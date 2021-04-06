U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,059.50
    -8.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,378.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,552.00
    -33.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.20
    -13.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.46
    +0.81 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    +0.23 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.09
    +0.76 (+4.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3832
    -0.0075 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5320
    +0.3760 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,497.09
    +256.82 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.75
    +19.40 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,818.72
    +81.42 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,696.63
    -392.62 (-1.30%)
     

After its first $54M fund, Algebra Ventures launches $90M fund for startups in Egypt

Tage Kene-Okafor
·6 min read

The venture capital scene in the North African tech ecosystem will be absolutely buzzing right now with the announcement of two large VC funds in the space of two days. Today, Algebra Ventures, an Egyptian VC firm, announced that it has launched its $90 million second fund.

Four years ago, Algebra Ventures closed its first fund of $54 million, and with this announcement, the firm hopes to have raised a total of $144 million when the second fund closes ( with first close by Q3 2021). If achieved, Algebra will most likely have the largest indigenous fund from North Africa and arguably in Africa.

According to the managing partners -- Tarek Assaad and Karim Hussein, the first fund was an Egyptian-focused fund. Still, the firm made some selective investments in a few companies outside the country. The second fund will be similar -- Egypt first, Egypt focused, but allocating investments in East and West Africa, North Africa and the Middle East.

Assaad and Hussein launched the firm in 2016 as one of Egypt's first independent venture capital funds. It wasn't easy to start one at the time, and it took the partners two years to close the first fund.

"Raising a venture capital fund in Egypt in 2016, in all honesty, was a pain. There was no venture capital to speak of back then," Assaad told TechCrunch. "The high-flying startups back then were raising between $1 million and $2 million. We decided to take the bull by the horn and raise from very established LPs."

These LPs include Cisco, the European Commission, Egyptian-American Enterprise Fund (EAEF), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), International Finance Corporation (IFC) and private family offices. From the first fund, Algebra backed 21 startups in Egypt and MENA, and according to the firm, six of its most established companies are valued at over $350 million and collectively generate more than $150 million in annual revenue. It hopes to back 31 startups from the second fund.

Rising African venture investment powers fintech, clean tech bets in 2020

Algebra says it's sector-agnostic but has a focus on fintech, logistics, health tech and agritech. Although the firm has invested in startups in seed and Series B stages, Algebra is known to be an investor in startups looking to raise Series A investments.

Another appealing proposition from Algebra lies in the fact that it owns an in-house team focused on talent acquisition -- in operations, marketing, finance, engineering, etc., for portfolio companies.

The firm's ticket size remains unchanged from the first fund and will continue to cut checks ranging from $500,000 to $2 million. However, some aspects as to how the firm handles operations might change according to the partners.

"One of the lessons learned in our first fund is that we see that there are more interesting opportunities and great entrepreneurs in the seed stage. And given that we're more on the ground in Egypt, sometimes we wait for them to mature to Series A. But going forward, we might need to build relationships with those we find exceptional at the seed level and also expand our participation on the Series B level, too," Hussein said on how the firm will act going forward.

Algebra Ventures
Algebra Ventures

Karim Hussein (Managing partner, Algebra Ventures)

Hussein adds that the company will also be doubling down on its talent acquisition network. Typically, Algebra helps portfolio companies hire C-level executives, and while it plans to continue doing so, the firm might adopt a startup studio model -- pairing some professionals to start a company that eventually gets Algebra's backing and support.

The reason behind this stems from the next set of companies Algebra will be looking to invest in. According to Hussein, the partners at Algebra have studied successful businesses in other emerging markets for some time and want to identify parallels in North Africa where the firm can invest.

"In cases where the firm can't find those opportunities, we may spur some of those in the network to start building those businesses and capture those opportunities," he remarked.

Novastar Ventures becomes $200M African VC fund after $108M raise

Before Algebra, Hussein has been involved with building some successful tech companies in the U.S. Primarily an engineer after bagging both bachelors and doctorate degrees from Carnegie Mellon University and MIT, respectively, he ventured into the world of startup investing and crazy valuations after working for a consulting company in the dot-com era.

He would go on to start Riskclick, a software company known for its commercial insurance applications. The founders sold the company to Skywire before Oracle acquired the company to become part of its suite of insurance services. After some time at WebMD, Hussein returned to Egypt and began mentoring startups as an angel investor. Alongside other angel investors, he started Cairo Angels, an angel investor network in Egypt, in 2013.

"There was a massive gap in the market. We were putting in a bit of small angel money to these businesses but there were no VCs to take them to the next level. So I met up with Tarek and the rest is Algebra," he said.

