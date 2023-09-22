First awards made under CHIPS Act includes $24.3 million for Ohio coalition

Sep 20, 2023; Johnstown, Ohio, USA; Work continues to develop the Intel chip manufacturing site in Licking County.

The first major award has been made under the federal CHIPS and Science Act, the $52.7 billion bill that is meant restore production of semiconductors to the U.S., and it includes $24.3 million for a coalition of partners led by the state of Ohio.

The Defense Department on Wednesday handed out $238 million to establish eight of what it calls Microelectronics Commons regional innovation hubs across the country, including the $24.3 million for the Midwest Microelectronics Consortium, a multistate, regional initiative led by Ohio.

The initiative is dedicated to advancing research and production of crucial microelectronics for the defense industry,

President Biden signed the bill into law more than a year ago. It provides $39 billion in financial assistance for semiconductor companies. Another $11 billion is for research and development and $2 billion is for military applications, including the award this week from the Defense Department.

The Commerce Department expects to begin awarding money to semiconductor companies and suppliers later this year.

The award for Ohio comes as the state continues to lay the groundwork for Intel, which announced in January 2022 that it would invest $20 billion in two factories in New Albany.

Intel has applied for aid under the CHIPS Act, and the federal government has said it expects money to begin flowing to semiconductors companies before the end of the year.

The Midwest consortium is make up of 65 public, private and nonprofit entities. The hub is mean to connect colleges and universities, corporate leaders and government partners to unlock the potential of semiconductors.

The 65 members of the consortium were not identified.

State officials say the award will put Ohio at the center of a national network aiming to revolutionize the microelectronics ecosystem while solving national security challenges at the same time.

"Being chosen as a critical hub in the ME Commons initiative places the Midwest, with leadership from key Ohio institutions, at the heart of American-made semiconductor innovation," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. "The partnerships forged with Ohio’s business, academic and community leaders have resulted in bringing this prestigious hub to the Midwest."

The Microelectronics Commons program will use the hub to accelerate research and development of semiconductors to production. The Department of Defense expects that this will mitigate supply chain risks and accelerate access to cutting-edge chips for troops.

One key issue driving the CHIPS Act is that while the country leads in design of these tiny devices, only 12% of them are made here, a key factor for why the CHIPS Act was passed.

"With our rich manufacturing history, Ohio is a natural fit to host a regional technology hub,” Sen. Sherrod Brown said in a statement. “We passed the CHIPS Act to make investments like this possible, and position Ohio to lead in developing and manufacturing the technologies of the future.”

Microelectronics Commons is meant to take on two issues that hinder domestic production of semiconductors: the viability and marketability of new microelectronics technologies and access to facilities for innovators.

Researchers lack access to facilities needed to explore, prototype and demonstrate technological advancements, according to the state.

