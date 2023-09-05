First Baptist Church of Evans to be sold at auction after merger with larger congregation

A recent aerial photo shows the former campus of First Baptist Church of Evans at the corner of North Belair (at right) and Washington roads in Evans. The property is being offered for sale in a closed-bid auction.

Bids are now being accepted for the purchase of the former First Baptist Church of Evans.

The dwindling 93-year-old congregation agreed earlier this year to merge their members with First Baptist Church of Augusta on Walton Way Extension. The decision took effect officially in May.

The Evans church property dates back decades to when its only neighbors were pastures and pecan groves. As the surrounding area mushroomed with development, the church stayed active at the corner of Washington and North Belair roads.

Now the property, represented by Meybohm Commercial, is being offered in a closed-bid auction.

Formal letters of intent can be submitted by Sept. 8, according to explanatory listings on several real estate websites. Sealed bids will be opened Sept. 9 by the Evans church’s property sale committee. The committee will then make a recommendation to First Baptist of Augusta’s trustees, who then will present the recommendation to First Baptist of Augusta’s members for approval.

The Evans church property occupies 3.01 acres.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County church property at busy intersection is up for auction