Assaad is also an engineer. He obtained his bachelors in Egypt before switching careers by going to Stanford Graduate School of Business. He continued on that path working for some Bay Area companies before his return to Egypt. On his return, he became a managing partner at Ideavelopers, a VC firm operating a $50 million fund since 2009. The firm has had a couple of good success stories, the most notable being fintech startup Fawry. Fawry is now a publicly traded billion-dollar company and Assaad was responsible for the investment which realized a $100 million exit for Ideavelopers in 2015.

Algebra Ventures
Algebra Ventures

Tarek Assaad (Managing partner, Algebra Ventures)

With Algebra, both partners are pioneering local investments in the region. Some of its portfolio companies are the most well-known companies on the continent -- health tech startup Vezeeta; social commerce platform Brimore; logistics startup Trello; ride-hailing and super app Halan; food discovery and ordering platform Elmenus; fintech startup, Khazna; and others.

The firm's latest raise and $144 million capital amount is one of the largest funds dedicated to African startups. Other large Africa-focused funds include the $71 million fund recently closed by another Egyptian firm, Sawari Ventures; Partech's $143 million fund; Novastar Ventures' $200 million fund; and the $71 million Tide Africa Fund by TLcom Capital.

These funds have been very pivotal to the growth of the African tech ecosystem in terms of funding. Last year, African startups raised almost $1.5 billion from both local and international investors, according to varying reports. This number was just half a billion dollars six years ago.

However, regardless of the period -- 2015 or 2021 -- African VC investments have always been largely dominated by foreign investors. But VC firms like Algebra Ventures are showing that local investors can cumulatively raise nine-figure funds, thereby providing more startups with more funds and paving the way for indigenous and local VCs to at least increase their participation to nearly equal levels.

How African startups raised investments in 2020

  • Do-Nothing SPACs Sag, Offering Investors a $1.1 Billion Return

    (Bloomberg) -- What would you do if someone offered to let you buy dollars for 99 cents and walk away with a billion-dollar profit?That’s the opportunity, at least in theory, presented by underwater SPACs. Some 300 special purpose acquisition companies debuted in the first quarter of this year, creating an oversupply with at least 302 that hadn’t bought anything yet and were trading for less than the cash raised in their public offering. They’re also facing an eventual deadline to liquidate if they don’t come up with a deal.Typical discounts as of March 31 averaged around 1.22%, with some selling for as little as 96 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Count up all those pennies plus interest earned by SPACs on their idle cash, and the potential take amounts to a cool $1.09 billion.“It’s creating mark-to-market losses, but also extraordinary opportunity,” according to Steve Katznelson, chief investment officer at Radcliffe Capital Management.The possibility stems from how SPACs are created. The investment vehicles go public, typically at a price of $10, with the intention of making an acquisition within a self-imposed time-frame. In the meantime, they park their cash in short-term Treasuries. If they’re unable to complete a deal, their cash trust is liquidated and investors get their money back less expenses.As of March 31, it would cost about $81.4 billion to buy all those SPACs -- shares and units -- trading below $10, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Assuming a Treasury yield of 0.05%, two years from IPO to expiration and warrant values of zero, an investor would walk away with around $82 million in accrued interest on top of the principal.Some notable examples include Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. whose shares were trading for $9.62 a share last week. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. stock could be had for $9.79 and Colin Kaepernick’s Mission Advancement Corp. was going for $9.95.To be sure, a lot could go wrong along the way to cut into the hypothetical gains. Executives might agree to disastrously overpay for a company they buy, or extend their deadline and make investors wait longer for their payoff, diminishing the time value of the strategy.But history loves the concept, according to data from Jay Ritter, a University of Florida finance professor who tracks initial public offerings. By his reckoning, purchasing a SPAC at the initial offering and selling at the time of its merger from January 2010 through October 2020 would have returned 9.3% annually on an equal-weighted basis. If no partner emerges, investors who buy at a discount at least collect the difference when the SPAC liquidates.“No one loses money on this investment strategy,” Ritter said in an interview. “Worst you can do is redeem. It’s free lunch sitting there for years.”With the glut in SPAC issuance, liquidations are likely to rise, according to Ritter. Of those that went public from January 2010 to May 2018, roughly 15% wound down without reaching a deal. Given the current imbalance of SPACs and targets, Ritter estimates that half will simply return money to shareholders.In the event that the rush to find a target leads to a dubious deal, an investor who bought the discount can redeem before the merger is completed. That strategy outperforms buying the companies that emerge from SPAC combinations and holding them for one year, with Ritter’s data showing an annualized loss of 15% on an equal-weighted basis.As the enthusiasm for SPACs wanes, investors seem keenly focused on time -- how long before an actual deal emerges -- which may result in persistent discounts. While it isn’t entirely unusual for pre-deal SPACs to trade at a slight discount, the market has changed in the past couple of months, with almost every one trading below $10, according to Tyler Silver, a partner at New York-based investment firm Apex Capital Holdings.Getting Smoked“The market is short-term focused,” said Julian Klymochko, chief of Calgary-based Accelerate Financial Technologies, which specializes in alternative investing. “I’ve heard from a number of retail investors who say they don’t have the patience to wait two years.”Older SPACs just months away from signing a definitive agreement have fared better than newer ones amid the weakness, he said. With roughly 500 days remaining until deadline day for the average SPAC trading under $10, newcomers in particular could have trouble getting attention.“SPAC IPOs used to trade 30% to 40% of float on Day One; now the retail bid is gone,” Klymochko said. “If you’re new, you’re getting smoked.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Monthly Recap: Bitcoin and Ethereum Post Over 30% Gains in March

