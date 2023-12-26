First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.35

The board of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 19th of January, with investors receiving $0.35 per share. This means the annual payment is 4.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

First Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

First Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but First Bancorp's payout ratio of 47% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 6.9% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 48%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

First Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.78 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.0% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that First Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 6.9% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like First Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in First Bancorp stock. Is First Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

