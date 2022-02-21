U.S. markets closed

First 3nm ASIC Miners Released by BITMANU

BITMANU
·2 min read
BITMANU
BITMANU

New York, NY, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BITMANU, a crypto mining startup, has recently announced its arrival in the crypto space with the launch of a highly sophisticated range of crypto miners. The three mining rigs from BITMANU are the earliest of 3nm ASIC miners to hit the market. Powered by latest technology, these miners make crypto mining effortless for all while generating profit within just one month.



The most compelling feature of the BITMANU’s BM1, BM2, and BM Pro crypto miners is their extraordinary hash power. All these mining rigs are capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero with incomparable efficiency.

Hash Rates at a Glance

BM1: Bitcoin 380 TH/s, Litecoin 40 GH/s, Ethereum 2.5 GH/s, Monero 3 MH/s
BM2: Bitcoin 610 TH/s, Litecoin 64 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, Monero 5 MH/s
BM Pro: Bitcoin 1950 TH/s, Litecoin 200 GH/s, Ethereum 13 GH/s, Monero 16 MH/s

Along with high hash rates, profitability of any crypto miner depends a great deal on its power consumption. BITMANU has taken this into account while designing their BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners that have low power consumptions of 650 W, 850 W, and 2200 W respectively.

Over the years, the benefits of crypto mining have been enjoyed only by individuals that are extremely technology savvy. BITMANU is looking to change this by creating mining rigs that can be used by anyone, including those with no knowledge or experience of crypto mining.

“The range of advanced crypto mining products offered by BITMANU is built utilizing the new era of crypto-mining technology. The best part about our miners is that they bring an amazing investment opportunity for all crypto miners, including those with no knowledge or previous experience in IT or cryptocurrency mining,” said Daniel Hansen, CEO from BITMANU.

To find out more, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About BITMANU: BITMANU is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience.

CONTACT: Richard Blainey richard (at) backlinksguru.com


