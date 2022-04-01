U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,526.55
    -3.86 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,670.88
    -7.47 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,205.70
    -14.82 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.31
    +10.18 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.38
    +0.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.60
    -21.40 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1045
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3910
    +0.0640 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6250
    +0.9370 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,541.99
    +41.91 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.90
    +47.63 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

First Bank Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
First Bank
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FRBA
First Bank
First Bank

HAMILTON, N.J., April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Event:

Earnings Conference Call – First Quarter 2022

When:

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Access:

Conference Call Dial-In:

+1-844-200-6205 (toll free U.S.)

+1-929-526-1599 (all other locations)

Conference Call Access Code:

794535

Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Peter J. Cahill, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer will provide an overview of first quarter 2022 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s first quarter results will be released after the market closes on April 25, 2022 and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company’s website.

About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington (2), Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.51 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.

Contact
Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and CFO
(609) 643-0058, andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Micron, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 3% on March 29 after the memory chipmaker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Micron's 25% revenue growth in the second quarter easily surpassed its previous guidance for 17% to 23% growth. It also represented its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

  • NIO reports record electric vehicle deliveries in Q1, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the rise in NIO stock after the Chinese electric vehicle maker made record delivieries in the first quarter.

  • GameStop plans stock split, BlackBerry stock lower after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the dip in BlackBerry shares after earnings report data and the rise in GameStop shares as the company announces its plans for a stock split.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

    The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories. According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.

  • 2 Meme Stocks Investors Should Avoid at All Costs

    Meme stocks are unpredictable because they aren't grounded in strong fundamentals, and instead are dependent on internet trends and what's popular on social media. It can be exciting to jump on a red-hot stock that looks like it's destined to continue going higher, but the danger is that once the party and the hype are over, you could be left holding a very expensive bag. A couple of meme stocks that stand out as incredibly risky today are Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Market Sell-Off: Is 3M Stock a Buy Now?

    The dip in the share price and the stock's high dividend yield is attracting investors, but is it worth buying?

  • BlackBerry Disappoints, but This Space Stock Is Falling Even Harder

    Investors in the stock market tried to put a tough first quarter behind them on Friday morning, and it looked as though the second quarter would get off to a reasonable good start. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures gained 21 points to 4,551, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures rose 78 points to 14,947. BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) saw its stock fall after reporting its latest financial results.

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks Down 32% to 71% That You Can Buy Today

    Four no-brainer stocks you can buy today are Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD), and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW). This shift is what gives Marqeta momentum.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dipped On Thursday

    Two outwardly positive developments for the company weren't enough to prevent a minor investor sell-off.

  • 2 Stocks You Can Buy at the Same Price as Warren Buffett

    Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time, so it's never a bad idea to look at what he's investing in.

  • J.P. Morgan drops Apple, Qualcomm from top picks as tech demand slows

    Analyst Samik Chatterjee said a moderation in consumer spending would temper higher expectation from the recent iPhone SE launch, while a slowdown in gaming in China could weigh on Apple's services. Apple is already planning to lower iPhone and AirPod production due to a demand slowdown, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday. Qualcomm, meanwhile, will likely bear the brunt of weakness in the smartphone market for low- to mid-end Android handsets, Chatterjee said.

  • BlackBerry Stock Falls Sharply as Revenue Misses Estimates

    Fourth-quarter revenue at BlackBerry's cybersecurity unit was $122 million, flat with a year earlier.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If I find a business that checks all the right boxes -- strong sales growth, durable competitive edge, big market opportunity -- I typically buy a few shares even if it's trading at an absurd price. On that note, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have taken a beating in the past year (along with many other growth stocks), and shares of both companies currently trade more than 60% off their highs.

  • Analysis-Russia's rouble rebound is not as real as it seems

    The rouble has staged a lightening-fast recovery to levels last reached in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine, defying predictions that the war would launch it into freefall. But using it as evidence that Russia's sanctions-savaged economy is out of the woods would be at best misleading. "This (rouble recovery) shouldn't be taken to be the market's view on the medium to longer-term outlook for Russia," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

  • These Analysts Think UpHealth, Inc.'s (NYSE:UPH) Sales Are Under Threat

    Today is shaping up negative for UpHealth, Inc. ( NYSE:UPH ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial...