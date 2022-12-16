First aid kit market to grow by 3.92% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Demand from the sports industry will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First aid kit market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global First Aid Kit Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including 3M Co., Acme United Corp., AdvaCare Pharma, Adventure Ready Brands, Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., Cintas Corp., Cramer Products Inc., DC Safety, Fieldtex Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, KANGLIDI Medical Articles Co. Ltd., Lifeline, Longbow, Medline Industries LP, Paul Hartmann AG, Protective Industrial Products, Ready America Inc., Sterimed Group, and UniFirst Corp. among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (industrial, commercial, and individual), product type (common type kit and special type kit), and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World).

In 2017, the first aid kit market was valued at USD 438.11 million. From a regional perspective, Asia held the largest market share, valued at USD 191.80 million. The first aid kit market size is estimated to grow by USD 130.38 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.66% according to Technavio.

First aid kit market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global first aid kit market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

3M Co.: The company offers a first aid kit that enables workers to work in a safe manner in the wind industry and is suitable for both onshore and offshore access requirements in conjunction with supplementary GWO BST training modules.

Acme United Corp.: The company offers a first aid kit which is a weatherproof case ideal for all indoor and outdoor use and an easy-to-carry handle or wall mountable for quick access in an emergency.

AdvaCare Pharma: The company offers a first aid kit which is an assortment of medical paraphernalia that is essential when performing first aid on somebody.

Story continues

Global first aid kit market – Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Demand from the sports industry

Stringent safety regulations

Evolving product formats

KEY challenges:

Limitations of size and weight of first aid kits

Easy to make first aid kits

Need for updated components in first aid kits

The first aid kit market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this first aid kit market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the first aid kit market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the first aid kit market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the first aid kit market across Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of first aid kit market vendors

First Aid Kit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 130.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.92 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 50% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Acme United Corp., AdvaCare Pharma, Adventure Ready Brands, Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., Cintas Corp., Cramer Products Inc., DC Safety, Fieldtex Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KANGLIDI Medical Articles Co. Ltd., Lifeline, Lonogbow, Medline Industries LP, Paul Hartmann AG, Protective Industrial Products, Ready America Inc., Sterimed Group, and UniFirst Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

