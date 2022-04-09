U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,570.90
    -134.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

FIRST BANK & TRUST COMPANY ANNOUNCES $45,000 INVESTMENT IN COMMUNITY SPORTS FACILITIES

·3 min read

First Bank & Trust Company Recognized As Sponsor Of The Meadows During Grand Opening

ABINGDON, Va., April 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the grand opening of The Meadows Sports Complex on Saturday, First Bank & Trust Company was recognized as a sponsor of the new, state-of-the-art athletic facilities.

First Bank &amp; Trust Company presents a sponsorship check to Town of Abingdon representatives in Abingdon, Virginia on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pictured: Wendy Mullins, Branch Operations Supervisor; Brent Dyson, Senior Vice President &amp; Southwest Virginia Regional Manager; Earl Mathers, Interim Town Manager for the Town of Abingdon; Derek Webb, Town of Abingdon Mayor; Steve Trotman, Director of Finance for the Town of Abingdon; Eric Moore, Chief Financial Officer; Chad Taylor, Vice President &amp; Branch Manager; Kaitlyn Widner, Vice President &#x002013; Marketing Officer.
First Bank & Trust Company presents a sponsorship check to Town of Abingdon representatives in Abingdon, Virginia on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pictured: Wendy Mullins, Branch Operations Supervisor; Brent Dyson, Senior Vice President & Southwest Virginia Regional Manager; Earl Mathers, Interim Town Manager for the Town of Abingdon; Derek Webb, Town of Abingdon Mayor; Steve Trotman, Director of Finance for the Town of Abingdon; Eric Moore, Chief Financial Officer; Chad Taylor, Vice President & Branch Manager; Kaitlyn Widner, Vice President – Marketing Officer.

First Bank & Trust Company contributed more than $45,000 in support of the landmark recreational facilities located at The Meadows. The bank's support includes a $40,000 sponsorship over five years and a $5,370 contribution to the Enhance Abingdon Foundation, which will assist in maintaining The Meadows.

In a statement ahead of Saturday's ribbon-cutting, First Bank & Trust Company's President & CEO, Mark Nelson said, "As the leading financial institution in Abingdon and Washington County, First Bank & Trust Company has a responsibility to support the current and future economic development efforts of the town and the county, where possible. This contribution represents our commitment to the continued growth and improvement of our local communities."

At Saturday's grand opening, Senior Regional Manager for Southwest Virginia, Brent Dyson, said, "Our leadership team has always been invested in bettering the lives of people within the communities that we serve. The Meadows Sports Complex will benefit the customers we serve in Abingdon and the surrounding communities by providing local citizens with top-notch recreational facilities and by advancing tourism opportunities, which bolster revenue for local businesses."

Saturday's opening ceremony featured comments from Abingdon's Mayor, Mr. Derek Webb and Food City's Vice President of Marketing, Kevin Stafford.

The highly anticipated athletic facility occupies 34 acres and includes four multi-purpose diamond fields, two regulation-size soccer fields and one half-size soccer field. Each of the three soccer fields are designed to serve as multi-use fields suitable for a variety of sports. The property also includes an ADA-accessible playground, a walking track, access to The Virginia Creeper Trail, picnic areas, public and family restrooms and lighted parking lots.

Numerous First Bank & Trust staff attended Saturday's event, including: Eric Moore, Chief Financial Officer; Brent Dyson, Senior Vice President & Southwest Virginia Regional Manager; Chad Taylor, Vice President & Branch Manager – West Abingdon Office; Wendy Mullins, Branch Operations Supervisor – West Abingdon Office; Kaitlyn Widner, Vice President – Marketing Officer; and Shelby Quesenberry, Marketing Coordinator.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with more than thirty office locations throughout Southwest Virginia, Virginia's New River and Shenandoah Valleys and Northeast Tennessee. The bank's financial solutions include free checking products for personal and business accounts, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. Lending solutions are managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive wealth management solutions are available through First Trust & Wealth Management.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com.

Media Contact:
Kaitlyn Widner
Vice President – Marketing
276-285-0293
kpruitt@firstbank.com

First Bank &amp; Trust Company logo (PRNewsfoto/First Bank &amp; Trust Company)
First Bank & Trust Company logo (PRNewsfoto/First Bank & Trust Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-bank--trust-company-announces-45-000-investment-in-community-sports-facilities-301522348.html

SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company

Recommended Stories

  • Can Blockchain Help Save the Wilderness? These Groups Think So.

    Cryptocurrency and the technology around it has gained a reputation as an environmental disaster. Armed with computer savvy and more efficient tech, a new class of conservation groups think it could be a force for good.

  • Premium Kids Program resumes at YUL: Smiles abound as autistic children explore airport facilities

    Laughter and cheers were on hand at the 8th annual Premium Kids event held today at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, a program which resumed after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. This unique day enables children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or functional limitations to familiarize themselves with the airport process and reduce their anxiety about flying.

