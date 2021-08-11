First Bank and Trust Company Welcomes Kelly Vittatoe to Morristown, TN

MORRISTOWN, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company, a diversified financial services firm with assets of $2.6 billion, today announced that Kelly Vittatoe has been appointed as Assistant Vice President and Private Banker in Morristown, Tennessee.

Kelly Vittatoe, Assistant Vice President/Private Banker, First Bank and Trust Company

Vittatoe is an experienced lender with over 30 years in banking, most recently with HomeTrust Bank. In her new role at First Bank & Trust Company, she will offer customized mortgage and consumer lending solutions in Morristown and the surrounding market areas.

Vittatoe is an active member of her community, currently serving as a member of the Rotary Club of Bearden and the Lakeway Area Association of Realtors. She is also a proud member of the Morristown and Jefferson County Chambers of Commerce.

Vittatoe's office is located at 910 W First North St. in Morristown, Tennessee. She may be reached at kvittatoe@firstbank.com or by calling (423) 200-4303.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank and Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations throughout southwest Virginia and the New River and Shenandoah Valleys of the state. First Bank and Trust Company also operates locations throughout northeast Tennessee. Financial solutions are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. Lending solutions are managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive wealth management solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com or contact Kaitlyn Widner at kpruitt@firstbank.com.

FB&T (PRNewsfoto/First Bank & Trust Company)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-bank-and-trust-company-welcomes-kelly-vittatoe-to-morristown-tn-301353418.html

SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company