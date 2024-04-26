First Bancshares First Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: US$0.65 (vs US$0.52 in 1Q 2023)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$70.0m (up 5.2% from 1Q 2023).

Net income: US$20.6m (up 27% from 1Q 2023).

Profit margin: 30% (up from 25% in 1Q 2023). The increase in margin was primarily driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$0.65 (up from US$0.52 in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

First Bancshares Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 7.4% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Banks industry in the US are expected to grow by 6.0%.

Performance of the American Banks industry.

The company's shares are up 5.6% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. See our latest analysis on First Bancshares' balance sheet health.

