First 2021 Drill-Hole at Elizabeth Includes ‘Bonanza’ Gold

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (" Tempus " or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce it has received the first assay results from 2021 drilling at its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada, consisting of results for one hole, EZ-21-04.

HIGHLIGHTS

First assay results return ‘bonanza' grade gold mineralisation in diamond drill hole EZ-21-04

The EZ-21-04 significant intersection was: 4.00m at 31.2g/t gold from 122.00m, including: 1.50m at 52.1g/t gold from 123.00m, and: 0.50m at 72.0 g/t Au from 124.0m

14 drill-holes completed so far at Elizabeth with multiple assays pending: Assays for remaining three of first four drill-hole batch expected imminently Another four holes submitted to the lab in a second batch in July Additional seven holes completed, with samples being prepared to be sent to the lab

Continued diamond drilling at Elizabeth has confirmed SW Vein mineralisation in drill-holes along strike and down dip of historical resource envelope

Hole EZ-21-04 returned ‘bonanza' grade gold values. The main significant intersection was 4.00 metres at 31.2g/t gold from 122.00 metres down-hole depth, including 1.50 metres at 52.1g/t gold from 123.00 and including 0.50 metres at 72.0 g/t gold . See Figure 1.

Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "Drilling at Elizabeth continues to generate very high-grade intersections over robust widths. We will be receiving further assay results soon and we're very excited to see the results as we continue to expand the Elizabeth resource envelope."

EZ-21-04 is part of the group of the first four drill-holes of the 2021 program, which were designed to intersect the northern ore-shoot of the SW Vein at Elizabeth to test the consistency of grade and add to the confidence level for resource estimation. That first group of holes were delivered to the lab for analysis on 24 June 2021 and the results of the additional three holes in that batch (EZ-21-01, EZ-21-02 and EZ-21-03) are expected imminently. Given the very high-grade nature of EZ-21-04 and our expectations for other holes in that batch, Tempus has also asked the lab to perform additional tests using screen metallics, which is a technique used for core with coarse grained gold core. These metallic screen results are still pending and will also be release after they have been received.

Tempus has completed 3,600m of drilling since the program started 5 June 2021 which consists of 14 diamond drill holes. Drill collar information can be seen in Appendix 1, Table 1. Seven of these drill holes are in the analysis phase at SGS and additional holes in the preparation phase on site.

Figure 1 - EZ-21-04 drill results

Tempus' technical team continue to be encouraged by what they are seeing in the drill core as drilling continues to systematically explore down dip of the southern and northern ore-shoots as well as drill test along strike to the north. See Figures 2 & 3 for recent drill-hole locations.

The Elizabeth Gold Project is the flagship project for Tempus and is located in the Bralorne Gold District of southern British Columbia. The 115km 2 project is a relatively underexplored high-grade mesothermal gold mineralisation presenting itself in relatively wide (typically ~1-5m wide) vein sets. The high-grade quartz veins encountered in the drilling at Elizabeth show close geological similarities to the Bralorne mesothermal vein system (approximately 30km away), which was mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres and produced more than 4 million ounces of gold over a period of 50 years.

Figure 2 - The Elizabeth Project - Plan map of drilling

Figure 3 - Elizabeth Project - Long-section of the SW Vein

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass, who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the province of BC (APEGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Piepgrass has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such Page | 4 risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2021 dated May 14, 2021 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-

looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix 1

Table 1:Drill Hole CollarTable

UTM UTM Hole ID Target Easting (NAD83 Northing (NAD83 Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip Z10) Z10) EZ-21-01 SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 102 121 -52 EZ-21-02 SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 132 146 -55 EZ-21-03 SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 111 158 -47 EZ-21-04 SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 135 168 -58 EZ-21-05 SW Vein 531078 5653776 2400 561 123 -48 EZ-21-06 SW Vein 531078 5653776 2400 226 110 -55 EZ-21-07 SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 126 115 -75 EZ-21-07b SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 123 115 -75 EZ-21-08 SW Vein 531195 5653839 2427 231 115 -68 EZ-21-09 SW Vein 531200 5654020 2330 360 120 -48 EZ-21-10 SW Vein 530953 5653772 2390 354 127 -50 EZ-21-11 SW Vein 530953 5653772 2390 381 136 -50 EZ-21-12 SW Vein 530953 5653772 2390 375 105 -45 EZ-21-13 SW Vein 530919 5653596 2300 261 94 -45 EZ-21-14 SW Vein 530919 5653596 2300 ongoing 108 -55

Table 2: Significant Interval Table

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Thickness (m) Gold Grade Grade x Metres Vein EZ-21-04 122.00 126.00 4.00 3.40 31.2 124.80 SW Vein including 123.00 124.50 1.50 1.28 52.1 78.15 SW Vein and 124.00 124.50 0.50 0.43 72.0 36.0 SW Vein

*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85.

Appendix 2: The following tables are providedto ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Elizabeth Gold Project and the Blackdome Mine

SOURCE: Tempus Resources Ltd.





