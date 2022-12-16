U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

First aid kit market to grow by 3.92% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Demand from the sports industry will drive growth -Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First aid kit market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including 3M Co., Acme United Corp., AdvaCare Pharma, Adventure Ready Brands, Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., Cintas Corp., Cramer Products Inc., DC Safety, Fieldtex Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, KANGLIDI Medical Articles Co. Ltd., Lifeline, Longbow, Medline Industries LP, Paul Hartmann AG, Protective Industrial Products, Ready America Inc., Sterimed Group, and UniFirst Corp. among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: End-user (industrial, commercial, and individual), product type (common type kit and special type kit), and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World).

To understand more about the first aid kit market, request a sample report

In 2017, the first aid kit market was valued at USD 438.11 million. From a regional perspective, Asia held the largest market share, valued at USD 191.80 million. The first aid kit market size is estimated to grow by USD 130.38 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.66% according to Technavio.

First aid kit market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global first aid kit market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • 3M Co.: The company offers a first aid kit that enables workers to work in a safe manner in the wind industry and is suitable for both onshore and offshore access requirements in conjunction with supplementary GWO BST training modules.

  • Acme United Corp.: The company offers a first aid kit which is a weatherproof case ideal for all indoor and outdoor use and an easy-to-carry handle or wall mountable for quick access in an emergency.

  • AdvaCare Pharma: The company offers a first aid kit which is an assortment of medical paraphernalia that is essential when performing first aid on somebody.

Global first aid kit market – Market dynamics

Major drivers:

  • Demand from the sports industry

  • Stringent safety regulations

  • Evolving product formats

KEY challenges:

  • Limitations of size and weight of first aid kits

  • Easy to make first aid kits

  • Need for updated components in first aid kits

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The first aid kit market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this first aid kit market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the first aid kit market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the first aid kit market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the first aid kit market across Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of first aid kit market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Baby Warming Devices Market by End-user, Product Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The baby warming devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 527.43 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, pediatric centers, and labor and delivery centers), product type (phototherapy units, radiant warmers, and incubators), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The healthcare equipment leasing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 25,026.35 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (durable medical equipment, surgical and therapy equipment leasing, personal and home-care equipment, digital and electronic equipment leasing, and storage and transport equipment leasing), end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

First Aid Kit Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 130.38 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.92

Regional analysis

Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

Asia at 50%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Acme United Corp., AdvaCare Pharma, Adventure Ready Brands, Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., Cintas Corp., Cramer Products Inc., DC Safety, Fieldtex Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KANGLIDI Medical Articles Co. Ltd., Lifeline, Lonogbow, Medline Industries LP, Paul Hartmann AG, Protective Industrial Products, Ready America Inc., Sterimed Group, and UniFirst Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global first aid kit market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Individual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 7.3 Common type kit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Special type kit - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3M Co.

  • 12.4 Acme United Corp.

  • 12.5 AdvaCare Pharma

  • 12.6 Adventure Ready Brands

  • 12.7 Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc.

  • 12.8 Cintas Corp.

  • 12.9 Cramer Products Inc.

  • 12.10 DC Safety

  • 12.11 Fieldtex Products Inc.

  • 12.12 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 12.13 Johnson and Johnson

  • 12.14 KANGLIDI Medical Articles Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Lifeline

  • 12.16 Medline Industries LP

  • 12.17 Paul Hartmann AG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-aid-kit-market-to-grow-by-3-92-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-demand-from-the-sports-industry-will-drive-growth--technavio-301704344.html

SOURCE Technavio