  • Chorus (NZSE:CNU) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd...

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 90% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    We’ve wrapped up the first week of April, and it feels like the April Fools’ pranks are still with us. Market headwinds have multiplied and receded, all at once. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “Equities risk-reward is not as poor as it is currently fashionable to believe... While the exogenous geopolitical crisis continues to present a binary set of outcomes, the activity momentum ahead of this shock was resilient, even

  • The Stock Market Is Heading for a Summer Plunge. It Will Be a Buying Opportunity.

    Historically, the six-month stretch before midterm elections in the second year of a presidency have been bad for equities, particularly when a Democrat is in the White House.

  • Profit Is About To Boom More Than 300% At 10 Companies

    The earnings season kickoff might be what the S&P 500 needs to shake its malaise. But a profit gusher is coming from a handful of companies.

  • Russia’s First Default in a Century Looks All But Inevitable Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedElizabeth Holmes Prosecutors Push Back on Her Bid for New TrialDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingRussia’s first external default in a century now looks all but inevitable after another brutal week for the country’s finances.First, the Treasury

  • Sanctions were supposed to crush the Russian ruble. So why did it just hit a 2-month high?

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rise is a result of Russian "manipulation," but there's more to it than that.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy HP Stock?

    HP's (NYSE: HPQ) stock price surged 15% to a 52-week high on April 7 after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) disclosed a new $4.2 billion investment in the PC and printer maker. The purchase gives Berkshire an 11.4% stake in HP and makes it the company's largest shareholder.

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • 2 Important Risks Investors Should Know Before Buying Upstart Stock

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), whose stock price was up by more than 2,000% after its initial public offering (IPO), has seen its share price fall by 77% from its peak, as of this writing. Through Upstart's platform, a customer can apply for a loan and have it approved by the banking partners almost instantaneously. In return, Upstart receives a fee from the bank for every successful loan originated from its platform.

  • Semiconductor Demand May Be Slowing. Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Had Their Price Targets Cut.

    Semiconductor stocks like Nvidia have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • Artificial Intelligence Is Here; 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    It’s the nature of investing to look for the ‘next new thing,’ the company or technology or product that will bring the next sea-change to its industry – and with it, windfall profits. A look at history will show that these developments are often unpredictable, but they can be recognized early. The advent of digital tech in the late 90s provides a good example of the possible gains and risks. The survivors of the dot.com bubble have prospered mightily. Now, artificial intelligence – AI, or machi

  • 300 Billion Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock

    The maker of computer graphics processors could achieve major growth thanks to its wins in the automotive market.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030

    Few stocks have performed as well as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) over the past decade. With fervent investor optimism and rapid top-line growth, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer now has a market cap north of $1 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. As investors try to find the next wave of potential market-beating stocks, it can be helpful to look back at the recipe for a stock like Tesla, or any of the technology giants, to reach such high market values.

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged This Week -- and Could Fall Further

    Investors who thought Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock had bottomed out in March were apparently too optimistic. Interestingly enough, at least one analyst expects Rivian stock to more than double from its current price, but investors are finding it hard to maintain faith in the electric truck start-up.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    A big decline in the technology-driven Nasdaq is the ideal time to invest in these innovative companies.

  • These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Most investors can identify AMC Entertainment and GameStop as being among the top meme stocks, but the further down the list you go, the murkier it gets. Many might not realize that stocks like Apple or Tesla are also meme stocks in a sense; they have at times attracted sudden, outsized attention in internet chat rooms and social media and enjoyed a surge in their stock price as small, individual investors piled into their shares. To most people, though, meme stocks are the market's underdogs, not industry titans.

  • Early signs of cooling housing market seen in some U.S. cities, Redfin says

    There are early signs of a cooldown in some of the hottest corners of the U.S. housing market, Redfin said in a report on Friday, a fresh indication that high house prices and rising mortgage rates are cutting into homebuyer demand. Among those early tells, according to Redfin: Google searches for "homes for sale" dropped by double digits in Baltimore, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles in the second week of March from a year earlier; tours of homes for sale in California were down 21% as of March 31 from the first week of 2022, data from ShowingTime shows; Redfin agents in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Boston and Seattle reported a drop in requests for homebuying help at the start of this year compared with last year, even as requests nationwide surged; and agents in California say they are seeing fewer offers on each home than previously.

  • With Bonds in a ‘Coma,’ Buy Commodities: Bridgewater’s Patterson

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should get out of bonds as rates rise and diversify their portfolios with exposure to commodities such as agricultural products, oil and metals facing supply disruptions due to the war in Ukraine, according to Rebecca Patterson, chief investment strategist for Bridgewater Associates.Most Read from BloombergNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace B