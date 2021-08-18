First Bank & Trust Company Expands Agriculture Lending Team In Morristown

New Assistant Vice President, Donel Shelton Helps Expand Agriculture Services for East Tennessee

ABINGDON, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company announces new hire, Donel Shelton in Morristown, Tennessee as a part of the bank's continuing effort to expand agriculture lending options and better serve farmers throughout the region.

Donel Shelton, Assistant Vice President and Agriculture Lending Officer for First Bank & Trust Company

Shelton joins First Bank & Trust as an assistant vice president and ag lending officer. Previously, he served more than five years as a Farm Loan Officer for the United States Department of Agriculture.

A native of the region, Shelton is a graduate of Walters State Community College where he studied Agri-Business and King University where he completed a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

Shelton was motivated to join First Bank & Trust Company by his desire to better serve his home region, saying, "I wanted to be a part of a bank that cared about people, and I wanted to support the ag industry. Working at First Bank & Trust is a dream come true, and I look forward to working with customers to achieve their dreams."

President & CEO, Mark Nelson said, "Agriculture lending is at the very foundation of our organization. We want to continue to grow our services to farmers throughout our footprint. Expanding our ag team in Morristown is going to benefit agriculture customers in all parts of East Tennessee."

Shelton is based in the Morristown branch at 910 W. First North Street. He can be reached at dshelton@firstbank.com or 423-616-0486.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank and Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations throughout southwest Virginia and the New River and Shenandoah Valleys of the state. First Bank and Trust Company also operates locations throughout northeast Tennessee. Financial solutions are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. Lending solutions are managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive wealth management solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com.