    Bitcoin closed its sixth consecutive month in the green. Exchange rate data from CEX.IO shows that the flagship cryptocurrency opened in March at a low of $45,063 and finished trading at a high of $58,715, providing investors a monthly return of nearly 30%.

  • South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market

    South Korea's LG Electronics Inc will wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that is set to make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10% share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. "In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced - if not ultra-low - models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than Apple, will be better able to attract LG users," said Ko Eui-young, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities.

  • World Bank chief expects G20 to extend debt payment freeze through end-2021

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -World Bank President David Malpass said on Monday he expects China, the United States and other Group of 20 major economies to extend a freeze in bilateral debt service payments through the end of 2021 when they meet this week. The G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) has already helped countries defer some $5.7 billion in payments through the end of 2020, with another $7.3 billion in deferred payments expected through June, according to World Bank data. Extending the debt payment freeze through year-end would save even more money that countries could use to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support their economies, Malpass told reporters, but gave no specific estimate.

  • Google’s Supreme Court victory over Oracle hailed as ‘fantastic’ for small companies

    The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Google in a $9 billion copyright fight against Oracle over software in billions of Android phones, in a ruling hailed as “a fantastic win” for smaller companies trying to innovate.

  • Goldman Axes Short Dollar Call as U.S. Yields Spoil Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost six months after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recommended shorting the dollar, it’s calling it quits on the trade.In a note titled “tactical retreat,” Goldman’s currency team closed its recommended short greenback position against a basket of Group-of-10 commodity currencies, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars. The firm joins hedge funds and other investors capitulating on bearish dollar bets after surging Treasury yields triggered a rebound in the U.S. currency, capsizing one of the world’s most crowded macro trades.“Although we still expect these currencies to appreciate versus the dollar over the coming quarters, firm U.S. growth and rising bond yields may keep the greenback supported over the short-term,” strategists including Zach Pandl wrote in a note Friday. “After a choppy few months we are closing our recommended dollar short trade.”What was a near-consensus call at the end of last year has come undone as improving economic data and an 80 basis point surge in 10-year Treasury yields boosted the dollar’s appeal relative to peers. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has risen by more than 2% this year.Yet Goldman’s call wasn’t a money-loser: The trade would have netted a 5% gain since its inception even though it has been “roughly flat” since the start of the year, the strategists wrote.Read More: Macro Traders Couldn’t Care Less About Dollar Debasement FearsGoldman is “still quite bearish on the broad dollar outlook both from a cyclical standpoint and from a structural standpoint,” Pandl said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He added that the greenback is still expensive relative to peers and the recovering global economy and a widening U.S. current account deficit could weigh on the currency over the longer term.Opportunities to short the dollar may re-emerge as Europe’s pandemic situation improves, the Goldman team wrote. It sees the euro gaining in the next three months to the $1.21 level before testing $1.28 in a year. The common currency rose 0.5% to trade around $1.1814 at 12:37pm Monday in New York.“Clear evidence that Europe’s Covid situation is getting under control would likely warrant fresh dollar short recommendations,” the strategists wrote.Yet for now, the U.S. economy is showing signs of gaining strength, which could bolster the dollar by driving up bond yields. The U.S. Labor Department on Friday reported that employers in March added the most jobs in seven months, with improvement across most industries.For Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., the better-than-expected jobs report added to evidence the economy “is gathering momentum” and bolsters the case for a stronger dollar this quarter.“With vaccinations and reopening picking up, the labor market should continue to improve in April and beyond,” Thin said. “The dollar should continue to power ahead.”(Adds comments from Pandl in 6th paragraph; updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Strong economic data lifts Dow, S&P 500 to record closes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks rallied on Monday with the Dow and S&P 500 closing at record levels, as a round of strong economic data buoyed investor optimism for the economic reopening and a muted climb in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield kept inflation worries in check. An ISM survey for March showed a measure of U.S. services industry activity jumped to a record high. The data followed Friday's report showing U.S. nonfarm payrolls surged by 916,000 jobs in March, trouncing forecasts.

