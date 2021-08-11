U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.26
    +3.51 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,435.58
    +170.91 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,721.56
    -66.53 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.12
    -13.25 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.88
    -0.41 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.60
    +17.90 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3540
    +0.0120 (+0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3862
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4800
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,566.15
    +1,521.09 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,163.36
    +31.52 (+2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.39
    +53.35 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

First Bank and Trust Company Welcomes Kelly Vittatoe to Morristown, TN

·1 min read

MORRISTOWN, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company, a diversified financial services firm with assets of $2.6 billion, today announced that Kelly Vittatoe has been appointed as Assistant Vice President and Private Banker in Morristown, Tennessee.

Kelly Vittatoe, Assistant Vice President/Private Banker, First Bank and Trust Company
Kelly Vittatoe, Assistant Vice President/Private Banker, First Bank and Trust Company

Vittatoe is an experienced lender with over 30 years in banking, most recently with HomeTrust Bank. In her new role at First Bank & Trust Company, she will offer customized mortgage and consumer lending solutions in Morristown and the surrounding market areas.

Vittatoe is an active member of her community, currently serving as a member of the Rotary Club of Bearden and the Lakeway Area Association of Realtors. She is also a proud member of the Morristown and Jefferson County Chambers of Commerce.

Vittatoe's office is located at 910 W First North St. in Morristown, Tennessee. She may be reached at kvittatoe@firstbank.com or by calling (423) 200-4303.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank and Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations throughout southwest Virginia and the New River and Shenandoah Valleys of the state. First Bank and Trust Company also operates locations throughout northeast Tennessee. Financial solutions are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. Lending solutions are managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive wealth management solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Kaitlyn Widner at kpruitt@firstbank.com.

FB&amp;T (PRNewsfoto/First Bank &amp; Trust Company)
FB&T (PRNewsfoto/First Bank & Trust Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-bank-and-trust-company-welcomes-kelly-vittatoe-to-morristown-tn-301353418.html

SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily outpacing the major market averages. To put it mildly, Upstart shattered the market's expectations.

  • Analysts Just Made A Neat Upgrade To Their BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Forecasts

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • 3 Reasons Why Robinhood Stock Could See 10X Gains

    It's only been a few weeks since its IPO, but shares of discount brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) have more than doubled in value at one point and are currently trading up nearly 50% from their initial offering price. Many old-school investors think Robinhood stock is heavily overvalued because it's now trading at 60 times 2020 revenue despite posting just a marginal profit. Robinhood's no-fee, easy-access structure allows virtually anyone to sign up and take part in investing, including the trendy meme-oriented short squeezes that have yielded mouthwatering returns for some.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Will TSMC Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE: TSM) is the world's largest and most advanced contract chipmaker. Many leading "fabless" chipmakers -- including AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple -- rely on TSMC to manufacture their smallest and most powerful chips. Thanks to the market's growing appetite for new chips, TSMC's revenue has surged over the past few years, and its stock hit an all-time high this February.

  • Is Ballard Power Systems a Buy After Its Q2 Earnings?

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) reported a 3% year-over-year fall in its second-quarter revenue last week. This was the third consecutive quarter in which Ballard reported a fall in its revenue. Let's take a closer look at Ballard Power's performance in the latest quarter, as well as the outlook for the company and its stock.

  • Better Buy: Snap vs. Pinterest

    Then, as the economy recovered, advertising dollars returned to these platforms with a vengeance, leading to booming revenue growth. Snap surged almost 25%, and Pinterest plunged almost 20% immediately after disclosing second-quarter results. Lapping easy comparisons with the first full quarter of lockdowns a year ago, both companies actually saw similar revenue growth.

  • New Gold Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

    New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) reports second quarter results for the Company as of June 30, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter consolidated results and 2021 operational outlook (details are provided at the end of this news release). For detailed information, please refer to the Company's Second Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Financial Statement

  • 3 Stay-at-Home Stocks That Got Slammed After Reporting Earnings

    Earnings season is well underway, and a clearly emerging trend is that stay-at-home stocks are reporting decreasing engagement from customers as economies reopen worldwide. Three such examples are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Each reported sequential declines from the previous quarter and guided investors to expect continued challenges.

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • 4 Value Stocks That'll Help You Trounce Inflation

    One of the best ways to fight back against inflation is to put your cash to work in time-tested companies.

  • WW and Virgin Galactic Stocks Crater — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Wednesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average was doing nothing Wednesday morning as the stock market waited for July's CPI report.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Robust Upside Ahead

    Let’s talk about stock returns, it’s a favorite topic for investors. After all, returns make investing worth the effort. Finding them, however, isn’t always easy. It’s tempting to buy into the big-name mega-companies, the Apples and Amazons with trillion-dollar valuation, high share prices, and solid earnings – but that’s not necessarily where the best returns are going to be found. Logically, the best returns in the market will be found in fundamentally sound, low-cost stocks – especially if th

  • Coinbase crushes Q2 earnings

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Coinbase posting a Q2 earnings beat fueled by a volatility-spurred jump in trading volume.

  • Analysts Just Made A Decent Upgrade To Their Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Why Shares of Fulgent Genetics Are Plunging Today

    Shares of coronavirus testing company Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) are down 16.2% to $91.98 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. Fulgent derives the overwhelming majority of its revenue from coronavirus testing.

  • Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is Fighting an Uphill Battle to Deliver Long-Term Growth

    There's been a notable change in appetite for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 19% pre-market to US$8.11. We want to take a look at the growth prospects for Zynga and put them into context with long term expectations.