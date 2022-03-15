U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

First American Partners with Integrity to Enhance Experiences for High-Net-Worth Clients

·5 min read

National wealth management firm with 50-year history integrates its advisory expertise with Integrity's insurtech platform to help advisors protect clients' legacies

DALLAS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), an omnichannel insurtech leader in life, health and wealth solutions, today announced it has acquired First American Insurance Underwriters ("First American"), an insurance services and wealth management advisory based in Boston. As part of the acquisition, Allan Gersten, Chairman and CEO of First American, and Ken Shapiro, President of First American, will become Managing Partners in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

First American provides insurance and wealth advisors with financial products, insurance solutions and exclusive services to serve high-net-worth individuals and families. Led by one of the industry's most experienced executive teams, First American is guided by a set of fundamentals that have established a culture of excellence, reliability and respect for half a century. Today, advisors nationwide rely on First American to design and deliver creative solutions that protect clients' principal and legacy.

"When advisors turn to First American, they know they'll get a level of knowledge and professionalism that is rarely found elsewhere in the industry," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Ken and Allan have built an incredible reputation for being mindful of the multifaceted needs of their advisors' clients. We can't wait to continue building on that legacy by providing the full range of Integrity's comprehensive insurtech suite of resources to complement and support their mission. The First American team will find operational efficiencies, enhanced technology and strong marketing solutions that will position them for accelerated growth. Together, we will continue to relentlessly innovate how Americans safeguard their health and wealth — we couldn't be more excited to get started."

"Over the past 50 years, our organization has become a go-to firm for advisors managing high-net-worth clients," explained Allan Gersten, Chairman and CEO of First American. "The financial and business objectives of those clients can be highly complex, and this partnership puts us in an ideal position to serve that market even better as the industry continues to evolve. In addition, the strategic vision, perspective and values of First American and Integrity are well-aligned. Together, we become a deeper and stronger organization with augmented capacity and resources, creating expanded opportunities for our advisors and better solutions for our clients. We have a compelling opportunity ahead of us to serve more Americans and we are ready for the challenge."

The First American team's proficiency for creative problem-solving will make them vital leaders in Integrity's burgeoning partner network, a peer group of innovative industry experts who collaborate to ensure Americans are prepared for the good days ahead. These leaders and icons strategize to optimize insurance and financial processes, and integrate life, health and wealth solutions for all Americans.

"Partnering with Integrity was the right opportunity at the right time for our business," said Ken Shapiro, President of First American. "Integrity's position of industry leadership and the way we fit into the organization was key for us. We can maintain our personalized approach to our advisors, while now having the many benefits and support of a large and dynamic organization behind us. In Integrity, we have a partner who understands who we are and will empower us to amplify our future growth. We're so proud to partner with Integrity and look forward to what's ahead."

Integrity's end-to-end proprietary platform offers cutting-edge insurtech systems and resources that will enhance First American's ability to create peace of mind for clients. This technology encompasses insightful data and analytics, industry-leading customer relationship management software, powerful quoting and enrollment systems, as well as access to a best-in-class advertising and marketing firm. First American will realize greater operational effectiveness and efficiency by taking advantage of Integrity's extensive centralized business services, including finance, legal and compliance, Technology & Innovation as well as People & Culture.

First American can also offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about First American's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/FirstAmerican.

About Integrity Marketing Group
Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an omnichannel insurtech leader of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About First American Insurance Underwriters
First American Insurance Underwriters was founded more than 50 years ago in Boston, Massachusetts. Their business is focused on providing leading insurance and wealth advisors with access to financial products, creative insurance solutions, specialized service, and exclusive resources, offering full back-office support. Wealth managers, insurance advisors, property and casualty firms, and employee benefits firms all rely on First American to design and implement the most appropriate and competitive insurance solutions for their high-net-worth clients. They specialize in life insurance, long-term care, disability income and annuities solutions for personal and business planning. For more information, visit www.faiu.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Integrity Marketing Group, LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-american-partners-with-integrity-to-enhance-experiences-for-high-net-worth-clients-301502759.html

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