  • Canada Dollar Looks to Extend Outperformance Deeper Into 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Already one of the best-performing major currencies this year, Canada’s dollar looks poised to become a market favorite for all of 2021.At the heart of the loonie’s broad gains are demand for the country’s abundant natural resources, attractive yields and proximity to the U.S., where vaccination rollouts and infrastructure spending are seen helping Canada’s biggest export market regain its footing.Against that reflation-trade backdrop and relative calm in equity markets, the Bank of Canada signaled it will slow quantitative easing. That’s fueled the currency’s largest quarterly return in years against two haven counterparts: the yen and Swiss franc. Even versus the dollar, which defied dour forecasts to post its best quarter in a year, the loonie rose more than 1%, and it’s just behind the British pound for the title of best major currency so far this year.“The Canadian recovery will be impressive in the second half, with growth projections revised up,” said John Velis, a strategist at BNY Mellon, who is long the loonie versus the dollar. “Furthermore, the global reopening will help commodities as we get deeper into the year and we’ll see commodity- and oil-related FX do well.”The loonie’s first-quarter performance is unlikely to be just a flash in the pan. With economies of Group-of-20 nations forecast to rebound this year, U.S. and Canada rank in the top five, seen expanding 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively, according to Bloomberg data. As growth gains traction and major central banks remain accommodative for the foreseeable future, rising demand for commodities could support the currency well into next year.While commodity prices and the loonie don’t move in lockstep, the 21-day correlation between the Bloomberg Commodity Index and Deutsche Bank AG’s trade-weighted index for the Canadian dollar is above 70% and near the highs seen in the past five years. U.S. President Joe Biden’s “green” infrastructure packages should further underpin prices with some analysts touting an impending commodity supercycle.Philippe Jauer, a money manager at Amundi Asset Management, says the Biden spending package will be bullish for the Canadian dollar and other resource-linked currencies. The administration is moving “swiftly, massively and this is what the market is looking at for now,” he said, adding that Canada’s export market stands to benefit.Jauer is following a butterfly strategy that comprises long bets on the dollar, commodity-linked currencies and a short on the euro. He favors the Canadian dollar versus most other G-10 currencies except the greenback.The combination of solid growth and subdued inflation is particularly appealing to fixed-income managers. Headline consumer-price inflation in Canada is running about 1.1% per year -- below a 1.7% reading in the U.S. The five-year breakeven inflation rate for Canada, a gauge of bond market expectations for consumer-price gains, is around 1.9%, compared with around 2.6% for a similar U.S. measure.With Canadian government yields in maturities of five years and less exceeding that of U.S. counterparts, carry returns are comparatively attractive. Among higher yielding nations, Canada’s favorable sovereign ratings and limited U.S. dollar funding concerns make it an attractive alternative to many emerging-market counterparts.Not everyone is upbeat on the loonie. For Bipan Rai, a strategist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the global growth story is already priced in and he anticipates weakening versus the greenback as markets re-price central bank policy. “Put simply, we don’t think that the Bank of Canada will hike ahead of the Fed when push comes to shove post-2021.”There are also risks to the growth outlook, among them the potential failure of vaccines to rein in the pandemic and challenges that Biden will face to get his spending plans approved. But at the moment, markets are betting on a brighter outlook.One-year implied volatility in the Canadian dollar last week plummeted to the lowest level in more than a month -- a sign that options traders are getting more comfortable with loonie stability longer term. Technically, the loonie is flirting with key long-term hurdles against the U.S. dollar, euro and yen. Versus the greenback, a double-top and descending wedge pattern since March 2020 have spot slowly approaching a 2015 support line at around C$1.2280, from its current level of about C$1.2536.That’s a level to be tested this year, if Greg Anderson at Bank of Montreal is right. He’s got a year-end outlook of C$1.22, which would be the strongest since 2017, and sees yield differentials helping guide the way. Canadian two-year rates still exceed equivalent U.S. debt by about 6 basis points and their German counterparts by about 95 basis points. Canadian yields have largely kept pace with jumps in Treasury rates, so that pulled the loonie higher on lots of crosses, said Anderson.“The yield differential that has opened up will still create a bit of attraction for the loonie on crosses,” he said. “And that should help it outperform.”