First aid kit market to grow by 3.92% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Demand from the sports industry will drive growth -Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First aid kit market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including 3M Co., Acme United Corp., AdvaCare Pharma, Adventure Ready Brands, Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., Cintas Corp., Cramer Products Inc., DC Safety, Fieldtex Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, KANGLIDI Medical Articles Co. Ltd., Lifeline, Longbow, Medline Industries LP, Paul Hartmann AG, Protective Industrial Products, Ready America Inc., Sterimed Group, and UniFirst Corp. among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: End-user (industrial, commercial, and individual), product type (common type kit and special type kit), and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World).
In 2017, the first aid kit market was valued at USD 438.11 million. From a regional perspective, Asia held the largest market share, valued at USD 191.80 million. The first aid kit market size is estimated to grow by USD 130.38 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.66% according to Technavio.
First aid kit market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global first aid kit market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
3M Co.: The company offers a first aid kit that enables workers to work in a safe manner in the wind industry and is suitable for both onshore and offshore access requirements in conjunction with supplementary GWO BST training modules.
Acme United Corp.: The company offers a first aid kit which is a weatherproof case ideal for all indoor and outdoor use and an easy-to-carry handle or wall mountable for quick access in an emergency.
AdvaCare Pharma: The company offers a first aid kit which is an assortment of medical paraphernalia that is essential when performing first aid on somebody.
Global first aid kit market – Market dynamics
Major drivers:
Demand from the sports industry
Stringent safety regulations
Evolving product formats
KEY challenges:
Limitations of size and weight of first aid kits
Easy to make first aid kits
Need for updated components in first aid kits
The first aid kit market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
First Aid Kit Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
160
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 130.38 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.92
Regional analysis
Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
Asia at 50%
Key countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
3M Co., Acme United Corp., AdvaCare Pharma, Adventure Ready Brands, Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., Cintas Corp., Cramer Products Inc., DC Safety, Fieldtex Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KANGLIDI Medical Articles Co. Ltd., Lifeline, Lonogbow, Medline Industries LP, Paul Hartmann AG, Protective Industrial Products, Ready America Inc., Sterimed Group, and UniFirst Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Customization purview
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global first aid kit market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Individual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Product Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product Type
7.3 Common type kit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Special type kit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 3M Co.
12.4 Acme United Corp.
12.5 AdvaCare Pharma
12.6 Adventure Ready Brands
12.7 Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc.
12.8 Cintas Corp.
12.9 Cramer Products Inc.
12.10 DC Safety
12.11 Fieldtex Products Inc.
12.12 Honeywell International Inc.
12.13 Johnson and Johnson
12.14 KANGLIDI Medical Articles Co. Ltd.
12.15 Lifeline
12.16 Medline Industries LP
12.17 Paul Hartmann AG
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
