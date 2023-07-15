What about First Americans Museum got judges' attention for Urban Land Institute award?

The Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society wait Sept. 18, 2021, for the procession to begin under a "Touch to Above," by Cherokee artists Demos Glass and Bill Glass Jr., during the opening day of the First Americans Museum (FAM).

First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City can add a prestigious Americas Award for Excellence from the Urban Land Institute to its trophy cases.

The award makes it one of 10 projects that institute judges deemed exceptional in design, planning, technology, amenities, economic impact, management, community engagement, innovation, sustainability, marketplace acceptance and other characteristics.

The 175,000-square-foot museum, on 280 acres along the Oklahoma River southeast of Interstate 40 and Interstate 35, opened in September 2021 after 30-plus years of delays. The grand opening over several days attracted dignitaries and cultural ambassadors, including representatives from all 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma.

"In one place, visitors experience the collective histories of 39 distinctive First American Nations in Oklahoma today," FAM says online. "First Americans Museum shares the cultural diversity, history, and contributions of the First Americans."

People view "WINIKO: Life of an Object" on Sept. 18, 2021, the opening day of the First Americans Museum (FAM) in Oklahoma City.

The Urban Land Institute named nonprofit First Americans Museum — FAM — as one of 20 finalists for the award in April, and announced it as a recipient late Thursday. The awards "recognize superior development efforts in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors."

"We're just absolutely ecstatic to be recognized among such a prestigious group of peers," said Shoshana Wasserman, deputy director of the museum and a member of the Thlopthlocco Tribal Town and Muscogee Nation. "It really speaks to the national and international importance of this museum."

FAM, started by the state, was completed by a partnership between the state and the city of Oklahoma City, with help of a Chickasaw Nation subsidiary, the American Indian Cultural Center Foundation and numerous donors.

Design architect was Johnson Fain, with Scott Johnson as design partner and William H. Fain, Jr. as managing partner/director of urban design and planning.

First Americans Museum features and attractions that impressed Urban Land Institute judges for the ULI's Awards of Excellence

The institute highlighted several features of the First Americans Museum in recognizing it with an Award of Excellence.

A sculpture, "Touch to Above" by Cherokee artists Demos Glass and Bill Glass Jr. is shown July 27, 2021, at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. The open hand is the universal welcome greeting for Native Americans and the cross represents the four directions, meaning all are welcome.

"The spiral mound represents the earth and nature, the buildings express man-made technologies. The structures are clad in light-colored steel and will lighten over time. The Exterior corten steel railings will age into a rust color corresponding with the red earth of Oklahoma."

"The Hall of The People, a 110-foot-tall prismatic glass structure, serves as a starting point for visitors and a central gathering space. Its form is inspired by a Wichita grass lodge and represents the 10 miles per day that native people were forced to walk during their expulsion."

"A stainless-steel sculpture called 'A Touch to Above' welcomes visitors upon arrival into the Courtyard. Flanking the entrance to the left side is the FAM Center, which features educational activities."

"The FAMstore, and the FAM Theater, feature a stage and 159 retractable seats for performances and special events. The Xchange Theater features a 50-foot-wide by 13.5-foot-tall video wall comprising 191 screens that showcase dynamic programming."

The Urban Land Institute was founded in 1936 with the purpose of providing ongoing education and networking for developers, builders, architects, engineers, bankers, planners and other land-use professionals. The organization also has an Oklahoma chapter, founded in 2007, which provides networking opportunities, city tours and speaking engagements designed to keep those involved updated on the latest trends in real estate and land use.

The exhibit "WINIKO: Life of an Object" is on view Aug. 31, 2021, on the mezzanine of the First Americans Museum.

Oklahoma Native Royalty wave to the crowd June 22 at the First Americans Museum's summer solstice celebration.