(Updates Canadian dollar price in 13th and 2-year rates in 14th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Private Equity Sees Shale Escape Route by Building Cash Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Private-equity firms that bet big on shale for more than a decade finally are seeing glimmers of hope that their investments will bear fruit.Pioneer Natural Resources Co. took analysts and investors by surprise with its $6.4 billion deal to buy DoublePoint Energy LLC, a Permian shale powerhouse backed by Apollo Global Management Inc., Quantum Energy Partners, Magnetar Capital and Blackstone Credit. It’s the largest acquisition of a closely held oil company since 2011.Big funds were among the most-acquisitive suitors in North American shale fields such as the Permian Basin, planning to flip their holdings to giant public companies for quick profits. But the strategy collapsed as debt-fueled drillers contributed to a global crude glut, oil markets shuddered and would-be buyers of PE-backed explorers turned their backs.Deals like Pioneer’s takeover of DoublePoint have been few and far between. Over the past year, transactions have been dominated by public companies merging with each other in all-stock deals, rather than snapping up private equity-backed entities. But DoublePoint offered something different from its peers, co-CEO Cody Campbell said in an interview.“The bar has gotten so high because the market has got so disciplined that a deal needs to add cash flow on Day One,” Campbell said in an interview. “It can’t just be the right prospect, can’t just have the right acreage, it has to be something that can fold into a larger company and provide accretion. We had a very tall task to get there.”Pioneer made the case that the deal would improve key financial metrics and increase dividend prospects without adding much debt. Crucially, CEO Scott Sheffield pledged to slow DoublePoint’s rapid growth in order to harvest more cash, cutting the number of rigs active across its assets to five from seven.Analysts have been mixed on the deal. Credit Suisse Group AG and Cowen & Co. raised target prices for Pioneer’s stock, noting expectations for improved cash flow. Meanwhile, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and Scotiabank questioned the price to be paid and whether Pioneer even needed to bulk up its portfolio.Pioneer fell along with its peers on Monday, declining 7.6% to $152.18 at 4:15 p.m. in New York, as international and U.S. crude prices slumped.The transaction will “represent something of a litmus test of a healthy company with ample inventory pursuing an acquisition for prices that are off the bottom,” Scott Gruber at Citigroup Inc. wrote in a note.Higher CadenceEven if similar deals don’t come to immediate fruition, it’s clear that many smaller, private companies are as focused on pursuing the cash flow model as their public counterparts. The problem for the industry is that many private companies need to first build production to a point at which they can begin earning money. That means a lot more oil supply at a time when demand is still weak due to the pandemic.“We have to get to free cash flow positive before a public company can buy one of our private companies,” Wil Vanloh, co-founder of Quantum, said before the DoublePoint deal was announced. Therefore “we’re willing to run a higher rig cadence than we’re used to. That is something that a lot of private equity funds are realizing.”Other closely held Permian explorers that may be attractive to buyers include Mewbourne Oil Co., Endeavor Energy Resources and Crownquest Operating LLC, according to William Janela, a New York-based analyst at Credit Suisse. The trio is running a combined 22 rigs in the Permian, more than Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. combined.“Any next wave of consolidation will need to include ‘roll-up’ of larger” closely held outfits, he said.(Adds new chart; updates share price in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Steadies Amid Recovery Optimism After U.S. Jobs Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied as investors weighed a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report against a weakening dollar.Employers in the U.S. added the most jobs in seven months in March, as more coronavirus vaccinations and fewer business restrictions bolstered the labor market recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 from February, according to a Labor Department report released on Good Friday holiday, when stocks and commodities markets were closed and the bond market closed early.“The outstanding jump in employment is fueling optimism that growth this year will be extraordinary, boosting both stocks and interest rates, which pulls gold in opposite directions,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, said in an email.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped its short call on the currency.Commodity traders are also watching the progress of U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-spending proposal. Republicans, wary of the tax increases needed to fund it, have said they may support a smaller plan.Still, bullion trading volume remains muted as markets in much of Europe, Australia, China and Hong Kong are shut for the Easter Monday holiday.Gold prices this year had their first quarterly drop since 2018 as U.S. bond yields rose amid more optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery. That has caused investors to turn more bearish on the precious metal -- holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have dropped to the lowest since May, while hedge funds cut net bullish gold bets to a three-week low last week.“Gold is likely to face an uphill climb -- the global economy is recovering fast,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,726.75 an ounce at 2:45 p.m. in New York. Futures for June delivery on the Comex settled little changed at $1,728.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium all fell.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Capitalizes on Surge With $1 Billion Share Sale Program

