First Bancshares' (NASDAQ:FBMS) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.24

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 24th of November to $0.24. This takes the annual payment to 4.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

First Bancshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

First Bancshares has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but First Bancshares' payout ratio of 33% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 14.6% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 32% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

First Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.15 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.96. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 20% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. First Bancshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 31% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

First Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for First Bancshares that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

