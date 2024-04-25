First Bancorp (FBNC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

First Bancorp (FBNC) reported $92.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.1%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96.12 million, representing a surprise of -4.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin [%] : 2.8% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

Net Charge-offs : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

Average Interest-Earning Assets : $11.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.53 billion.

Total Non Interest Income : $12.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.74 million.

Other service charges, commissions and fees : $5.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.94 million.

Service charges on deposit accounts : $3.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.10 million.

Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income : $1.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.07 million.

Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products: $1.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 million.

Shares of First Bancorp have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