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. is set to cash in on its 2021 surge after the company said it may sell up to $1 billion worth of additional shares in one of the largest at-the-market equity offerings ever announced for the retail sector.The video game retailer erased an early 14% drop to close 2.4% lower in New York at $186.95. Jefferies will manage the offering of up to 3.5 million shares, according to a statement, and proceeds will be used to further accelerate its corporate transformation.GameStop’s offering plan is 10 times larger than one it announced in December with Jefferies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. However, the potential dilution to shareholders is about the same since the retailer was worth $13.4 billion at Thursday’s close, roughly 10 times its value at the end of 2020.The at-the-market program is also different than traditional secondary offerings as it enables the company to sell shares directly into the open market, allowing it to take advantage of an influx of individual investors.“It makes sense to convert some of the stock into cash, which could then be used to accelerate the transformation effort,” said Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joe Feldman in an email. “Cash would be a more attractive currency than stock to complete an acquisition to accelerate the transformation.”Nearly 14 million shares changed hands on Monday, that’s less than half what’s been seen on average over the past month. Traders will keep a close eye on trading volume this week as the nature of the offering means the company can complete the stock sale at their discretion.As part of a corporate overhaul spearheaded by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, the company has brought in a number of new executives including a chief growth officer and chief technology officer, adding technology experience to its team to help move the company away from its brick-and-mortar business.In a separate statement on Monday, GameStop released preliminary sales results for the first nine weeks of fiscal 2021. Total global sales increased about 11% from the same period a year ago, jumping 18% in March after a 5.3% rise in February.GameStop, based in the Dallas suburbs, has suffered with the video-game industry’s shift to online distribution. With gamers downloading more and more -- or at least ordering software and gear via e-commerce -- there’s less reason to make a trip to a physical store. The company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings last month.(Updates share price move throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Scaramucci: Bitcoin Is The Apex Predator, But Ethereum Will Be The Actual Store Of Value

