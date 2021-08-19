First Bank & Trust Company Welcomes Luke Johnson to Bristol, Tennessee

ABINGDON, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company, a diversified financial services firm with assets of $2.6 billion, today announced that Luke Johnson has been appointed as Assistant Vice President and Loan Officer in Bristol, Tennessee.

Luke Johnson - Assistant Vice President/Loan Officer, First Bank and Trust Company

Luke Johnson has 12 years of experience in banking, most recently with Carter Bank & Trust, where he served as the Southwest Virginia Area Manager. In his new role with First Bank & Trust Company, Johnson will provide commercial and consumer lending solutions to businesses and individuals in the Tri-Cities region. Johnson said, "I am privileged to be a part of the First Bank and Trust team. I am very much looking forward to contributing to our growth in the Tri-Cities and serving the community that I call home."

Luke Johnson graduated from King University in Bristol, Tennessee, where he received his Master's in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance and Marketing. Johnson currently resides with his wife, Sara Beth, in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Luke Johnson's office is located at 237 Pinnacle Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. He may be reached at ljohnson@firstbank.com or by calling (423) 212-7451.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank and Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with office locations throughout southwest Virginia and the New River and Shenandoah Valleys of the state. First Bank and Trust Company also operates locations throughout northeast Tennessee. Financial solutions are addressed by offering free checking products for personal and business accounts, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. Lending solutions are managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive wealth management solutions are available through trust and brokerage service representatives.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com.

Story continues

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Widner

Vice President – Marketing

276-285-0293

kpruitt@firstbank.com

First Bank & Trust Company logo (PRNewsfoto/First Bank & Trust Company)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-bank--trust-company-welcomes-luke-johnson-to-bristol-tennessee-301359259.html

SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company