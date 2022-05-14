U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.35 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,555.85
    -943.30 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

First 5 California Executive Director Jackie Wong Applauds Governor Newsom's May Revision Budget

·3 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled the 2022-23 May Revision Proposal, which continues to reflect the state's vision to defend women's right to choose, expand access to health care for all Californians, and protect the most vulnerable.

First 5 California (PRNewsfoto/First 5 California)
First 5 California (PRNewsfoto/First 5 California)

"We applaud Governor Newsom's actions to support the whole-child, whole-family framework by investing in children's mental health, supporting child care providers and infrastructure grants, and providing immediate financial relief to families most impacted by rising inflation and cost pressures." said Jackie Wong, Executive Director for First 5 California.

The May Revision does not address the challenges that prevent low-wage earners from utilizing the state's Paid Family Leave and State Disability Insurance (SDI) programs. "The current wage replacement rates and other administrative challenges do not allow our lowest paid parents and caregivers the ability to access this benefit to bond with their newborns and babies." said Ms. Wong. "California can lead by making our family paid leave program the most equitable in the nation by addressing the shortfalls in these programs."

The May Revision estimates General Fund revenues to be about $55 billion higher than January's Budget Proposal, which provides this Administration an opportunity to establish a broad-based relief package of $18.1 billion in fiscal relief to Californians to address inflation-related cost pressures.

The May Revision Budget proposal outlines the following new investments:

  • $290 million to support children's mental health and community-based youth suicide prevention and outreach programs.

  • $157 million to waive child care and preschool family fees for about 400,000 low-income families from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

  • $200.5 million for minor renovation and repair projects for child care facilities in low-income regions and areas with minimal access to services.

  • $114 million to hold harmless voucher-based child care providers and preschool providers reimbursement for authorized hours of care, from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

  • $57 million, for a total of $125 million, to expand access to reproductive healthcare services, improve clinical infrastructure and workforce support.

  • $20 million to assist alternative payment programs in capacity grants.

"We also want to recognize Senate pro Tem Toni Atkins's and Senator Nancy Skinner's leadership in crafting a budget priority package that works for children and families, the Senate's "Putting Wealth to Work," that would make significant investments in improving early care and education." said Ms. Wong.

The Senate's "Putting Wealth to Work" plan proposes the following investments:

  • $1 billion in ongoing support to increase provider reimbursement rates to the 90th percentile of the regional market rate and additional funding to improve benefits for the childcare workforce.

  • $245 million to continue waiving family fees and extending the provider hold harmless policies.

  • $445 million for child care facilities expansion and infrastructure investments, professional development and workforce support.

  • Increase eligibility for low-income children, address rate adjustment factors to support preschool providers.

For more information about First 5 California, visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.

ABOUT FIRST 5 CALIFORNIA:

First 5 California was established in 1998 when voters passed Proposition 10, which taxes tobacco products to fund services for children ages 0 to 5 and their families. First 5 California programs and resources are designed to educate and support teachers, parents, and caregivers in the critical role they play during a child's first five years – to help California kids receive the best possible start in life and thrive. For more information, please visit www.ccfc.ca.gov.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-5-california-executive-director-jackie-wong-applauds-governor-newsoms-may-revision-budget-301547370.html

SOURCE First 5 California

Recommended Stories

  • California Sees Record $97.5 Billion Surplus, Driven by the Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that his state has a record $97.5 billion operating surplus, as high tax rates on its wealthiest residents mean he has more cash to fund liberal priorities such as education and health care.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Ru

  • A Harvard economist says the economy looks bad right now, but a recession isn’t a sure thing. It all depends on these 2 factors

    Fears of a recession are mounting, but this economist is unwilling to get drawn into the drama just yet

  • Exclusive-U.S. FAA finds Boeing 787 certification documents incomplete -sources

    SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. air-safety regulators have told Boeing Co the documentation it submitted to win approval to resume 787 deliveries to airlines after a year is incomplete, two people familiar with the matter said. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified a number of omissions in Boeing's documentation, submitted in late April, and has sent portions of it back to the planemaker, one of the people said. A second person said it was too early to say whether FAA concerns would lead to a new delay in resuming deliveries, which have been suspended for the past year due to production flaws.

  • Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

    Lobbying groups representing Facebook, Twitter, Google and other tech companies filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, seeking to block a Texas law that prohibits large social media platforms from banning users based on their political views. The Texas law went into effect on Wednesday when the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the state's request for a stay of a district judge's injunction blocking the law. The law forbids social media companies with more than 50 million active users per month from banning members based on their political views and requires them to publicly disclose how they moderate content.