    Anthony Scaramucci, known Bitcoin proponent heading global investment firm SkyBridge Capital, believes that the future of the digital asset in investment portfolios is inevitable. What Happened: In a recent interview with CNBC, Scaramucci called it "the apex predator in the space. I tell my clients whether you like it or not, the world is moving into digitization.” SkyBridge Capital’s Bitcoin Fund LP holds over $600 million worth of Bitcoin at present, and two weeks ago, the firm applied for the SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF. However, by Scaramucci’s own admission, SkyBridge’s focus on Bitcoin may have more to do with its clients’ preferences rather than his own. “I predicted Ethereum has good fundamentals and will grow, but I’m in an institutionalist sort of business. I think like an institutionalist, and I’ve got to get my clients thinking about cryptocurrency and digital assets. So, as a first step, I’m focused on Bitcoin and we only have now a Bitcoin fund,” he said. Why It Matters: In recent months, Ethereum has risen in popularity, and price, after its use cases extended beyond DeFi (decentralized finance) into the realm of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has garnered support from high-profile investors, including Mark Cuban, who recently revealed his bullish stance on Ethereum, calling it a “hotbed of continuous innovation”. Scaramucci appeared to share this belief too, as he went on to state, "The technology around Ethereum is going to make it a sticky cryptocurrency and a store of value and something people will transact with.” What Else: While he wouldn’t recommend a 20% portfolio allocation towards cryptocurrency just yet, Scaramucci thinks that an allocation between one and three percent would be ideal for investors. “When you think about our children... they're going to be very comfortable transacting in Ethereum or Bitcoin, and I’ve got to get my clients ready for that,” he said. “If they have a 1, 2, or 3% position they're going to look at us as fiduciaries and think they were very well served.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCoinbase Employees Exchange NFT Wedding Rings On Ethereum Blockchain During CeremonyAnalysts Suggest 'Silent Crash' May Be Underway As NFT Prices Floors Plummet© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Active Manager Darts Hit Target in Decade’s Easiest Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- After a decade of futility, active mutual fund managers are having the run of a lifetime in 2021’s can’t-miss stock market.With leadership in equities moving beyond megacap tech companies -- for once -- stock pickers are finding a reprieve from the dominance of their index-tracking rivals. Selective bets on undervalued stocks are paying off as unloved value and cyclical strategies fall into favor.The first quarter saw 58% of large-cap active funds outperform their Russell 1000 benchmarks, compared with the 44% historical average, Bank of America analysts wrote in a recent note. For core funds, which blend growth and value, 62% outperformed, the most in the first quarter since 2001 and the third-best since 1991, thanks in part to overweight positions in industrials, financials and materials.While proponents of active management may want to credit the big quarter to nimble stock picking, the performance is more accurately ascribed to the market backdrop. The first three months of 2021 have served up an especially rich landscape for anyone trying to beat a market-weighted benchmark, with equal-weighted indexes far surpassing their standard counterparts.“We’re in what used to be called a stock-pickers’ market,” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, said by phone. “The playing field has gotten more leveled for active investors or active fund managers -- maybe not to be able to outperform passive but a more-level playing field.”Those managers pursuing midcap and large-cap strategies have done particularly well, according to Jefferies’ analysts Steven DeSanctis and Eric Lockenvitz, with 56% of large-cap growth managers beating their benchmarks, helped by big tech names taking a step back while more reasonably priced growth stocks thrived.“For five-to-10 years, it was hard to outperform if you didn’t own big positions in the megacap tech names,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “Now, with the completely changed economic outlook, not only has value come back into favor, but there’s more dispersion among individual names, so it’s not just the big tech stocks dragging the market higher.”An equal-weight version of the S&P 500, where megacap hegemony is reduced, is having its best year relative to the classic market-cap weighted S&P 500 in more than a decade, besting it by more than 4 percentage points. A similar dynamic is playing out in the small-cap universe where an equal-weight index of tinier companies is besting the Russell 2000 by nearly 6 percentage points this year.Implied correlation for U.S. equities has also declined, with individual stocks moving independently to one another as of late. A gauge of projected correlation in S&P 500 stocks in the next month fell to 0.22, down from the 0.70 reading clocked ahead of the November elections. A reading of 1 means securities are moving in lockstep.“There were a few months there where if you bought a technology stock, you were pretty sure it was going higher -- and in most cases it did. Now you have to be a bit more selective, not only on your sector but even within technology,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. “This is the time for the first time in a while where we’re seeing technology hit the brakes a little bit. And so with that, some of the value stocks are coming into play.”Actively managed exchange-traded funds are also attracting loads of cash, taking in more than $32 billion during the first quarter. That’s by far the best on record and up from only $3 billion during the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The success of Cathie Wood at Ark Investment Management is drawing attention to the category, which combines the low cost and tax advantages of the ETF wrapper with the benefits of stock picking. Her funds have taken in almost $18 billion in the first three months of 2021 alone, despite a recent slate of underperformance as Wood’s growth strategies faltered amid the spike in Treasury yields.“Active mangers could very easily continue to benefit from the reflation and could very much benefit from rotations that are taking place inside the market if they’re positioned properly,” said Scott Knapp, chief market strategist at CUNA Mutual Group. “But I think the part of the active management story that was driven by theme-based investing -- some of these speculative, momentum stories -- is likely going to be fleeting especially if we see meaningful increases in interest rates.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The record-setting U.S. economy is here: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

