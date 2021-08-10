U.S. markets closed

First 2021 Drill-Hole at Elizabeth Includes 'Bonanza' Gold

·18 min read
PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (" Tempus " or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce it has received the first assay results from 2021 drilling at its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada, consisting of results for one hole, EZ-21-04.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • First assay results return ‘bonanza' grade gold mineralisation in diamond drill hole EZ-21-04

  • The EZ-21-04 significant intersection was:

    • 4.00m at 31.2g/t gold from122.00m, including:

      • 1.50m at 52.1g/t gold from 123.00m, and:

      • 0.50m at 72.0 g/t Au from 124.0m

  • 14 drill-holes completed so far at Elizabeth with multiple assays pending:

    • Assays for remaining three of first four drill-hole batch expected imminently

    • Another four holes submitted to the lab in a second batch in July

    • Additional seven holes completed, with samples being prepared to be sent to the lab

  • Continued diamond drilling at Elizabeth has confirmed SW Vein mineralisation in drill-holes along strike and down dip of historical resource envelope

Hole EZ-21-04 returned ‘bonanza' grade gold values. The main significant intersection was 4.00 metres at 31.2g/t gold from 122.00 metres down-hole depth, including 1.50 metres at 52.1g/t gold from 123.00 and including 0.50 metres at 72.0 g/t gold . See Figure 1.

Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "Drilling at Elizabeth continues to generate very high-grade intersections over robust widths. We will be receiving further assay results soon and we're very excited to see the results as we continue to expand the Elizabeth resource envelope."

EZ-21-04 is part of the group of the first four drill-holes of the 2021 program, which were designed to intersect the northern ore-shoot of the SW Vein at Elizabeth to test the consistency of grade and add to the confidence level for resource estimation. That first group of holes were delivered to the lab for analysis on 24 June 2021 and the results of the additional three holes in that batch (EZ-21-01, EZ-21-02 and EZ-21-03) are expected imminently. Given the very high-grade nature of EZ-21-04 and our expectations for other holes in that batch, Tempus has also asked the lab to perform additional tests using screen metallics, which is a technique used for core with coarse grained gold core. These metallic screen results are still pending and will also be release after they have been received.

Tempus has completed 3,600m of drilling since the program started 5 June 2021 which consists of 14 diamond drill holes. Drill collar information can be seen in Appendix 1, Table 1. Seven of these drill holes are in the analysis phase at SGS and additional holes in the preparation phase on site.

Figure 1 - EZ-21-04 drill results

Tempus' technical team continue to be encouraged by what they are seeing in the drill core as drilling continues to systematically explore down dip of the southern and northern ore-shoots as well as drill test along strike to the north. See Figures 2 & 3 for recent drill-hole locations.

The Elizabeth Gold Project is the flagship project for Tempus and is located in the Bralorne Gold District of southern British Columbia. The 115km 2 project is a relatively underexplored high-grade mesothermal gold mineralisation presenting itself in relatively wide (typically ~1-5m wide) vein sets. The high-grade quartz veins encountered in the drilling at Elizabeth show close geological similarities to the Bralorne mesothermal vein system (approximately 30km away), which was mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres and produced more than 4 million ounces of gold over a period of 50 years.

Figure 2 - The Elizabeth Project - Plan map of drilling

Figure 3 - Elizabeth Project - Long-section of the SW Vein

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass, who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the province of BC (APEGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Piepgrass has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information:

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD
Melanie Ross - Director/Company Secretary Phone: +61 8 6188 8181
About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such Page | 4 risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2021 dated May 14, 2021 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-

looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix 1

Table 1:Drill Hole CollarTable

UTM

UTM

Hole ID

Target

Easting (NAD83

Northing (NAD83

Elevation (m)

Length (m)

Azimuth

Dip

Z10)

Z10)

EZ-21-01

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

102

121

-52

EZ-21-02

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

132

146

-55

EZ-21-03

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

111

158

-47

EZ-21-04

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

135

168

-58

EZ-21-05

SW Vein

531078

5653776

2400

561

123

-48

EZ-21-06

SW Vein

531078

5653776

2400

226

110

-55

EZ-21-07

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

126

115

-75

EZ-21-07b

SW Vein

531203

5653771

2400

123

115

-75

EZ-21-08

SW Vein

531195

5653839

2427

231

115

-68

EZ-21-09

SW Vein

531200

5654020

2330

360

120

-48

EZ-21-10

SW Vein

530953

5653772

2390

354

127

-50

EZ-21-11

SW Vein

530953

5653772

2390

381

136

-50

EZ-21-12

SW Vein

530953

5653772

2390

375

105

-45

EZ-21-13

SW Vein

530919

5653596

2300

261

94

-45

EZ-21-14

SW Vein

530919

5653596

2300

ongoing

108

-55

Table 2: Significant Interval Table

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True Thickness (m)

Gold Grade

Grade x Metres

Vein

EZ-21-04

122.00

126.00

4.00

3.40

31.2

124.80

SW Vein

including

123.00

124.50

1.50

1.28

52.1

78.15

SW Vein

and

124.00

124.50

0.50

0.43

72.0

36.0

SW Vein

*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85.

Appendix 2: The following tables are providedto ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Elizabeth Gold Project and the Blackdome Mine

Section 1: SamplingTechniques and Data

(Criteria in this sectionapply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling techniques

information.

Drilling techniques

what method, etc).

Drill samplerecovery

have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Logging

Sub- sampling techniques and samplepreparation

Quality of assay data and laboratorytests

Verification of sampling and assaying

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Locationof data points

Data spacing and distribution

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

Sample security

Audits or reviews

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement and land tenurestatus

(refer to ASX announcement 15 December 2020)

Exploration done by other parties

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mining operations lasted six months and ended in May of 1999. During this period,6,547 oz of Au and 17,300 oz of Ag were producedfrom 21,268 tons of ore. Further exploration programs were continued by Claimstaker over the following years and a Japanese joint venture partnerwas brought onboardthat prompted a name changeto J-Pacific Gold Inc. This partnership was terminated by 2010, resulting in another name change to Sona Resources Corp.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Geology

Blackdome and are correlated with the KamloopsGroup

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

seenin the Ashcroftand Nicola regions.Geochemical studies (Vivian,1988) have shownthese rocks to be derivedfrom a "calc-alkaline" magma in a volcanicarc type tectonicsetting. Eocene age granitic intrusions at Poison Mountain some 22 kilometres southwest of Blackdome are host to a gold bearing porphyry copper/molybdenum deposit. It is speculated that this or related intrusions could reflect the source magmas of the volcanic rocks seen at Blackdome. There is some documented evidenceof young graniticrocks several kilometres south of the mine near Lone Cabin Creek.

The youngest rocks present are Oligocene to Miocene basalts of the Chilcotin Group. These are exposed on the uppermost slopes of Blackdome Mountain and Red Mountain to the south.

brittle faulting believed to be contemporaneous with mid-

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Drill hole Information

of the report,the Competent Person should clearlyexplain why this isthe case.

Data aggregation methods

Relationship between mineralisatio n widths andintercept lengths

known').

Diagrams

hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Eocene extensional faulting along the MarshallCreek, Mission Ridge and Quartz Mountain faults.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Balancedreporting

Results.

Other substantive exploration data

substances.

Further work

information is not commercially sensitive.

SOURCE: Tempus Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659248/First-2021-Drill-Hole-at-Elizabeth-Includes-Bonanza-Gold