  • Boeing Is Making a Big Round Trip: How I'd Play It

    Shares of Boeing have been a drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and in many portfolios. The shares have been in a tailspin since early 2021 as various problems have plagued the aerospace firm. The underside of the declining 200-day moving average line worked excellently as a place to sell from October to February.

  • Factbox-Russia's response to Western sanctions

    A package of sanctions imposed on Russia, its top companies and its business and political elite over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine look set to trigger a deep recession in Russia. Almost 1,000 Western companies have either left or scaled back their operations since the start of the conflict, according to the Yale School of Management. Shortly after the invasion, the central bank hiked rates from 9.5% to 20% to shore up the rouble and contain soaring inflation, which peaked at 2.22% a week in early March.

  • Elon Musk Reveals What He Thinks Of Donald Trump Running In 2024

    Joe Biden won in 2020 because "everyone just wanted less drama," Twitter's potential new owner said.

  • AUD/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Breaks Through a Major Support Level

    The Australian dollar has broken down significantly during the course of the trading week to slice through the 0.70 level. By doing so, it shows quite a bit of negativity.

  • The Bear Market Is Already In Its Third Inning. Stay Calm and Defensive.

    We can certainly hope for a soft landing, writes David Rosenberg, but hope is rarely an effective investment strategy.

  • The Putin Nightmare That Blew Up While We Weren’t Looking

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian missiles are landing less than 100 miles from Moldova’s borders. Mysterious explosions rocked the headquarters of a security agency in the country’s Russian-backed separatist enclave last month. An economic crisis is looming. And a Russian general has threatened an expansion of the war in Ukraine to the Moldovan border.Unlike other western neighbors that are receiving Ukrainian refugees, Moldova is not a European Union member, and

  • Donald Trump says Elon Musk will not buy Twitter at such a ‘ridiculous price’

    Tesla boss would have to pay $1bn fee to walk away from $44bn deal

  • Laura Ingraham Asks Why There Was No Hoarding Under Trump. Twitter Explodes.

    The baby formula shortage gave the Fox News host a platform to show off her staggering forgetfulness.

  • Turkey Wins Biden Backing for Its F-16 Fighter Jets Upgrades

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has asked Congress to approve the sale of weapons and equipment upgrades to Turkey’s fleet of American-made F-16 fighter jets, a sign of thawing relations between the NATO allies as the Russian war in Ukraine drags on.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind US

  • ‘The country I love is becoming the country I left,' says Chinese GOP candidate Lily Tang Williams

    Yesterday on Fox News, China-born GOP House candidate Lily Tang Williams expressed that she feared America was beginning to become like China, the country she left. In the segment, host Tucker Carlson began by reporting on Shanghai’s complete lockdown, describing how Chinese authorities were “ripping children from their parents’ arms” and “sending people to concentration camps,” referring to China’s quarantine centers. He then introduced Lily Tang Williams, who is running for Congress for the state of New Hampshire, by playing her campaign ad.

  • Republican-led bill targeting Disney's Mickey Mouse 'can't possibly pass': Lawyer

    Following Disney's public battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the media giant is now fighting another Republican lawmaker.

  • Disney's fight with Florida's governor reflects a 'new paradigm,' Republican lawmaker says

    “I think the new paradigm today is that if businesses are engaged in social issues..there will be pushback from parties,” says Rep. Kevin Brady.

  • Ukrainian Intelligence: Russia patches up broken units in Ukraine with rusty equipment from the 1960s

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 12 MAY 2022, 14:41 The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has reported that Russia cannot fully restore the combat capability of military units withdrawn from Ukraine.

  • Australia says Chinese spy ship has been hugging west coast

    Australia's defense minister said Friday that a Chinese warship with spying capabilities had been hugging the nation's western coastline in what amounted to an “aggressive act.” Minister Peter Dutton said the ship was sighted Friday morning heading north about 250 nautical miles from Broome in Western Australia, and had been tracked along the coastline for the past week. “Its intention, of course, is to collect intelligence right along the coastline," Dutton said.

  • Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Vague Approach to the Philippine Economy Is Making Investors Nervous

    Investors need to see concrete proposals before having confidence in Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Everything’s going the wrong direction

    Biden suddenly has a ton of problems, and a strong job market is no longer enough to offset them.