  • Tesla is on fire, but these EV-related stocks could end up just as hot

    Tesla’s first-quarter delivery numbers settled the question of whether demand for electric vehicles would strengthen and reach critical mass. Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) soared last year, but during 2021, volatility has been painful for shorter-term investors whose timing has been less than ideal. Then on April 5, the shares soared as much as 7% following the company’s report that it had delivered 184,800 electric vehicles during the first quarter.

  • Japan Airlines to retire 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines after United incident

    "JAL has decided to accelerate the retirement of all P&W equipped Boeing 777 by March 2021, which (was) originally planned by March 2022," the Japanese airline said on Monday in a notice on its website. JAL said it would use newer Airbus SE A350s on domestic routes to Osaka's Itami Airport and use international planes for other domestic routes to help maintain flight frequencies.

  • 2 Compelling Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    The crises of the past year – the COVID pandemic, the social lockdowns, the economic shock – are on the wane, and that’s good. However, the crisis post-mortems are rolling in. It’s only natural to compare the current economic crisis to the ‘Great Recession’ of 12 years ago, but as Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out, “Considering the differences in what caused the Great Financial Crisis of a little more than 12 years ago… and the current crisis… it’s little wonder that as good as things are when compared to this time last year there remains much to be revealed as to how the exit and the legacy of the pandemic crisis will take shape…” Stoltzfus also believes that the economic data, while suffering some setbacks, is generally resilient. Markets are rising, and that, as Stoltzfus says, “…in our view likely presents more opportunity than risk for investors who have suitable tolerance for risk and who practice patience.” Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two stocks earning a round of applause from Oppenheimer's stock analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that both share a profile: a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street’s analyst corps and a reliable dividend yielding at least 8%. Let’s see what Oppenheimer has to say about them. Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) We’ll start with Owl Rock Capital, one of the financial industry’s myriad specialty finance companies. These companies generally inhabit the middle-market finance sector, where they make available capital for acquisitions, recapitalizations, and general operations to mid-market companies that don’t necessarily have access to other sources of credit. Owl Rock’s portfolio consists of investments in 119 companies, totaling $11.3 billion. Of these investments, 96% are senior secured loans. Owl Rock reported its 4Q20, and full year results, at the end of February. The company saw Q4 net income of $180.7 million, which came out to 46 cents per share. This was up from 36 cents per share in 4Q19, a 27% increase. Also up was investment income, which at $221.3 million for the quarter was up 9% year-over-year. Full-year investment income was $803.3 million, up more than 11% from 2019. In addition, the company finished 2019 with over $27 billion in assets under management. Of particular interest to dividend investors, Owl Rock’s board declared a 31-cent per common share dividend for the first quarter. This is payable in mid-May, and matches the company’s previous regular dividend payments. The annualized rate of $1.24 gives a yield of 9%. Also of interest about Owl Rock’s dividend, the company paid out the sixth and final special dividend – related to the 2019 IPO launch – in this past December. In 2019, ORCC paid out for 80 cent special dividends, along with the regular dividend payments. The company has kept its dividend reliable, meeting both the regular and special payments, since going public in the summer of 2019. Owl Rock caught the attention of Oppenheimer’s Mitchel Penn, who sees the company as a solid investment with potential to beat the estimates. "We estimate EPS of $1.22 and $1.34 in 2021 and 2022 for an ROE of 8% and 9%, respectively. We project that Owl Rock can earn a 8.5% ROE, and given an estimated cost of equity capital of 8.5% we calculate a fair value of $15/share or 1.02x book value," Penn noted. "To achieve an 8.5% ROE, ORCC will either need to increase its portfolio yield from 8.4% to 9.0% or increase its leverage from 1x to 1.2x. It’s also possible that it does a little of both. Our model accounts for the fee expense increase from a flat 75 bps to a base fee of 1.5% on assets and an incentive fee of 17.5% on income." Penn rates this stock an Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $15 price target suggest a 7% upside potential from current levels. The dividend yield, however, is the true attraction here (To watch Penn’s track record, click here.) ORCC shares have attracted 3 recent reviews, and all are to Buy – which makes the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. This stock is selling for $13.98 per share and has an average price target of $14.71. (See ORCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Sticking with the mid-market finance sector, we’ll take a look at Fidus Investment. This company, like Owl Rock, offers capital access to smaller firms, including access to debt solutions. Fidus has a portfolio that is based mainly on senior secured debt, along with mezzanine debt. The company that Fidus has invested in are valued between $10 million and $150 million. In the fourth quarter, rounding out 2020, Fidus invested in seven companies new to its portfolio, putting a total of $103.9 million into the investments. The company’s portfolio, for that quarter, brought in an adjusted net investment income of $10.7 million, or 25 cents per common share. This was up 3 cents, or 13%, year-over-year. For the full year 2020, the adjusted net income reached $38 million, up from $35.3 million in 2019. Per share, 2020’s $1.55 was up 7.6% yoy. Fidus’ shares have been climbing steadily in the past year. Since last April, the stock has gained an impressive 153%. This gives FDUS a solid share appreciation, to complement the dividend returns. Those dividends are substantial. The company declared its 1Q21 payment in February, and paid out on March 26. The regular payment, at 31 cents per common share, yields 8% with an annualized payout of $1.24. In addition to this regular payment, Fidus also declared a special dividend of 7 cents per share, nearly double the 4-cent special payment made in the previous quarter. Turning now to the Oppenheimer coverage on Fidus, we find that 5-star analyst Chris Kotowski is pleased with this company, enough to rate it an Outperform (i.e. Buy) with an $18 price target. This figure suggests a 15% one-year upside. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) “The fundamentals [are] stable with debt investments at year-end essentially stable and interest income in line with both the prior quarter and our estimate…. What we are most pleased about is that we ended the year with only one small non-accrual. There was a significant loss during the year on one credit, which was crystallized in 4Q20, but there were also equity gains in 1Q20 that offset that, and in our mind, the fact that we end a year like this with minimal net losses validates FDUS's business model.” Of Fidus’ dividend policy, maintaining a base payment with special dividends added on when possible, Kotowski writes simply, “We think a variable dividend makes a world of sense.” Like ORCC above, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 recent positive reviews. Fidus’ shares are selling for $15.70 and their $17.17 average price target indicates a 9% upside potential from that level. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7027 Sets the Tone, but Low Volume Could Be Problem

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7027.

  • Is your state saying no to the $10,200 unemployment tax break?

    More than a dozen are not excluding the benefits from state taxes. Is yours among them?