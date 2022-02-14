U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

First AI-Powered TV Ad Management Platform, Moneyball, Joins Forces with LUSI

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMA Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: LUSI) (the “Company” or “ZUKI.APP”) (name and ticker symbol change pending) is pleased to announce that it has joined forces with LILAKFORTUNE, LDA (doing business as “Moneyball”), the first artificial intelligence (AI)- powered TV ads management platform, connecting sporting organizations, clubs, teams, and other influencers (large and small) and the brands who sponsor them with their fans and followers through over-the-top (OTT) media services.

Applications for Moneyball tech include:

  • Post advertising dynamically embedded through video ads.

  • Using machine learning-based approaches to automate and optimize the processes for potential consumer identification, information extraction, and market segmentation.

  • Targeted advertising in order to present the most relevant advertising messages to consumers.

  • Managing semantics-driven video ads.

  • Distribute the data efficiently in order to maximize the ROI for brands for media Consumers.

  • Integration with existing technologies already deployed.

  • High-Level Data and Analytics.

  • Object detection – Different engines focused on specific groups of game objects and formations.

  • Optical flow-based Computer Vision to identify movement of a ball/moving object.

Moneyball General Manager Joel de Silva said, “We decided to partner with ZUKI.APP, since we are both in a mission to empower digital experiences and convert the right audience into engaged fans.”

Transaction Overview

The deal takes the form of a share swap, which sees the Company taking a 25% equity ownership stake in the voting shares of Moneyball, which is valued at eight million U.S. dollars ($8,000,000), and Moneyball receiving 6,153,846 voting shares of the Company at a price of $0.325 per share. By law and agreement, the shares issued on both sides in connection of this deal will be restricted for a year. In this transaction, the Company will have VIE control for purposes of consolidating the results of these two companies.

This deal contemplates, LUSI, Moneyball and LUSI’s other group companies collaborating to raise up to $75 million in capital together, with up to $2 million of that new capital earmarked for application to the execution of Moneyball’s ambitious strategic plan to grow and to diversify its revenue streams through adoption of its AI-powered by sporting clubs across Europe, with the main focus being on top flight professional football (soccer) clubs. Moneyball has three such clubs aboard so far, one in Brazil and two in Portugal.

About ZUKI.APP

Learn more about ZUKI.APP and its sister companies at https://www.zuki.app/zuki-group.

Forward-Looking Statements Notice

This press release includes statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" and for this reason is subject to the forward looking notice disclaimer found at https://www.zuki.app.

Media Contact

Please direct media inquiries as follows:

ZUKI.APP:

Jim Phipps
MMA Global, Inc.
3275 S. Jones Blvd.
Suite 104
Las Vegas, NV 89146
JPhipps@zuki.app
+18018003350
https://www.zuki.app

Moneyball:

Joel de Silva
LILAKFORTUNE, LDA
Lugar de Catapeixe, s/n
4550-215 Castelo de Paiva
Portugal
https://www.getmoneyball.com


