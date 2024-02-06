First BanCorp's (NYSE:FBP) earnings growth rate lags the 22% CAGR delivered to shareholders

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) shareholders have seen the share price rise 66% over three years, well in excess of the market return (9.6%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 20% , including dividends .

Although First BanCorp has shed US$162m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, First BanCorp achieved compound earnings per share growth of 58% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 18% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.16.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on First BanCorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for First BanCorp the TSR over the last 3 years was 82%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that First BanCorp has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 20% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 11%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for First BanCorp (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

