The trend is intensifying the focus on including diets that can help people to lose fat, remain healthy, and manage wellness goals, thus presenting food companies enormous opportunity in the low-calorie food market. The study authors also found that food companies are tapping into the latent opportunities in healthy beverages and confectionery.

Low-calorie Food Market: Key Drivers

Studies by various global organizations particularly by the WHO have revealed substantial risks of chronic diseases due to unhealthy diets. Glaring health burden of diseases such as coronary heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and obesity is a key driver of the low-calorie food market.

Changing consumer preferences toward functional food products and dietary supplements have opened up a vast avenue for the commercialization of products in the low-calorie food market.

Low-calorie Food Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America and Europe have been remarkably lucrative regions in the global market. These markets are expected to remain profitable until the end of the forecast period. Spate of product launches in the various product categories such as beverages, table-top, and snacks will enrich the prospects.

A detailed demand analysis of low-calorie food market found that Asia Pacific to witness substantial revenue streams in the next few years. Rise in inclination of populations in the region toward healthy diets will propel demand.

Low-calorie Food Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Group Danone, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle SA, PepsiCo, Inc., and Abbott Laboratories. Key players are geared toward expanding product line to capture profits from the changing consumer trends in frozen food and plant-based diets.

Low-calorie Food Market Segmentation

Product

Aspartame

Sucralose

Stevia

Saccharin

Cyclamate

Application

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Table Top

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

